Can Californians afford electric cars? Wait lists for rebates are long and some programs have shut down

Lompoc Record
Freeway toll lane bait-and-switch expands | Thomas Elias
Traffic rules and traffic jams act as one of the few true equalizers in American life. The rules cover everyone equally, drivers of 1993 Honda Civics facing the same speed limits, red lights and delays as people driving the newest Cadillacs and Lamborghinis. But the movement to make things unequal...
Lompoc Record
Drought requires new strategies for managing cropland | Guest Commentary
The San Joaquin Valley is California’s largest agricultural region, but it’s facing an uncertain future. A combination of persistent drought and the rollout of California’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act will increase regional water scarcity in the coming decades. Water scarcity will have a major effect on land use: At least half a million acres are projected to come out of irrigated production in the San Joaquin Valley by 2040.
Lompoc Record
Letters to the Editor: Santa Ynez Valley is no place for hate
Two weeks ago, our local community was shaken by an act of hate - the theft and burning of pride flags from a house of worship and a local residence. These hurtful acts have many victims - not only those directly affected, but also the entire LGBTQ+ community and our entire Santa Ynez Valley community. Together we join not only to condemn all acts of hate, but to say that our Santa Barbara County communities are welcoming and inclusive. It takes everyone to be who we are in the Santa Ynez Valley and in Santa Barbara County.
Lompoc Record
Kentucky Air Guard Special Tactics rescue 19 after floods
HAZARD, Ky. (AFNS) — Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard's 123rd Special Tactics Squadron rescued 19 stranded residents and two dogs in the aftermath of historic flooding last week that claimed at least 28 lives in eastern Kentucky. The Airmen, assisted by Callie, the only certified search-and-rescue canine...
Lompoc Record
Vehicle, foot pursuits end in arrest of wanted man in Vandenberg Village
A man wanted on a felony warrant was arrested Saturday night in Vandenberg Village following a vehicle pursuit, a pursuit on foot and a search that ultimately lasted about 3½ hours, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. After his arrest, Clinton Cellona, 29, was taken to...
Lompoc Record
Kansas isn't having any part of 'conservative' overreach | Gene Lyons
That Kansas voted to protect abortion rights guaranteed in its state constitution didn't surprise me, although I certainly never expected a landslide. The original Jayhawkers, after all, waged a guerilla war to prevent Missourians from bringing slavery into the Kansas territory -- a violent dress rehearsal for the Civil War. A good deal of the state's well-known conservatism is grounded in stiff-necked independence.
