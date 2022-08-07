Read full article on original website
ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender
ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
Report: Saints Release DT Jaleel Johnson
New Orleans releases a veteran defensive linemen days before their preseason opener against the Houston Texans.
Michigan State basketball's Tom Izzo signs new rolling contract extension
Michigan State basketball's Tom Izzo agreed to a new contract that will keep him on the bench as "a Spartan for life," as he promised 12 years ago.
Veteran Early Longhorns squad hoping to win first district title since 2007
District 2-3A Division II Prediction 1. Early 2. Wall 3. Brady ...
