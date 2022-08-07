ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United fans threaten to leave Old Trafford empty for Liverpool clash

Manchester United fans are planning to boycott the club’s next match at Old Trafford against Liverpool as they continue their protests against the Glazer family. The hashtag #EmptyOldTrafford has been gathering pace amongst United fans on social media. Their latest plan will mean seats at Old Trafford will remain unoccupied for the visit of Liverpool on August 22 in order to express their discontent to the Glazers.
Marcus Rashford: PSG target Manchester United forward, but United chiefs are relaxed about the interest

Paris Saint Germain have registered an interest in signing Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford with preliminary talks with the Englishman's entourage already taking place, according to French outlet L'Equipe. The reports state that “discussions are advancing positively.” between PSG and Rashford’s camp. AC Milan winger Rafael Leao...
