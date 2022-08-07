ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Manchester United fans threaten to leave Old Trafford empty for Liverpool clash

Manchester United fans are planning to boycott the club’s next match at Old Trafford against Liverpool as they continue their protests against the Glazer family. The hashtag #EmptyOldTrafford has been gathering pace amongst United fans on social media. Their latest plan will mean seats at Old Trafford will remain unoccupied for the visit of Liverpool on August 22 in order to express their discontent to the Glazers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Sergio Agüero
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
David Moyes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Europa League#Borussia Dortmund#Sky Blue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

Marcus Rashford: PSG target Manchester United forward, but United chiefs are relaxed about the interest

Paris Saint Germain have registered an interest in signing Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford with preliminary talks with the Englishman's entourage already taking place, according to French outlet L'Equipe. The reports state that “discussions are advancing positively.” between PSG and Rashford’s camp. AC Milan winger Rafael Leao...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

85K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy