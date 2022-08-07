Read full article on original website
Mysterious beating leaves man hospitalized in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT – A local family is seeking answers about a mysterious beating that hospitalized a man in Downtown Detroit. Police are looking to speak to a person of interest who may have information about the assault. Police told Local 4 that 51-year-old Jason Riddle was found on July 30...
Suspect arrested in Detroit assault that left man with brain injury, unconscious, on ventilator
DETROIT – Detroit police have arrested the suspect involved in an assault that left a man with a brain injury, unconscious, and on a ventilator on the city’s east side. The incident occurred July 30 around 7:52 a.m. in the area of 1st and Bagley streets, where EMS rushed him to the hospital.
Child shoots grandmother over argument inside SUV, Detroit police say
DETROIT – A child shot his grandmother overnight when they got into an argument inside an SUV in Detroit, police said. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 10) in the 8800 block of Knodell Street on the city’s east side, according to authorities. Officials said a...
18-year-old hit by pickup truck while running across freeway at night in Detroit, officials say
DETROIT – An 18-year-old man was hit by a pickup truck while running across a Detroit freeway in the middle of the night, police said. The incident happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 10) on the Lodge Freeway near McNichols Road, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers said the...
5-year-old shoots himself in Eastpointe after finding uncle’s gun in recliner cushion, police say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A 5-year-old boy shot himself in the foot after finding his uncle’s gun in the cushion of a recliner, Eastpointe police said. Officers were called at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 9) to a home in the 16000 block of Juliana Avenue. When they arrived, they found a 5-year-old boy bleeding from his left foot, according to authorities.
Man with distinctive white tag on pants arrested for carjacking at Detroit gas station, feds say
DETROIT – A man with a distinctive white tag on the back of his pants was arrested after carjacking a man at a Detroit gas station and driving another person to a different carjacking scene in that stolen car, officials said. A criminal complaint was filed Aug. 1 that...
Detroit police search for person of interest in assault that left man in critical condition
DETROIT – A man is hospitalized and in critical condition after he was assaulted in Detroit. Police said the assault happened at 7:52 a.m. on Saturday (July 30) in the area of 1st and Bagley streets. When police arrived at the scene, EMS was already there helping the victim....
35-year-old man killed, 6 injured in shooting over dice game in Detroit, police say
DETROIT – A 35-year-old man was killed and six others were injured when an argument over a dice game sparked a shooting in Detroit this weekend, police said. : Macomb County man arrested after 1 killed, 4 hurt in Detroit shooting. Officials were called around 10:30 p.m. Saturday (Aug....
Detroit police: Body found in burning car after flames extinguished
DETROIT – An unidentified body was found early Wednesday morning inside a burning car in Detroit, officials report. Police say at about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 10, they received a call for a car fire on Dubois Street, located near Forest Avenue and St. Aubin Street. Once Detroit firefighters extinguished the fire, a body was found inside of the vehicle.
Both drivers flee crash scene after teen steals truck in Westland, gets hit at red light, MSP says
DETROIT – An 18-year-old who was fleeing a Westland home after stealing a pickup truck was struck by a second truck in Detroit while going through a red light during his escape, and both drivers involved in that crash fled the scene, police said. Michigan State Police troopers learned...
GM Orion Assembly plant closed for murder investigation after fight between coworkers
LAKE ORION, Mich. – The General Motors Orion Assembly plant was closed Thursday for a homicide investigation. UPDATE: Cleaning service employee murdered coworker during fight at GM Orion Assembly plant, police say. There was an altercation between two people inside the plant early Thursday morning, just before 1:30 a.m.,...
Woman wanted for assaulting cashier at Meijer in Rochester Hills has been identified, officials say
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – The woman wanted for assaulting a cashier at a Meijer in Rochester Hills has been identified, officials say. Police say the alleged suspect is a 32-year-old woman from Pontiac. Officials say the case will be presented to the prosecutors office Thursday (Aug. 11). Police say...
Who killed Jeff Najor? Reward offered for info leading to arrest in fatal shooting
DETROIT – Crime Stoppers is asking for the public to share any information they have in the death of a 39-year-old man found shot in his truck. Jeff Najor was killed around 7 p.m. on Monday (July 18) in Detroit. Najor was shot while driving. His truck went up a curb, hit a light pole and stopped in a vacant lot near Braile Street and the I-96 Service Drive.
Oakland County officials identify worker killed overnight at GM Orion Assembly plant
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County officials have identified the worker who was killed overnight during a fight with a coworker at the General Motors Orion Assembly plant. Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said they were called at 1:37 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 11) to the plant on...
Morning 4: Murder investigation closes GM plant in Lake Orion, more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. General Motors Orion Assembly plant closed for murder investigation. The General Motors Orion Assembly plant was closed Thursday for a homicide investigation. There was an...
Detroit police trying to ID suspect in armed dollar store robbery
DETROIT – Police want help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery at a dollar store in Detroit. The robbery happened at 8:42 a.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 3) at the Dollar General in the 1700 block of East State Fair Avenue. Police said the suspect approached the counter, pulled...
Macomb County man arrested after 1 killed, 4 hurt in Detroit shooting
DETROIT – A Macomb County man was arrested over the weekend after one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting on Detroit’s east side, police said. : 35-year-old man killed, 6 injured in shooting over dice game in Detroit, police say. The shooting happened...
Police identify 2 Lake Michigan drowning victims as young adults from Metro Detroit
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. – Two people who drowned in Lake Michigan on Monday in South Haven have been identified as young adults from the Metro Detroit area. South Haven Police responded to the lake at South Beach in South Haven on Monday afternoon. When they arrived, bystanders had pulled two people from the water. Both were unresponsive. They were transported to a local hospital where they later died, WOOD-TV reported.
20-year-old charged with killing teenager in Huron Township, officials say
HURON TOWNSHP, Mich. – A 20-year-old man has been charged with murdering a teenager in Huron Township, officials said. Police were called around 3:05 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 6) to the 20300 block of Wahrman Road in Huron Township for reports of gunfire, they said. When they arrived, officers found...
Witnesses testify in hearing for 4 security guards charged in death of man at Northland Mall in 2014
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Four security guards charged in the death of a man at Northland Mall in 2014 appeared before a judge on Monday. Witnesses reportedly heard the 25-year-old man saying he couldn’t breathe while he was being restrained after an encounter at the mall in Southfield. A...
