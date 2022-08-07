Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy Stengel
$4.5M to redevelop Jackson’s southside coming from city
JACKSON, MI – A round of applause filled Jackson City Hall Tuesday after a large investment was approved to help the city’s southside. The Jackson City Council unanimously approved an allocation of $4.5 million to the Martin Luther King Corridor Improvement Authority at the Aug. 9 meeting. The money, from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, will aid the authority in commercial redevelopment and small business assistance, city officials said.
Ann Arbor road near University of Michigan’s North Campus closing for construction
ANN ARBOR, MI - An Ann Arbor road near the University of Michigan’s North Campus and serving several new housing developments in the city’s northeastern corner is closing in one direction for construction. Beginning Monday, Aug. 15, southbound Nixon Road is closing to through traffic from Dhu Varren...
Dexter leaders vote to bring $8.4M bond proposal for fire station to voters in November
DEXTER, MI - After months of discussion and facing a deadline ahead of the November general election, Dexter leaders voted Monday, Aug. 8, to place an $8.4 million bond proposal on the ballot to fund the replacement of or updates to the 1950s-era fire hall on Main Street they say is “functionally obsolete.”
Outraged rally crowd demands ‘shut down’ of Huron River polluter
MILFORD — Activists turned out in force on Wednesday to castigate a Wixom auto supplier responsible for overwhelming the city wastewater system with a toxic chemical release that sparked a ‘no contact’ advisory with the Huron River. The crowd at Heavner Canoe Rental in Milford was angry...
Tv20detroit.com
4-mile contamination plume continues to move toward Ann Arbor's primary water source
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A massive contamination plume in groundwater in the Ann Arbor area is continuing to spread and no one knows where or if it will stop. "This is probably the nation's largest, if not the world's largest dioxane contamination of its type because they used it pure," said Roger Rayle, who has been collecting data on the contamination plume and its source for years.
See plans for 4-story development coming to Ann Arbor’s Stadium Boulevard
ANN ARBOR, MI — A four-story development with 185 housing units is approved to replace Ann Arbor’s University Inn. The city’s Planning Commission voted last week to OK the project at 2424 E. Stadium Blvd., located near the Stadium/Washtenaw split.
Residents outraged as Oakland County votes to expand public transportation
The measure would implement a 10-year countywide millage that would impose .95 mills on county property tax bills to maintain and expand public transit.
Ann Arbor spending $1.2M to pave dirt road by low-income housing complex
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is gearing up for a $1.2 million project to pave a dirt and gravel road on the city’s west side with a fresh coat of asphalt. City Council voted 10-0 to approve the Russell Street project last week, responding to concerns from the Ann Arbor Housing Commission about stormwater runoff from the road spilling onto its Maple Meadows low-income housing property, located off Maple Road just south of Liberty Street.
High E. coli levels close Washtenaw County beach for 3rd time this summer
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For the third time this summer, a popular Washtenaw County swimming spot is closed due to high levels of E. coli bacteria. The beach at Independence Lake County Park in Webster Township north of Ann Arbor closed for swimming on Wednesday, Aug. 10, after routine testing revealed unsafe levels of the bacteria, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department and Parks and Recreation Commission.
Demolition paves way for 5-story hotel coming to downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI — The building that formerly housed Ann Arbor’s Relax Station at the northwest corner of First and Huron streets downtown is no more. A demolition crew reduced the structure to rubble Wednesday, Aug. 10, paving the way for a new five-story hotel to begin rising in its place.
Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range
WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
Concerns over massive contamination plume has some calling for EPA action
A massive contamination plume in groundwater in the Ann Arbor area is continuing to spread and no one knows where or if it will stop.
Luxury trips part of alleged 'dysfunction' that cost Pontiac taxpayers $1.6M
A forensic audit of spending in Ponfiac found evidence of misspending and raised questions about whether laws were broken by Former Mayor Deidre Waterman.
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
Paving work is shutting down a Jackson County road
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A frequently driven Jackson County road is closing for paving work. The Jackson County Department of Transportation will close Sutton Road between Michigan and Page avenues between Friday, Aug. 12, and Friday, Aug. 19. The road will reopen at the end of each day, JCDOT...
Wayne County announces hazardous waste collection events
Wayne County residents with unused gardening fertilizers, old electronics and dead car batteries, among other things, will have an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted hazardous waste this weekend. Wayne County will launch the first of two upcoming household hazardous waste disposal events on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Second Ebenezer Church, 14601 Dequindre Street in Detroit. ...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Lenawee County commissioner listed himself as beneficiary in Phoenix Project
David Stimpson, chair of the Lenawee County Commission and a vocal advocate for the stalled Phoenix Project, listed himself and two of his companies as beneficiaries of the project, according to official records. Phoenix Project, a proposed $90 million sports complex in Tecumseh, was shelved by the county commission in...
Bright Walls is one step closer to its grand finale in Jackson
JACKSON, MI – Bright Walls is fast approaching and organizers are gearing up for a grand finale. The Jackson City Council unanimously approved an event application for Bright Walls finale in a Tuesday, Aug. 9 meeting. Murals and entertainment will hit the streets one last time in downtown Jackson Sept. 8-11, Bright Walls founder and co-director Clay McAndrews said.
Ann Arbor Starbucks is second in Michigan to strike over hours, pay
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor Starbucks is the first in Washtenaw County and the second in Michigan to go on strike over working conditions. The Glencoe Crossing Starbucks, 4585 Washtenaw Ave., closed its doors at 4 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, over what organizers are saying are unfairly changed working hours and raises that reward stores that chose not to unionize.
candgnews.com
Two Bloomfield homes added to the National Register of Historic Places
Walbri Hall in Bloomfield Hills also earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. Photo provided by the State Historic Preservation Office. BLOOMFIELD HILLS/BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Two properties in the Bloomfield area are among 14 historic Michigan properties recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.
MLive
