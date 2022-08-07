Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
Petrousus – The New Cryptocurrency That Could Become Profitable Like BNB
Although cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, they can be profitable as well. This is to say that despite market conditions like the current crypto bear market, which led to crypto prices going down, many investors are still earning millions. While thousands of cryptos are available in the cryptocurrency market, not all...
Will “The Merge” Be A Buy The Rumor Sell The News Event For Ethereum?
Ethereum is coming into heavy resistance north of $1,900 as the cryptocurrency attempts to push further into previously lost territory. Today, ETH core developers announced a tentative date for the upcoming “Merge” event set for September 15 to 16, 2022, which could bolster bulls’ attempts to climb higher.
Top 5 New Cryptocurrency to Invest in During The Crypto Bear Market
With prices down significantly since the start of the year, there’s no better time to stock up on the top 5 new cryptos to invest in. In order to make the selection process easier, we’ll be taking a look at the top 5 new cryptos to invest in and providing an overview on how to buy our top pick. Let’s begin.
TA- Shiba Inu Price Struggles, But Could Be Set For A Major Run
The price of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) could be set for a major run as it holds its support against Tether (USDT). Bitcoin’s (BTC) price saw a bounce from $23,000 to $24,800 as the favorable news from the consumer price Index (CPI) saw a good response across the boards in the crypto market as the price of Shiba Inu eyes $0.00001700.
Global Adoption Of Cryptocurrency – The First Cryptocurrency Backed By A Nation
Cryptocurrency adoption across the globe has been moving slower than most would like, but there is no doubt that there has been a lot being done so far. It started with El Salvador’s adoption of bitcoin as a legal tender, and it has spiraled from there. One thing that is yet to be done is a cryptocurrency backed by a nation. While other countries have gone the path of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the Central African Republic has introduced an innovative monetary system to the world.
TA: Bitcoin Price Surges 6%, Why Recent Breakout Looks Real
Bitcoin price found support above $22,500 and surged over 6% against the US Dollar. BTC broke many hurdles and might rise further towards the $25,000 resistance. Bitcoin started a fresh increase after it found strong bids above $22,500. The price is now trading above the $23,500 level and the 100...
Proprivex Token (PPX), Cardano (ADA), And Maker DAO (DAO) – Crypto Assets Revolutionizing Blockchain
The “blockchains” meaning has evolved over the years, with various sectors expanding this crypto sublet. On the back of blockchain technology, protocols and tokens like Proprivex (PPX), Cardano (ADA), and Maker DAO were created. However, blockchain has expanded beyond the financial aspect; various other sectors have accepted it. As a result, sectors like medicine, sports, and many other industries have begun integrating blockchain technology into their platform.
Why Are Crypto Investors Rotating From Bitcoin To Altcoins?
The crypto market is pulling back into support and could face potential headwinds in the short term. In the crypto top 10, Bitcoin has been outperformed by the altcoins sector with Ethereum and Binance Coin, and Polkadot still preserving some of its gains from the past week. This shows a...
TA: Bitcoin Price Takes Hit, Why BTC Remains at Risk of More Losses
Bitcoin price started a fresh decline from the $24,250 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC declined below $23,000 and remains at a risk of more losses. Bitcoin started a fresh decline below the $23,500 support zone. The price is now trading below the $23,500 level and the 100 hourly...
Market Sentiment Shoots Up As Bitcoin Eyes $25,000
The crypto market sentiment had taken a beating when the price of bitcoin fell to a new cycle low of $17,600. With this, investor sentiment had plummeted to new yearly lows. But slowly, the market sentiment had recovered and made its way out of the extreme fear territory. That is until now when the market sentiment has recorded an enormous push upward off the back of another market rally.
Cardano Tests $0.51 Support – Can ADA Reach Safe Zone And Hit $0.67?
Cardano spikes by 5% as seen on the daily price chart. Bulls likely to touch bullish triangle from $0.67 to $0.69. Cardano (ADA) price is looking straightforward bullish today bouncing back from yesterday’s dip. However, the price isn’t completely out of risk. ADA plunged to roughly $0.5067 yesterday and then increased to more than 5% shooting to $0.5401 today.
Bearish Signal: Why Bitcoin Miner Sell-Offs May Continue
Bitcoin miners have borne the brunt of the bear trend since it began. They watched cash flow plummet on their machines, forcing them to look to other ways to finance their operations. The natural response to this was for public miners to dip into their bitcoin reserves and begin selling off BTC to keep their operations going. For a time, it seemed miners would stop selling due to the recovery in price, but this is proving not to be the case.
3 Cryptocurrencies That Could Make You a Millionaire
RoboApe could be a real contender against Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Financial analysts cannot accurately predict when the crypto crash of 2022 will subside and when a recovery will begin in earnest, but they can safely say that this decline is cryptocurrency’s biggest test yet. In the thirteen years...
TA: Bitcoin Price Holds Support, Why BTC Might Attempt Fresh Increase
Bitcoin price gained pace above the $23,500 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC could start a fresh increase if it stays above the $23,500 pivot level. Bitcoin started a decent increase above the $23,500 level. The price is now trading above the $23,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving...
Youniverze (YUNI), The New Cryptocurrency To Make Waves Like Uniswap (UNI) And PancakeSwap (CAKE)
The crypto space is filled with technology that is breaking new grounds. Ideas focused on making the community more effective and running to solve the problems of community members. These ideas have given rise to new projects and platforms that facilitate the exchange of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets. The...
CryptoDickbutts NFTs Erect Nearly 700% In Daily Sales Volume
CryptoDickButts (CDB) floor price has skyrocketed with the overwhelming support from popular influencers. CDB soared on Sunday, outpacing other well-known NFT collectibles with significant volume. CDB was able to land the 6th spot for the largest daily trading volume for NFTs on OpenSea. As of this writing, CryptoDickbutts has soared...
The CoinLoan Customer Satisfaction Survey Confirms Crypto’s Bright Future
9th, August 2022, Tallinn: Even though recent market challenges have impacted the crypto market, most investors remain optimistic about its future – a CoinLoan survey revealed. All CoinLoan customers were invited to complete a survey about their level of satisfaction with the company’s services, including lending, interest accounts, security,...
Glassnode Report Shows Bitcoin And Ethereum Derivatives Gain Massive Traction
The 2022 crypto winter seems to be one of the most severe bearish trends in cryptocurrency history. This saw the entire crypto market cut down by over 50% in value since the beginning of the year. Also, the situation in the crypto market got worse with the collapse of the Terra-LUNA ecosystem.
