Can Californians afford electric cars? Wait lists for rebates are long and some programs have shut down

Read full article on original website
Related
Hanford Sentinel
19-acre annexation approved by Hanford Planning Commission
The Hanford Planning Commission voted unanimously this week to annex nearly 19 acres of county land into the city limits through an application to the Kings County Local Agency Formation Commission. The proposal, submitted by Hanford senior planner Gabrielle Myers and voted on Tuesday, identifies the acreage as pre-zoned for...
Hanford Sentinel
Freeway toll lane bait-and-switch expands | Thomas Elias
Traffic rules and traffic jams act as one of the few true equalizers in American life. The rules cover everyone equally, drivers of 1993 Honda Civics facing the same speed limits, red lights and delays as people driving the newest Cadillacs and Lamborghinis. But the movement to make things unequal...
Hanford Sentinel
Drought requires new strategies for managing cropland | Guest Commentary
The San Joaquin Valley is California’s largest agricultural region, but it’s facing an uncertain future. A combination of persistent drought and the rollout of California’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act will increase regional water scarcity in the coming decades. Water scarcity will have a major effect on land use: At least half a million acres are projected to come out of irrigated production in the San Joaquin Valley by 2040.
Hanford Sentinel
How California mistreated workers who lost jobs in pandemic | Dan Walters
When Gov. Gavin Newsom shut down much of the state’s economy 2 1/2 years ago to slow the spread of COVID-19, more than 2 million workers suddenly lost their jobs. Logic and compassion should have made easing the economic blow to those workers and their families a top priority.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hanford Sentinel
Local tribes split on Prop 27, on-line sports betting | John Lindt
Well-known local tribes find themselves on opposing sides when it comes to hotly debated Proposition 27 on the ballot this fall. The proposition, backed by seven sports betting firms, would allow digital betting online in the state. Californians are already familiar with the debate from all those competing TV advertisements featuring tribal leaders his summer.
Hanford Sentinel
California's Newsom wants to accelerate key climate goals
SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to speed up the state's transition to non-carbon electricity sources and accelerate its timeline for lowering greenhouse gas emissions. Those are among the proposals the Democratic governor has delivered to lawmakers as they work to hash out how to spend $19.3 billion...
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County public safety appreciation luncheon held in Hanford
Public safety recognition was front and center Wednesday during the Public Safety Appreciation Luncheon hosted by the Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce and the Hanford Chamber of Commerce at the civic auditorium in downtown Hanford. Members of every agency that serves Kings County in a public safety capacity were...
Hanford Sentinel
California can end social media’s immoral ploys to keep children clicking | Guest Commentary
Under many reasonable laws, we as members of society have a common duty to be careful not to cause harm to others in our everyday affairs. Laws impose on us all — from the biggest manufacturers to every individual — a duty of “ordinary care.” In our system, we require and expect those who cause harm to be held accountable for the harm they cause.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford hires Brian Johnson as community relations manager
In an effort to address public concerns about transparency, the City of Hanford has hired Brian Johnson as its new community relations manager. Johnson's first day was Monday. City Manager Mario Cifuentez said that in early 2020, the City saw a need for a dedicated position to manage the City’s social media platforms and to develop a comprehensive plan for community outreach and messaging.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's 131st 'birthday' to be celebrated at Thursday Night Market
The community is invited to celebrate Hanford's 131st anniversary in Civic Park as part of the Thursday Night Market Place this week. Main Street Hanford organizers will lead the public in singing "Happy Birthday" to the city while enjoying a slice of birthday cake at 7 p.m. The past three...
Hanford Sentinel
Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law fuels anti-LGBTQ hate online
Research that analyzed social media posts finds that hateful references to gays, lesbians and other LGBTQ people surged online after Florida passed a law that bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. References to pedophiles and “ grooming ” rose by more than 400...
Hanford Sentinel
NAS Lemoore homecoming brings laughter, tears
Families of VFA-14 waited under wispy clouds for their pilots to land at Naval Air Station Lemoore on Tuesday afternoon during a homecoming which saw two other squadrons ﬂying onto base. The squadrons had been deployed for over seven months.
NAS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hanford Sentinel
Man, woman arrested on multiple charges after resisting arrest
Deputies from the Kings County Sheriff's Office were dispatched at 1:14 a.m. Saturday to the area of 16th and Jersey avenues on Saturday in response to a man abandoning his vehicle in the middle of the road. The reporting party stated the subject, who was later identified as Richard Martinez,...
Hanford Sentinel
Kansas isn't having any part of 'conservative' overreach | Gene Lyons
That Kansas voted to protect abortion rights guaranteed in its state constitution didn't surprise me, although I certainly never expected a landslide. The original Jayhawkers, after all, waged a guerilla war to prevent Missourians from bringing slavery into the Kansas territory -- a violent dress rehearsal for the Civil War. A good deal of the state's well-known conservatism is grounded in stiff-necked independence.
Hanford Sentinel
Gracie Figueroa named assistant coach at Fresno City College
The Fresno City College women’s wrestling program recently announced that Gracie Figueroa has been named the lead assistant coach for the program. “I am very excited and grateful for this opportunity to be lead assistant for the women’s program at FCC,” Figueroa said. “With this position, I hope to share knowledge that I gained from all levels of wrestling. I also hope to continue promoting women’s wrestling in this division so it may continue growing nationwide.”
Comments / 0