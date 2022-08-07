Meet The Modesto Bee’s new equity reporter. He wants to hear from you

Stanislaus County is growing and changing — and it always has been. Over the past 30 years, the population has grown by more than 50%. At every census, the county and the city have become more diverse. It’s not hard to see.

In my first article just last week, I reported on Modesto’s growing Afghan community and the efforts that young Afghan women are taking to ensure their own success. Theirs is an inspiring story that hints at a bright and inclusive future and reminds us why people continue to move here (even if they are leaving other parts of California ).

But that growth isn’t so even, and in some places, it can feel like we’re bursting at the seams.

The high cost of housing is making it harder for low-income families to scrape by, especially older adults who represent the fastest-growing demographic in Modesto. Fewer Modestans have a high school or college diploma than 10 years ago. And while the county may be more diverse, those voices still are not fully represented among the region’s decision-makers.

These trends always have been under the surface. Then the COVID-19 pandemic laid it all bare for anyone to see: limited access to healthcare, poor or non-existent internet access, and the disproportionate impact of the virus on communities of color. The list goes on.

To me, equity is the through-line that traces every piece of our region’s news. That’s why I’m so proud to join The Modesto Bee as its reporter on equity and underserved communities.

While I’m new to the area, I’m not new to the beat. For five years, I worked for Libraries Without Borders in Washington, D.C., as its program director and later, as the organization’s executive director. Our mission — to promote access to information for underserved communities — led us to create programs that brought media into laundromats, bus stations, churches and parks across the country. The idea was simple: Meet people where they are.

More recently, I’ve written for Technical.ly, the Bay Area Reporter, and The Frisc, where I’ve covered the digital divide, LGBTQ issues and housing. But my approach is more or less the same. Local news should reflect local voices, and it’s the job of a reporter like me to get out there and listen.

Send me a line: aechelman@modbee.com. I can’t wait to hear from you.