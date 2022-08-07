LOS ANGELES – Two suspects were arrested during an illegal narcotics distribution investigation in Los Angeles and Inglewood, authorities announced Wednesday. Members of the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Major Crimes Bureau-HALT (Health Authority Law Enforcement Task Force) executed a search warrant that led to the arrest of suspects Juan Sanchez Rodriguez and Beatrix Hernandez on Monday for several felony offenses and the seizure of several illicit pharmaceuticals, including approximately two pounds of methamphetamine, three pounds of cocaine, a stolen pistol and a stolen rifle, said Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

1 DAY AGO