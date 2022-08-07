Read full article on original website
onscene.tv
Shots Fired by LAPD, No One Hit | Wilmington
08.11.2022 | 12:45 AM | WILMINGTON – LAPD Harbor units put out a call for backup with shots fired at the intersection of Hawaiian Ave and F St. Three suspects were detained at the scene, with at least one possibly outstanding. There were no reports of injuries or anyone...
WECT
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office returns stolen engine hoist, 2 arrested
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests Aug. 7 in relation to a stolen engine hoist, per report. The sheriff’s office reports that the engine hoist was reported stolen from 701 Auto, LLC on Aug. 5. The hoist had previously been kept outside the garage.
WECT
Wilmington Fire Department responds to fire on Wrightsville Avenue, family displaced
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a fire at a residence on Wrightsville Avenue on August 9 in the evening. Firefighters had the fire under control within a few minutes after arriving on the scene. According to fire officials, an accidental cooking fire was the cause.
WECT
New Hanover Co. Fire Rescue responds to small fire at South Atlantic Services
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a small fire caused by a chemical spill Wednesday at South Atlantic Services. According to fire officials, after a small amount of a chemical spilled, it reacted to another chemical in the warehouse, causing a small fire. Fire crews...
WECT
Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands grows to over 1500 acres
Man sentenced to more than 30 years in prison after impregnating a child. New Hanover Co. Fire Rescue responds to small fire at South Atlantic Services. New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a small fire caused by a chemical spill Wednesday at South Atlantic Services. Man charged in fatal...
WECT
New Hanover County and Wilmington rescue staff conduct water rescue exercise at Riverside Park
CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County and Wilmington rescue staff are planning to take part in a rescue training exercise near Riverside Park in Castle Hayne on August 15 and 16. “This is a great opportunity for our team to come together and work in a real-world environment....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Alabama man dies in New Hanover County head-on crash
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An Alabama man died in a head-on crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in New Hanover County. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Masonboro Loop Road near Trails End Road involving a Dodge Ram van and a Jeep Cherokee. The van was heading south and the Jeep was traveling north.
WECT
Wilmington firefighters help save two dogs from car accident
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews with the Wilmington Fire Department were able to save two dogs from a flipped over car at 16th and Market streets in Wilmington. The WFD say in a release on August 9 that they recently responded to a flipped car. The human passengers made their way out of the car, but the dogs were still inside.
WECT
Lake Waccamaw father and daughter recognized for saving three drowning swimmers
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Saturday, June 4th was all but an ordinary day at the lake for one father and daughter. Walt Williamson and his 8-year-old daughter Jean Aubrey were going for a day of jet skiing on the water at Lake Waccamaw, something they do frequently on summer days, and as they were beginning to go to their boat dock, they saw something troubling in the water.
Crews continue work on Pender Co. fire, now 25% contained
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) — A forest fire in the Holly Shelter Game Lands that began Aug. 2 has grown to an estimated 2,000 acres. Thursday morning, officials working on what is now called the Juniper Road Two Fire told WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan it was now 25% contained. Crews have been working throughout to build […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Arrest made in April murder in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 21-year-old man faces charges in a Wilmington murder. Cameron Allen Gerald has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder in the shooting death of Tyshaun Delts. Delts was shot on April 5 in the 200 block of N. 11th Street in Wilmington. He...
WECT
Woman receives seven year sentence for transporting drugs from New Jersey to North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A woman from New Jersey was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for transporting heroin to Wilmington and Henderson North Carolina between 2019 and 2020. “On April 7, 2022, Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl,” wrote the U.S. Department of Justice in a release on August 10.
WECT
A new four-story hotel may be coming to Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach Planning and Zoning Committee will hear a proposal for a four-story hotel at their meeting on Thursday, August 11 at 6 p.m. The new project comes from the developers of The Hive in downtown Wilmington. The planned hotel is similarly...
cbs17
K9 sniffs out heroin-fentanyl mixture from woman with child in car in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A New Jersey woman is facing charges after law enforcement said she worked as drug courier to get narcotics from New Jersey to North Carolina. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina said Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl. Burrows was sentenced to seven years in prison.
WECT
Investigation begins into crash that killed a cyclist in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol has begun an investigation into a collision that killed a cyclist in Bladen County on Saturday, August 6. Highway Patrol writes that a bicyclist was struck by a passenger vehicle on N.C. 87 south of Tar Heel at around 10:08 p.m. The cyclist was killed, and the vehicle was seen fleeing the scene and driving north on N.C. 87.
WECT
Preservation work on Wrightsville Beach bridge to resume next week
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Crews will resume preservation work on the South Banks Channel Bridge in Wrightsville Beach next week. The NCDOT will close the bridge to traffic at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. During this closure, crews will install lane shifts. The bridge is scheduled to reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. the following day.
WECT
Standoff ends with armed suspect who tried to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, official says
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - An hours-long standoff between law enforcement and an armed suspect who tried to break into Cincinnati FBI headquarters Thursday morning and then fled, shooting at state troopers, has come to an end, according to Clinton County EMA Director Thomas Breckel. Thursday’s standoff in Wilmington ended with...
WECT
Aquarium asks for public’s help in naming otter pups
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is asking for the public’s help in naming its three Asian small-clawed otter pups. The otter pups were born on May 21 during a full moon, King Tide and a storm. “The team at the Aquarium researched and...
WECT
Long Beach Road was shut down at Airport Road due to traffic accident, now open
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Long Beach Road had been shut down at Airport Road due to a traffic accident. According to the Oak Island Fire Department, the site has now been cleared. Power lines were reportedly in the roadway. The cause of the accident and any injuries are currently...
WECT
Kure Beach kicks off school supply drive
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Kure Beach announced that they will be hosting a drive for school supplies until Aug. 19. Donations will help students at Carolina Beach Elementary School start the school year with the materials they need. Those wishing to donate can drop off supplies...
