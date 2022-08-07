Read full article on original website
Related
Connecticut aims to launch Hero Pay for essential workers this Friday
Officials are hoping to kick off the so-called "Hero Pay" program later this week after a soft launch this past weekend left the website overwhelmed with traffic.
Got your tomatoes right here! Best produce stands in New Jersey (Opinion)
Last Sunday while driving around visiting produce stands, I noticed how high the prices were at some but not others like Produce Paradise, which was so reasonable I wrote about it on Monday after speaking with the owner. Don't be fooled when you visit many of these produce stands that...
Two more die in NJ Amazon facilities within two weeks
Two more Amazon workers have died in New Jersey since the Prime Day death at the Carteret facility. A worker died on July 13 as the result of a "personal medical condition" at the facility. He was rushed to a hospital on the second day of the retail giant's annual sales event.
Will Multigenerational Living Soon Be The Norm Here In New Jersey?
Have you ever thought about how much income you'll bring in per month here in the Garden State once you retire?. Sure, we all do our best to save for once we've reached that point where we're on a fixed income, but let's be serious: nobody knows how much they'll actually need to survive by that time until the moment finally comes. The market is forever changing, so even the best forecasting models are never one hundred percent accurate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clear Backpack Mandates In New Jersey Are Not Nearly Enough
There is a new mandate in place in many New Jersey school systems, Middlesex County being the most recent to join the movement requiring students to use clear backpacks for back to school. Thank you for the effort, but there is a better way. I agree that we need to...
Essential Connecticut workers can apply for $1,000 'hero' pay
Up to $1,000 in pandemic pay is available for eligible, private-sector essential workers in Connecticut who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health officials: 2 New Jersey towns make list of US areas with higher cancer risks from toxic gas
Two New Jersey towns have made it onto a list for towns with a high risk of cancer due to toxic gas.
Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats
I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bronx mother says living conditions in NYCHA have been uninhabitable for two years
A Bronx mom says she has been living in unhabitable conditions for two years with her four kids in their NYCHA apartment.
NJ democrats fail to deliver promised tax break
For months, members of New Jersey's congressional delegation insisted they would not vote for any spending package that did not restore a key property tax deduction that would benefit thousands of taxpayers in the Garden State. All of them have now done an about face on their hardline stance. Among...
Officials say air is safe despite foul smell in parts of South Jersey; monitoring continues
The source of the fumes was contained earlier Thursday, officials said, though they cautioned that the smell may linger for some time.
A New, Frustrating Issue Is Growing In New Jersey Grocery Stores
We have another issue in New Jersey; this time the problem is happening at our grocery stores. Our lifestyles have been forced to change since the plastic bag ban took effect in New Jersey. They have basically been wiped away in the Garden State with the interest of going green.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bronx woman recalls traumatizing story of discrimination at LongHorn Steakhouse
Juwanna Kimble told News 12 she took her girlfriend to the restaurant for her birthday, but things turned sour when she went to use the restroom.
N.J. bill offers incentives to "Stay in Jersey" in wake of congestion pricing
TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey lawmakers unveiled new legislation Tuesday aimed at combatting congestion pricing in New Yok City. The "Stay in Jersey" campaign calls for offering New York businesses incentives to open offices in New Jersey for their Jersey-based employees. New York's congestion pricing will create a tolling zone for drivers south of 60th Street in Midtown. The MTA says it could start by the end of 2023, but the fees have not yet been determined. "Why should our folks battle two hours of traffic on the bridge or in the tunnels every day, miss their kids' baseball games and pay $20,000 a year in tolls, parking and gas -- and this new congestion tax -- when they can just stay in Jersey and support our downtowns, instead of New York's?" said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and the state's Restaurant and Hospitality Association have both come out in support of the new legislation.
Something is not right at the Weehawken Pool
I saw your story about the pool in Weehawken! So not fair! A friend of mine from Weehawken tells me that although Weehawken had said the pool is for residents only, they have RENTED it out to the Rutherford Swim Team. How is that fair? We couldn’t use it, but they can make money off of it?
NBC New York
Huge Main Break Spawns NJ Water Emergency; Hospitals Delay Surgeries as Drought Watch Hits
A monster water main break wreaked havoc in New Jersey's largest city and nearby communities Tuesday, impacting more than 100,000 people as hospitals grappled with diversions and officials planned door-to-door outreach. At the same time, emergency crews responded to at least one case where a woman's car was swallowed by a sudden sinkhole.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
8 New Laws from the Governor of NJ this Week
Governor Murphy signs another 8 bills into law concerning everything from car and liability insurance, cannabis, apprenticeships, county airports, retirement, and sales tax. Today, Governor Phil Murphy signed the following eight bills into law, concerning everything from automobile and liability insurance, cannabis, and apprenticeships, to county airports, retirement, and sales tax.
My parents won’t let me get vaccinated. N.J. should let me do it anyway
Teens 14 and up should be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine without their parents' consent, argues a New Jersey high school student. The post My parents won’t let me get vaccinated. N.J. should let me do it anyway appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
KIDS・
rew-online.com
$19M in financing secured for New Jersey multi-housing community
JLL represented a private developer to secure the five-year, fixed-rate loan through Columbia Bank. 231WHK is a LEED Platinum and Energy Star certified building featuring cutting edge architectural limestone and a glass façade on the exterior. It offers a unique unit mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans, as well as a retail space off Palisades Avenue. Units include real wood veneer cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers and dryers, high efficiency tankless hot water heaters and quiet hydronic-ducted HVAC units. The property offers two garages with 70 parking spaces, bike storage, electric car charging, a common room and terrace and a resident gym.
Local districts struggle to hire teachers as start of new school year approaches
The Pennsylvania State Education Association says there are 22,000 fewer people working in education than in 2020.
Comments / 1