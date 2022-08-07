ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Vande
3d ago

8 months and just now they're asking for the publics help to find this missing woman? I pray she is safe

Reply
3
Related
2urbangirls.com

Fatal shooting at Compton 7-Eleven leaves man dead

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton, sheriff’s deputies said Thursday. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station were called at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of West Alondra Boulevard where they found the victim on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s information Bureau.
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

LASD looking for suspects into June shooting in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. - Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are searching for answers into the shooting death of a man in Compton back in June. Back on Saturday, June 11, deputies reported to the 4000 block of E. Pauline Street in Compton. When they arrived they found 50-year-old Lawrence Bullock had been shot and killed.
COMPTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheriff#Missing Persons Unit
foxla.com

3 sought in Westlake Village home burglary: LASD

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects in connection with a residential burglary in Westlake Village. It happened Aug. 5 at a home in the 32000 block of Fallview Road. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspects were seen running...
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
foxla.com

Shooting involving Covina police under investigation in Valinda

VALINDA, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Valinda following a shooting involving a Covina police detective Wednesday. It happened around 2:45 a.m. in the area Summer Place and Valinda. According to authorities, a suspect in a black SUV shot at an unmarked, undercover LA Impact Task Force vehicle then...
COVINA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Murdered Pasadena Student: Reward Extended

On Tuesday, August 9, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the reward offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the persons involved in the heinous murder of 13-year-old Iran Moreno. To report a tip or provide information...
PASADENA, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Arrests made in killing of off-duty California officer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A rookie Southern California police officer slain in an off-duty shooting was the victim of an attempted robbery, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed the alleged motive as his office filed charges against a man and a 17-year-old boy in the killing of Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two arrested on drug distribution charges

LOS ANGELES – Two suspects were arrested during an illegal narcotics distribution investigation in Los Angeles and Inglewood, authorities announced Wednesday. Members of the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Major Crimes Bureau-HALT (Health Authority Law Enforcement Task Force) executed a search warrant that led to the arrest of suspects Juan Sanchez Rodriguez and Beatrix Hernandez on Monday for several felony offenses and the seizure of several illicit pharmaceuticals, including approximately two pounds of methamphetamine, three pounds of cocaine, a stolen pistol and a stolen rifle, said Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in Lynwood

LYNWOOD, Calif. – A 52-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday in Lynwood, and an investigation was underway. Detectives were sent to the 3500 block of East Imperial Highway at about 11:30 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The wounded man died at the scene, the sheriff’s...
LYNWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area

COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

70-year-old woman arrested for DUI after fatal collision with cyclist

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A 70-year-old woman suspected of killing a bicyclist in Huntington Beach while driving an SUV under the influence was in custody Wednesday. Huntington Beach Police Department officers were called at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday to Pacific Coast Highway, north of Admiralty Drive, where they learned a black 2018 Toyota RAV4 had struck a bicycle, spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla said.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
cnyhomepage.com

Oneida PD looking for info on suspicious individual

ONEIDA CITY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department is investigating an incident involving a woman who was approached by a suspicious man while running on August 2nd. According to police, around 11:40 am on Tuesday, a woman was running near Belmont Avenue and Franklin Street when she...
ONEIDA, NY
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in Pomona Shooting

A San Bernardino County man who was fatally shot in Pomona was identified by authorities Tuesday, as detectives continued their investigation into the death. Officers sent to the area of Park Avenue and Alvarado Street at about 8:45 p.m. Friday on a shots-fired call found the mortally wounded man, according to Sgt. Edgard Padilla of the Pomona Police Department.
POMONA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy