crossroadstoday.com
Indiana officer critically wounded in traffic stop shooting
RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer was critically wounded and a man was injured in a shootout following a traffic stop and search for possible narcotics, authorities said. Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton responded to a call about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from other officers to...
crossroadstoday.com
Armed man tries to breach FBI office, is injured in standoff
CINCINNATI (AP) — An armed man decked out in body armor tried to breach a security screening area at an FBI field office Thursday, then fled and was injured in an exchange of gunfire in an hourslong standoff with law enforcement that persisted into late afternoon, authorities said. The...
crossroadstoday.com
Social media model charged with killing boyfriend in Florida
MIAMI (AP) — Prosecutors in South Florida announced a second-degree murder charge Thursday against social media model Courtney Clenney related to the fatal stabbing of her live-in boyfriend. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the charge against the 26-year-old model during a news conference. Clenney was arrested Wednesday...
crossroadstoday.com
Man who performed illegal autopsies can’t work in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies has been permanently banned from doing business in the state and ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution and fines, Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Wednesday. Shawn Parcells, 42, who lived in Leawood and Topeka, was...
crossroadstoday.com
Book has insight, no clear answer on Northam yearbook photo
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia author’s investigative effort to uncover the origins of a racist photo on Ralph Northam’s medical school yearbook page has ended inconclusively, according to the author, who has written a book that offers new details about the 2019 scandal and the former governor’s remarkable political survival.
crossroadstoday.com
Police reform advocates call for meeting on new regulations
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Greater transparency is needed before Maryland settles on any eligibility requirements regarding who can serve on local police accountability boards, advocates for police reform in Maryland said Wednesday. Advocates criticized regulations proposed by the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission for police accountability boards and...
crossroadstoday.com
Arizona county that saw election snafu to waive city costs
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona county where the Aug. 2 primary election was beset with multiple issues that led to the firing of its election director will waive the costs for running municipal elections in 11 cities and towns and plans to hire an outside election expert to review what went wrong.
crossroadstoday.com
Beto O’Rourke responds to heckler over Uvalde with expletive
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke responded to a heckler at a campaign stop with an expletive after the Texas gubernatorial candidate heard a cackled laugh while criticizing the ease with which the Uvalde elementary school gunman legally purchased an AR-15-style rifle. By Thursday, video of O’Rourke’s...
crossroadstoday.com
Newsom picks 1st Latina state Supreme Court chief justice
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday nominated Patricia Guerrero to be the state’s next chief justice, picking the daughter of Mexican immigrants to lead the nation’s largest judicial system. Guerrero, 50, would replace Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, who will step down once her...
crossroadstoday.com
Louisiana Lt. Gov. Nungesser planning to run for governor
BATON ROUGE (AP) — After much speculation, Republican Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser has confirmed that he plans to join the wide-open 2023 race to succeed Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. Nungesser, who has long been considered likely to throw his hat into the gubernatorial race, addressed the rumors...
crossroadstoday.com
Long-delayed Indiana tax rebate checks will be larger
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — About 1.7 million tax rebate checks from Indiana’s big state budget surplus that have been delayed for months will be larger when they finally start hitting mailboxes. State lawmakers last week approved a second round of rebates amounting to $200 per taxpayer, on top of...
