Manchester United's Erik ten Hag rejected signing of former Liverpool star due to Frenkie de Jong interest
It has been made increasingly obvious over the last few weeks that Erik ten Hag is in need of multiple midfielders during this transfer window. As has been widely covered throughout this window, Manchester United very much want Frenkie de Jong to sign for the club this summer. Erik ten...
Manchester United fans threaten to leave Old Trafford empty for Liverpool clash
Manchester United fans are planning to boycott the club’s next match at Old Trafford against Liverpool as they continue their protests against the Glazer family. The hashtag #EmptyOldTrafford has been gathering pace amongst United fans on social media. Their latest plan will mean seats at Old Trafford will remain unoccupied for the visit of Liverpool on August 22 in order to express their discontent to the Glazers.
Manchester United 'to make €68m bid for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic'
Manchester United are reportedly preparing to make a €68m (£57.4m) offer for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. On Monday, The Telegraph reported that United had renewed their interest in Milinkovic-Savic, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a number of years. United are now preparing...
Thomas Tuchel reveals future Chelsea plans to replace Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta amid Wesley Fofana interest
Thomas Tuchel has revealed his plans for Chelsea’s defence as they look to a future without Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta. The Chelsea skipper penned a contract extension, seeing him renew his deal for an extra season, while Silva has one year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge.
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has 'banished' FOUR senior players from his squad
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has reportedly banished four senior players from training as the club continues to look for buyers for the unwanted quartet. Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks have been separated from the rest of the squad and must train individually, according to the Evening Standard.
He's only been in Italy for a month and Nemanja Matic is already giving interviews in fluent Italian
Nemanja Matic has only been living in Rome for just over a month, but the Serbian midfielder is already giving interviews in fluent Italian. The 34-year-old, who penned a one-year deal with Serie A side AS Roma at the end of June, has once again reunited with manager Jose Mourinho following an eight-year spell in England.
Raheem Sterling on reasons for leaving Man City and joining Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel's influence and his best role
Raheem Sterling has extensively outlined why he left Manchester City to join Chelsea in a £47.5 million transfer this summer. Sterling, 27, arrived from Man City in June following a £47.5 million agreement, which saw him sign a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge. He has already made his...
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez gives brutal response when asked if he will re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has seemingly ruled out the European champions making a move for wantaway Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. Watch the video below:. Ronaldo, 37, is seeking to leave United this summer in order to play Champions League football this season. A number of clubs, including Chelsea,...
Borussia Dortmund 'replace' Erling Haaland with forgotten Premier League striker who didn't score a goal
Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Anthony Modeste - who you may have forgotten about after a loan spell in the Premier League ten years ago. The Bundesliga giants sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City earlier in the transfer window and have gone about bolstering their frontline. Dortmund signed...
Bernardo Silva doesn't understand why Liverpool have more players in Team of the Year than Man City
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has gone in on the Professional Footballers' Association for last season's Team of the Year selections. City won the Premier League title in dramatic fashion on the final day after coming from 2-0 down to defeat Aston Villa 3-2. Despite that, only three City players...
Raheem Sterling sends Thomas Tuchel Chelsea warning after decisive Man City factor
Raheem Sterling has sent a message to Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel about his game time after making an honest admission regarding his spell at Manchester City. The 27-year-old made the switch to Stamford Bridge, becoming the first signing of the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital era at Chelsea. Chelsea have since...
Raheem Sterling 'optimistic' for Chelsea against Tottenham Hotspur
Raheem Sterling has made an honest admission regarding Chelsea’s upcoming clash against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. The 27-year-old arrived from Premier League champions Manchester City at the start of the transfer window, becoming the first signing of the Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital era at Stamford Bridge.
"It was a masterclass" - Premier League forward glows with praise about Manchester City's performance
While Manchester City and Pep Guardiola are lauded for their domination of English football, there are many that have put down their rousing success to a mere available of incredible resources. The aforementioned statement especially applies in the latter’s case, as several critics strongly believe that the Catalan would be...
Chelsea identify Celtic's Josip Juranovic as defensive transfer target
Chelsea have identified Celtic full-back Josip Juranovic as a transfer target this summer, according to reports. The Blues are in the market for a defender to compete with Reece James for the right wing-back role this summer. The likes of Denzel Dumfries and Kyle Walker-Peters were previously linked with moves...
Revealed: Chelsea are Premier League's biggest spenders this summer so far
Chelsea are the biggest spenders in the Premier League’s summer transfer window, it has been revealed. Thomas Tuchel was keen to bring in reinforcements in the summer, having lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. Romelu Lukaku also departed during the transfer window, with Timo Werner the latest name to...
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to meet Barcelona as Chelsea eye attacking alternatives
Chelsea target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set for meetings with Barcelona regarding his future as the Blues look to alternative targets, it has been reported. The 32-year-old could make a sensational return to the Premier League after departing Arsenal last season following disciplinary issues. Chelsea were initially linked with a move...
Marcus Rashford: PSG target Manchester United forward, but United chiefs are relaxed about the interest
Paris Saint Germain have registered an interest in signing Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford with preliminary talks with the Englishman's entourage already taking place, according to French outlet L'Equipe. The reports state that “discussions are advancing positively.” between PSG and Rashford’s camp. AC Milan winger Rafael Leao...
Top journalist drops significant Matheus Nunes Liverpool update
Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Matheus Nunes by Portuguese news outlets, but a British journalist has claimed the Reds have no interest in the midfielder. Writing for The Times, Paul Joyce has suggested Jurgen Klopp's side are ‘not pursuing a deal for Nunes. Instead, Joyce...
Javier Hernandez's fascinating breakdown of why Man Utd need to move on from Sir Alex Ferguson goes viral
Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez has explained why the club need to move on from legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Ferguson retired back in 2013 after 26 years at the helm and since then, United haven't won the Premier League title. They've struggled under five different managers since and...
'Fed up' Man United players reportedly want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club, annoyed by his antics
Some Manchester United players want to see Cristiano Ronaldo LEAVE the club amid his transfer stance, according to stunning reports. Ronaldo has been the subject of intense transfer speculation after expressing his desire to quit Man United in a bid to play in the Champions League. The 37-year-old sat out...
