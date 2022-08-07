ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

$4.5M to redevelop Jackson’s southside coming from city

JACKSON, MI – A round of applause filled Jackson City Hall Tuesday after a large investment was approved to help the city’s southside. The Jackson City Council unanimously approved an allocation of $4.5 million to the Martin Luther King Corridor Improvement Authority at the Aug. 9 meeting. The money, from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, will aid the authority in commercial redevelopment and small business assistance, city officials said.
JACKSON, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Government
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
4-mile contamination plume continues to move toward Ann Arbor's primary water source

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A massive contamination plume in groundwater in the Ann Arbor area is continuing to spread and no one knows where or if it will stop. "This is probably the nation's largest, if not the world's largest dioxane contamination of its type because they used it pure," said Roger Rayle, who has been collecting data on the contamination plume and its source for years.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ann Arbor spending $1.2M to pave dirt road by low-income housing complex

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is gearing up for a $1.2 million project to pave a dirt and gravel road on the city’s west side with a fresh coat of asphalt. City Council voted 10-0 to approve the Russell Street project last week, responding to concerns from the Ann Arbor Housing Commission about stormwater runoff from the road spilling onto its Maple Meadows low-income housing property, located off Maple Road just south of Liberty Street.
ANN ARBOR, MI
High E. coli levels close Washtenaw County beach for 3rd time this summer

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For the third time this summer, a popular Washtenaw County swimming spot is closed due to high levels of E. coli bacteria. The beach at Independence Lake County Park in Webster Township north of Ann Arbor closed for swimming on Wednesday, Aug. 10, after routine testing revealed unsafe levels of the bacteria, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department and Parks and Recreation Commission.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range

WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
MICHIGAN STATE
Paving work is shutting down a Jackson County road

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A frequently driven Jackson County road is closing for paving work. The Jackson County Department of Transportation will close Sutton Road between Michigan and Page avenues between Friday, Aug. 12, and Friday, Aug. 19. The road will reopen at the end of each day, JCDOT...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Wayne County announces hazardous waste collection events

Wayne County residents with unused gardening fertilizers, old electronics and dead car batteries, among other things, will have an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted hazardous waste this weekend.  Wayne County will launch the first of two upcoming household hazardous waste disposal events on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Second Ebenezer Church, 14601 Dequindre Street in Detroit. ...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Bright Walls is one step closer to its grand finale in Jackson

JACKSON, MI – Bright Walls is fast approaching and organizers are gearing up for a grand finale. The Jackson City Council unanimously approved an event application for Bright Walls finale in a Tuesday, Aug. 9 meeting. Murals and entertainment will hit the streets one last time in downtown Jackson Sept. 8-11, Bright Walls founder and co-director Clay McAndrews said.
JACKSON, MI
Ann Arbor Starbucks is second in Michigan to strike over hours, pay

ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor Starbucks is the first in Washtenaw County and the second in Michigan to go on strike over working conditions. The Glencoe Crossing Starbucks, 4585 Washtenaw Ave., closed its doors at 4 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, over what organizers are saying are unfairly changed working hours and raises that reward stores that chose not to unionize.
Two Bloomfield homes added to the National Register of Historic Places

Walbri Hall in Bloomfield Hills also earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. Photo provided by the State Historic Preservation Office. BLOOMFIELD HILLS/BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Two properties in the Bloomfield area are among 14 historic Michigan properties recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
