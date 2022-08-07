ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Mysterious beating leaves man hospitalized in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – A local family is seeking answers about a mysterious beating that hospitalized a man in Downtown Detroit. Police are looking to speak to a person of interest who may have information about the assault. Police told Local 4 that 51-year-old Jason Riddle was found on July 30...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Child shoots grandmother over argument inside SUV, Detroit police say

DETROIT – A child shot his grandmother overnight when they got into an argument inside an SUV in Detroit, police said. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 10) in the 8800 block of Knodell Street on the city’s east side, according to authorities. Officials said a...
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

5-year-old shoots himself in Eastpointe after finding uncle’s gun in recliner cushion, police say

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A 5-year-old boy shot himself in the foot after finding his uncle’s gun in the cushion of a recliner, Eastpointe police said. Officers were called at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 9) to a home in the 16000 block of Juliana Avenue. When they arrived, they found a 5-year-old boy bleeding from his left foot, according to authorities.
EASTPOINTE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police: Body found in burning car after flames extinguished

DETROIT – An unidentified body was found early Wednesday morning inside a burning car in Detroit, officials report. Police say at about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 10, they received a call for a car fire on Dubois Street, located near Forest Avenue and St. Aubin Street. Once Detroit firefighters extinguished the fire, a body was found inside of the vehicle.
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Who killed Jeff Najor? Reward offered for info leading to arrest in fatal shooting

DETROIT – Crime Stoppers is asking for the public to share any information they have in the death of a 39-year-old man found shot in his truck. Jeff Najor was killed around 7 p.m. on Monday (July 18) in Detroit. Najor was shot while driving. His truck went up a curb, hit a light pole and stopped in a vacant lot near Braile Street and the I-96 Service Drive.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police trying to ID suspect in armed dollar store robbery

DETROIT – Police want help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery at a dollar store in Detroit. The robbery happened at 8:42 a.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 3) at the Dollar General in the 1700 block of East State Fair Avenue. Police said the suspect approached the counter, pulled...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Macomb County man arrested after 1 killed, 4 hurt in Detroit shooting

DETROIT – A Macomb County man was arrested over the weekend after one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting on Detroit’s east side, police said. : 35-year-old man killed, 6 injured in shooting over dice game in Detroit, police say. The shooting happened...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police identify 2 Lake Michigan drowning victims as young adults from Metro Detroit

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. – Two people who drowned in Lake Michigan on Monday in South Haven have been identified as young adults from the Metro Detroit area. South Haven Police responded to the lake at South Beach in South Haven on Monday afternoon. When they arrived, bystanders had pulled two people from the water. Both were unresponsive. They were transported to a local hospital where they later died, WOOD-TV reported.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI

