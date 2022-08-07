Read full article on original website
Shlak4Prez
4d ago
executions would send a message from all us civilized people to the criminals that we really don't need y'all around if ya can't behave
24
Thomas Kernan
4d ago
They allowed them to plea bargain to a lesser crime instead of charging them accordingly to avoid a trial. The judge should have given these POSs the maximum sentence.
12
Little Joe. LJ
4d ago
Just another crime they've mastered. No big deal. I:m surprised there was no racism mentioned when the sentencing was posted. I think even the criminals are sick of hearing that excuse, but I doubt it.
11
'Sock Brick' Assault Suspect Wanted Out Of Newark
Authorities in Newark are seeking the person who hurled a brick inside of a sock at a victim, who then was threatened with a handgun flashed from inside a vehicle, they said. The incident occurred around 6:10 p.m. near Lyons Avenue and Osborne Terrace during an argument Wednesday, Aug. 10, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
Alleged serial rapist arrested in string of park attacks in New Jersey
The suspect, 39-year-old Rogelio Postrero, is a citizen of Mexico, and authorities say he was found with a fake green card and a fake Social Security card when he was arrested on public lewdness allegations on August 4.
2 dead after Megabus traveling to Philadelphia crashes on New Jersey Turnpike; 17 injured
Police say the bus, with 22 passengers on board, crashed after the driver lost control.
15 alleged gang members and associates charged in major Staten Island drug-dealing takedown
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities on Tuesday announced the takedown of 15 purported gang members and associates who allegedly peddled large quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs on and around Jersey Street in New Brighton. Launched in April 2021, the 15-month probe dubbed “D-Rail the Corridor” focused on...
No prison: 86-year-old NJ child molester gets to live out life in lap of luxury
DEAL — An 86-year-old man who is part of a well-to-do family at the Jersey Shore will not see a single day behind bars for molesting a minor for over a decade. Hal Sitt was sentenced late last month on a single count of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact. According to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey, the abuse took place at his home in Deal and at a park in Ocean Township multiple times from 1997 to 2008.
NYC Thieves Posing as Drug Dealers to Commit Robberies in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – Crafty thieves in Manhattan are now posing as drug dealers in...
Pride flags stolen in Frenchtown, NJ — $2,500 reward offered
FRENCHTOWN — Between Sunday and Monday, 11 flags supporting the transgender and LGBTQ communities were stolen from or damaged at multiple residences throughout this Hunterdon County borough, according to officials. The county prosecutor's office and Frenchtown police are requesting the public's assistance in what they're calling a bias crime...
theobserver.com
Lyndhurst PD enact several drug arrests
A Newark man who was police say was driving erratically was found to be in possession of drugs after Lyndhurst police pulled him over on Park Avenue on July 30, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, of the Lyndhurst PD, said. Auteri says police were on patrol on the 200 block of...
NBC New York
Four Men Indicted in Deadly Bronx Shooting of LA-Based Rapper Moneygang Vontae
Four men were indicted on murder and other charges in the deadly shooting of Los Angeles-based rapper Moneygang Vontae, who was killed after going to a Bronx pharmacy for medication while in the city for a performance, the district attorney said. Isaiah Garrett, Allan Algarin, Nayshon White and River Jones...
NJ police seize 84 pounds of heroin, fentanyl from drug mill bordering NYC, authorities say
New Jersey State Police seized nearly 84 pounds of heroin and fentanyl and arrested three men accused of operating a “drug mill” operating out of two Hudson County homes, authorities announced Monday. A home in West New York, N.J., served as the primary drug mill and a second...
New Jersey teen gets 19 years in prison for fatal 2019 shooting
Jayden Rodriguez pleaded guilty to manslaughter, according to the DA's office.
GOTCHA! Resident Pursues Group Of Burglars To GWB: Englewood Cliffs PD
An Englewood Cliffs man chased a quartet of burglars from his home to the George Washington Bridge, where converging police captured them, authorities said. One of the bandits had opened the door to his vehicle and was climbing in when the owner came out around 8 p.m. Sunday, Detective Lt. Ronald F Waldt said.
Armed & dangerous: Man wanted for choking girlfriend gives Edison, NJ cops the slip
EDISON — A man who strangled his girlfriend is on the run after a brief police pursuit Monday night. Edison police were called to a home on College Drive around 7:10 p.m. after a 33-year-old woman reported she had been assaulted by boyfriend Darnell Ricketts Jr., 30, who left in a Ford Explorer before police arrived.
Police: 2 men arrested in connection with double killing caught on camera in Bridgeport
Two men have been arrested in connection with a double killing caught on camera, according to police.
Bus rolls over on NJ Turnpike, killing 2 women
WOODBRIDGE — Two women died after a double-decker Megabus overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike on Tuesday night. The bus carrying 22 passengers was headed south in the left lane outer lanes near the Thomas Edison service area around 6:50 p.m. when the driver lost directional control and struck a Ford F-150 pickup truck in the center lane, according to State Police trooper Brandi Slota.
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Narcotics Task Force seize 500 grams of cocaine, 1 arrested
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Special Enforcement Unit and Narcotics Task Force arrested a Hudson County man and seized 500 grams of cocaine, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. On August 8, members of the Narcotics Task Force, the Randolph...
Hudson County Heroin, Fentanyl Mill Takedown Nets 3 Arrests: State Police
More than 38 grams of heroin and fentanyl were seized in the takedown of a drug production facility in Hudson County and lower Bergen, authorities said. An investigation into Richard Stroman Jr., 38, of North Arlington, began last May when police were tipped off to a drug mill being run out of a West New York home, New Jersey State Police said. Stroman had been using a home in Union City to support the operation, police said.
Newark, NJ (with 19th century infrastructure) suffers catastrophic water emergency
The city of Newark and two of its suburbs continued to tell residents to boil their tap water on Wednesday a day after a post-Civil War-era water main break created a torrent of running water in the North Ward. The good news is that water pressure should return to normal...
3 arrested after police seize 84 lbs. of heroin, fentanyl from NJ drug mill
New Jersey state troopers arrested three people after they dismantled a drug mill has where nearly 84 pounds of heroin and fentanyl were seized following a two-month-long investigation.
Two More Die in NJ Amazon Facilities Within Two Weeks
Two more Amazon workers have died in New Jersey since the Prime Day death at the Carteret facility. A worker died on July 13 as the result of a "personal medical condition" at the facility. He was rushed to a hospital on the second day of the retail giant's annual sales event.
New Jersey 101.5
