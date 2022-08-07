Can Californians afford electric cars? Wait lists for rebates are long and some programs have shut down

Two weeks ago, our local community was shaken by an act of hate - the theft and burning of pride flags from a house of worship and a local residence. These hurtful acts have many victims - not only those directly affected, but also the entire LGBTQ+ community and our entire Santa Ynez Valley community. Together we join not only to condemn all acts of hate, but to say that our Santa Barbara County communities are welcoming and inclusive. It takes everyone to be who we are in the Santa Ynez Valley and in Santa Barbara County.

