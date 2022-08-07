DETROIT – Crime Stoppers is asking for the public to share any information they have in the death of a 39-year-old man found shot in his truck. Jeff Najor was killed around 7 p.m. on Monday (July 18) in Detroit. Najor was shot while driving. His truck went up a curb, hit a light pole and stopped in a vacant lot near Braile Street and the I-96 Service Drive.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO