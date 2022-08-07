ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Eric Haase held out of Detroit lineup again Tuesday

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. Haase is out of the lineup for a second straight game and the third time in four contests. Tucker Barnhart will catch for Tyler Alexander and bat eighth.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Orioles look to sweep 3-game series over the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (60-50, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (58-52, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-4, 5.19 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (4-3, 3.43 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -154, Orioles +131; over/under...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Marlins position Luke Williams in left field on Thursday

Miami Marlins utility-man Luke Williams is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Williams will make his 18th outfield appearance after JJ Bleday was moved to right field and Bryan De La Cruz was left on the bench. numberFire's models project Williams to score 6.6 FanDuel points at...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Baltimore

Orioles rally after rain delay, beat Blue Jays 6-5

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. The Orioles trailed 5-3 in the sixth when the game was delayed 78 minutes because of rain. Then Baltimore cut the lead in half on Ryan Mountcastle's RBI double in the seventh. Odor connected off Yimi Garcia (1-4) to give the Orioles the lead an inning later. Nick Vespi (4-0) struck out his only two hitters in the eighth, preventing the Blue Jays from adding to what...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Hall is out of the order for the second time in three games, but both absences for the lefty-hitter have come against southpaws. Rhys Hoskins will play first base while Nick Castellanos takes over as the designated hitter. Matt Vierling will enter the lineup to play right field and hit seventh.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Brendan Donovan operating third base for St. Louis on Thursday

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Brendan Donovan is batting ninth in Thursday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Donovan will take over third base after Nolan Arenado was announced as Thursday's designated hitter, Paul Goldschmidt was moved to first base, and Albert Pujols was given a breather. In a matchup against...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Robinson Chirinos
Yardbarker

Red Sox sign former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to minor-league deal

In addition to Sterling Sharp, the Red Sox have also signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract, as was first reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette's Joe McDonald. Familia, 32, has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander was designated for assignment (and subsequently released) by...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Jose Godoy (illness) back Thursday for Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jose Godoy (illness) is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks. What It Means:. Godoy will play for the first time since leaving Sunday's game due to heat illness and general body cramping. He will replace Jason...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Nelson Velazquez handling designated hitting duties for Cubs on Thursday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is batting seventh in Thursday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Velazquez will start in Chicago's designated hitting spot after Franmil Reyes was sent to the bench. In a matchup against Reds' left-hander Nick Lodolo, our models project Velazquez to score 10.9 FanDuel points at the...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Willson Contreras hitting second in Cubs' Thursday lineup versus Reds

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is starting in Thursday's contest against Cincinnati Reds. Contreras will operate behind the plate after P.J. Higgins was rested versus their division rivals. In a matchup versus left-hander Nick Lodolo, our models project Contreras to score 12.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,500.
CHICAGO, IL
#Rbi
numberfire.com

Cubs give Franmil Reyes a breather on Thursday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Reyes will rest on Thursday evening after Nelson Velazquez was named Chicago's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 167 batted balls this season, Reyes has accounted for a 13.8% barrel rate and a .268 expected...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Eric Hosmer hitting sixth in Boston's Thursday lineup versus Orioles

Boston Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer is starting in Thursday's contest against the Baltimore Orioles. Hosmer will man first base after Bobby Dalbec was given a breather versus Orioles' right-hander Dean Kremer. numberFire's models project Hosmer to score 10.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

David Montgomery out for Chicago's preseason opener with 'minor injury'

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery will not play in Saturday's preseason contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. After a DNP on Thursday with a "minor injury", Montgomery will sit out on Saturday although it's worth noting head coach Matt Eberflus expects the Bears' running back "gonna be fine." With multiple reports projecting a committee approach in Chicago's backfield under a new coaching staff, Montgomery's workload could see a decrease behind Pro Football Focus' 31st rated offensive line. Per Fantasy Football Calculator in 12-team point per reception leagues, Montgomery's average draft position currently stands in the third round.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Zach McKinstry kept on Cubs' bench on Thursday

Chicago Cubs third baseman Zach McKinstry is not starting in Thursday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. McKinstry will watch from the bench after Patrick Wisdom was named Chicago's starting third baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 21 batted balls this season, McKinstry has produced a 4.8% barrel rate and a...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Chicago's Patrick Wisdom operating third base on Thursday evening

Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom is batting third in Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Wisdom will man the hot corner after Zach McKinstry was rested on the road. numberFire's models project Wisdom to score 11.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,200.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Boston's Kevin Plawecki behind the plate on Thursday evening

Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki is batting eighth in Thursday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Plawecki will catch on Thursday evening after Reese McGuire was rested at home. In a matchup versus Orioles' right-hander Dean Kremer, our models project Plawecki to score 6.3 FanDuel points at the salary of...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Christopher Morel taking over center field for Cubs on Thursday

Chicago Cubs utility-man Christopher Morel is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Morel will patrol center field after Rafael Ortega was rested versus Cincinnati's left-hander Drew Smyly. numberFire's models project Morel to score 13.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,100.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Chicago's Rafael Ortega receives Thursday off

Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Ortega will rest on Thursday evening after Christopher Morel was named Chicago's starting center fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 214 batted balls this season, Ortega has recorded a 4.7% barrel rate and a .303...
CHICAGO, IL

