Forecast: Drying out as storms clear up

Storms should start to wrap up as we head into the sunset hours. By 9-10 p.m., most areas will be drying out with a mix of clouds overhead.

Clouds hang around through part of the night before breaking up partially into the Monday morning commute. Expect temperatures to be in the mid to upper 70’s as you walk out the door.

We continue to track that upper-level low across Florida as it makes its way towards the Gulf. This will keep moisture availability higher in the mid-levels. This will allow for heavier rainfall when the sea breeze does kick in.

Monday’s sea breeze looks to be very shallow and closer to the shore. This should keep a majority of the afternoon storm development near I-75 and towards the beaches.

Storms will move along the coast through the afternoon and evening. Expect Monday’s highs to be in the mid to lower 90’s.