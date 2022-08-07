Read full article on original website
Everett teen shot on family vacation home from hospital
BOSTON (WHDH) - An Everett teen is home from the hospital three months after he was shot while on a family vacation in Canada. Fourteen-year-old Sandrick Jorcelin left Spaulding Rehab for his home in Tewksbury with his dad and extended family. “Look at him now,” said Sandrick’s father Ricardo Jorcelin....
UPDATE: Crash involving unmarked police cruiser leaves 4 injured, including State Trooper
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Trooper and three other people were hospitalized after an early morning crash in Dorchester on Thursday. State Police told 7NEWS it was just after 2 a.m. when a vehicle traveling in the area of Canterbury Lane and Morton Street struck an unmarked police cruiser at a traffic detail.
A woman spotted on the hood of a speeding car she tried to stop from leaving a crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A woman clung to the hood of a car that she attempted to stop the driver from leaving the scene of a crash, speeding down a Rhode Island highway. The driver is now facing charges, according to police. Police said the incident started with a car...
Crash involving unmarked police cruiser leaves at least one person injured in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving an unmarked police cruiser in Dorchester early Thursday morning. Emergency responders were called around 2 a.m. to the intersection of Canterbury Lane and Morton Street, where the crash occurred. Details on what led up...
Police Investigation Overnight in Worcester
A police investigation was underway overnight in Worcester. Worcester Police Department officers and K-9 units were seen by an NBC10 Boston crew along Catharine Street. There were multiple evidence markers outside a home on the 50 block of the street, and evidence tape was up around the area as well.
Overnight investigation closes road in Worcester as officers collect evidence
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and Route 9 overnight as an investigation got underway. First responders were originally called to the area of Catharine Street around midnight where a scene was soon established. Officials could be seen taking photos around...
22-year-old shot in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man was shot in Worcester shortly before midnight Thursday, according to police. Officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and did not release information about the man’s identity or condition. Police taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and...
Alabama Man, 62, Raped, Killed Mom Of 4-Week-Old At South Boston Hotel In 1980
An employee of Boston's Hotel Diplomat was making their morning rounds on March 19, 1980, when they made a discovery that took nearly two decades to unravel. However, that tangled mess started to detangle as police announced this week they've made a break in the case. Wendy Dansereau, a 19-year-old...
Man accused of brutally beating mom and daughter at gas station, causing crash on Mass. Pike
A man upset over a failed credit card transaction brutally beat a mother and her daughter at a gas station in Auburn and then caused a car wreck on the Massachusetts Turnpike as he fled the scene, authorities said. Kyle Fitta, 30, of North Dighton, is facing charges including unarmed...
‘You never have to give up’: Tewksbury teen shot while on a family trip returns home
BOSTON — A homecoming that was months in the making became a reality on Wednesday for a Tewksbury teenager who was shot in May while on a family trip to Canada. 14-year-old Sandrick Jorcelin left Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital Boston, surrounded by his supportive family, patients he has bonded with, and caregivers who have put him on a hopeful path to a full recovery.
Alabama Man Arrested in 1980 Boston Killing, Rape, Police Say
Police investigating a 42-year-old cold case in Boston have announced the arrest of a man in Alabama on murder and rape charges. Steven Fike, 62, was arrested Wednesday by detectives, Boston police said Thursday. The killing had been under investigation by the department's Homicide Unsolved Murder Squad. Fike was expected...
A driver hit a young kid in my neighborhood yesterday.
A driver hit a young kid in my neighborhood yesterday. The boy was biking with his father on Walworth St in Roslindale, presumably on their way to the Fallon Field playground, when he was struck by a car. This was not a freak accident—this was the inevitable result of poor street design that prioritizes traffic speed and throughput above all else. I’m so pissed that it is unsafe for kids to bike to the playground in our neighborhood. [Streetview of Walworth St.](https://goo.gl/maps/fJvhUpBVJ4Mp4UTg9) As you can see there are 4 total lanes: Northbound parking, northbound travel, southbound travel, southbound parking. The lanes are relatively narrow, but drivers can move to either the unoccupied parking lane or the unoccupied lane of oncoming traffic. In this random streetview snapshot, we see both occurring. The result is cars speed like hell up and down this street. There is also not a single stop sign, stop light, speed bump, traffic Island, or raised intersection on the ~1 mile stretch from Washington St to Belgrade Ave. Unsurprisingly, cars speed like hell up and down Walworth St. There are no alternative routes for kids on bikes to get through the neighborhood and across the Needham Line tracks to the Fallon Field playground. And there is no bike infrastructure on Walworth whatsoever to make it a safe journey. Put all this together, and we have our inevitable conclusion: kids being hospitalized after being run over by cars. Why have we built our streets like this? The boy is expected to survive. The next kid hit may not. Let’s make sure there is no next kid hit.from Victor_Korchnoi.
Update: Missing autistic child from Andover found safe
ANDOVER, Mass. — Update from 5:20p.m.: Jacob has been found safe in Tewksbury. Original article: Police say a boy who is on the autism spectrum went missing from Andover on Wednesday afternoon. 12-year-old Jacob Jovellas was last seen in the Lowell Street area near the 99 restaurant around 3:00...
Man Charged in Fatal Everett Shooting Is Son of MBTA Transit Police Chief, Sources Say
A man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett, Massachusetts, last month. Brian Green, 35, is accused in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Sources told NBC10 Boston Wednesday night that the alleged shooter is the son of MBTA...
Dump truck separates from cab, flips over on Mass. highway
ARLINGTON, Mass. — The body of a dump truck separated from the cab of the vehicle and ended upside down on Route 2 westbound in Arlington. Video from Sky 5 showed the disabled dump truck along the right shoulder of the outbound side of the highway, just past the Route 60 overpass.
Just One Station: Mother speaks out in defense of bus driver son charged with stalking, threatening child
GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - A mother from Maine is speaking out in defense of her son, who has been charged in federal court with interstate stalking and allegedly threatening an 8-year-old in New Hampshire. Authorities said 39-year-old Michael Chick, a school bus driver working for the Greenland Central School in...
Overnight investigation underway at hotel in Braintree
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Braintree have been collecting evidence and closing off parts of a hotel near I-93 after an apparent overnight incident on Forbes Road. The Residence Inn lobby and a parking lot next door were taped off as authorities investigated the scene, going in and out of the hotel as they collected evidence.
Investigation underway after overnight incident in Everett
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A heavy police presence closed down part of a neighborhood in Everett overnight as officers investigated some kind of incident behind a school. Over a dozen officers could be seen in the area of Cherry Street late on Monday night, near the Walter Morris Playground behind the George Keverian School.
Police investigate stabbings at hotel that left three people wounded in Braintree
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were wounded, with one victim in critical condition, after a confrontation led to multiple stabbings at a hotel in Braintree, according to police. Authorities said officers were first called to the Residence Inn by Marriot on Forbes Road around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, where first...
North Andover couple gives home birth in kitchen
NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Keith and Eliza Barnard’s baby girl, Nylah Lou, made her grand entrance into the world a little earlier than expected, Eliza giving birth in the couple’s kitchen. “To be able to come together just the two of with us with our son sleeping...
