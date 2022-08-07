ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

Police: Suspect in slayings of 4 in Ohio arrested in Kansas

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A suspect in the shooting deaths of four people in Ohio has been arrested in Kansas.

Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said late Saturday night that 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody by local police in Lawrence, Kansas.

Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges in Friday’s slayings.

The Montgomery County coroner’s office on Saturday identified the victims as 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and a 15-year-old girl whose name wasn’t released.

All were pronounced dead at the scene. Court documents don’t list an attorney representing Marlow.

Crime & Safety
