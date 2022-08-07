ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

whdh.com

Everett teen shot on family vacation home from hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - An Everett teen is home from the hospital three months after he was shot while on a family vacation in Canada. Fourteen-year-old Sandrick Jorcelin left Spaulding Rehab for his home in Tewksbury with his dad and extended family. “Look at him now,” said Sandrick’s father Ricardo Jorcelin....
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Police Investigation Overnight in Worcester

A police investigation was underway overnight in Worcester. Worcester Police Department officers and K-9 units were seen by an NBC10 Boston crew along Catharine Street. There were multiple evidence markers outside a home on the 50 block of the street, and evidence tape was up around the area as well.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

22-year-old shot in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man was shot in Worcester shortly before midnight Thursday, according to police. Officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and did not release information about the man’s identity or condition. Police taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘You never have to give up’: Tewksbury teen shot while on a family trip returns home

BOSTON — A homecoming that was months in the making became a reality on Wednesday for a Tewksbury teenager who was shot in May while on a family trip to Canada. 14-year-old Sandrick Jorcelin left Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital Boston, surrounded by his supportive family, patients he has bonded with, and caregivers who have put him on a hopeful path to a full recovery.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Alabama Man Arrested in 1980 Boston Killing, Rape, Police Say

Police investigating a 42-year-old cold case in Boston have announced the arrest of a man in Alabama on murder and rape charges. Steven Fike, 62, was arrested Wednesday by detectives, Boston police said Thursday. The killing had been under investigation by the department's Homicide Unsolved Murder Squad. Fike was expected...
BOSTON, MA
A driver hit a young kid in my neighborhood yesterday.

A driver hit a young kid in my neighborhood yesterday. The boy was biking with his father on Walworth St in Roslindale, presumably on their way to the Fallon Field playground, when he was struck by a car. This was not a freak accident—this was the inevitable result of poor street design that prioritizes traffic speed and throughput above all else. I’m so pissed that it is unsafe for kids to bike to the playground in our neighborhood. [Streetview of Walworth St.](https://goo.gl/maps/fJvhUpBVJ4Mp4UTg9) As you can see there are 4 total lanes: Northbound parking, northbound travel, southbound travel, southbound parking. The lanes are relatively narrow, but drivers can move to either the unoccupied parking lane or the unoccupied lane of oncoming traffic. In this random streetview snapshot, we see both occurring. The result is cars speed like hell up and down this street. There is also not a single stop sign, stop light, speed bump, traffic Island, or raised intersection on the ~1 mile stretch from Washington St to Belgrade Ave. Unsurprisingly, cars speed like hell up and down Walworth St. There are no alternative routes for kids on bikes to get through the neighborhood and across the Needham Line tracks to the Fallon Field playground. And there is no bike infrastructure on Walworth whatsoever to make it a safe journey. Put all this together, and we have our inevitable conclusion: kids being hospitalized after being run over by cars. Why have we built our streets like this? The boy is expected to survive. The next kid hit may not. Let’s make sure there is no next kid hit.from Victor_Korchnoi.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Dump truck separates from cab, flips over on Mass. highway

ARLINGTON, Mass. — The body of a dump truck separated from the cab of the vehicle and ended upside down on Route 2 westbound in Arlington. Video from Sky 5 showed the disabled dump truck along the right shoulder of the outbound side of the highway, just past the Route 60 overpass.
ARLINGTON, MA
whdh.com

Overnight investigation underway at hotel in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Braintree have been collecting evidence and closing off parts of a hotel near I-93 after an apparent overnight incident on Forbes Road. The Residence Inn lobby and a parking lot next door were taped off as authorities investigated the scene, going in and out of the hotel as they collected evidence.
BRAINTREE, MA
whdh.com

Investigation underway after overnight incident in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A heavy police presence closed down part of a neighborhood in Everett overnight as officers investigated some kind of incident behind a school. Over a dozen officers could be seen in the area of Cherry Street late on Monday night, near the Walter Morris Playground behind the George Keverian School.
EVERETT, MA
whdh.com

North Andover couple gives home birth in kitchen

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Keith and Eliza Barnard’s baby girl, Nylah Lou, made her grand entrance into the world a little earlier than expected, Eliza giving birth in the couple’s kitchen. “To be able to come together just the two of with us with our son sleeping...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA

