Sioux Falls, SD

kelo.com

The show will go on in Elkton, South Dakota

ELKTON, S.D. (KELO.com) — With less than two weeks before the Elkton Harvest Festival, the city found out the carnival wasn’t coming. The community club called an emergency meeting. School groups, churches, businesses, and residents are joining together to keep the festival going. The event will be next Saturday, August 20th, on Main Street in Elkton. There will be inflatables, church food stands, a parade, bingo, street dance, and more. Miss Elkton will be crowned the night before.
ELKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Downtown Sioux Falls’ Riverfest moves to Fawick Park

Whether you like to paddle down the Big Sioux River in a kayak or innertube; or you relish a ride along the Big Sioux’s banks on the bike trail, or maybe it’s an evening spent listening to great music at the Greenway–there are plenty of reasons to celebrate the Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Sioux Falls, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Emergency Management searching for police reserve applicants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Emergency Management is searching for applicants to become reserve officers for the Sioux Falls Police Department. The Minnehaha County Emergency Management Assistant Director, Doug Blomker said that these are volunteer positions that would require around 11 hours per week of the volunteers’ time as they assist SFPD officers in their duties. Potential candidates should be at least 21 years old by the time they are sworn in.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wnax.com

Working on a Lake Poinsett Improvement Plan

The East Dakota Water Development District based in Brookings is working with residents around Lake Poinsett. East Dakota Manager Jay Gilbertson says they have been working on a plan for a while….. Gilbertson says the lake has had high water for a while…. Gilbertson says finding consensus on...
BROOKINGS, SD
kelo.com

Summit Carbon Solutions wants Iowan land for their CO2 pipline.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Summit Carbon Solutions submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile pipeline in western and northern Iowa to...
AMES, IA
KELOLAND TV

Sturgis Rally traffic counts similar to 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 Sturgis Rally could be on pace for the highest attendance since the 75th anniversary in 2015. The state’s traffic count for the first three days is about 13,000 more than the five-year average. The three-day traffic count is 179,726 compared to 167,094 five-year average, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.
STURGIS, SD
gowatertown.net

SDHP looking for man who fired shotgun into the air in Sioux Falls

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety, Highway Patrol, and other law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s help in the Sioux Falls area in locating a male who fired a gun into the air Wednesday morning. At 8:30 a.m., the person was observed...
Mix 97-3

Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?

I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota short on hundreds of teachers as school year nears

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that it’s becoming harder for school districts in the state to fill teaching positions. With more retirements because of the pandemic and less applicants looking for jobs, open positions in the state have spiked significantly compared to previous years.
HARRISBURG, SD
kelo.com

Local S.D. counties tops in state wealth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some local south Dakota counties are among the wealthiest in South Dakota. That’s according to a new survey by Smart Assets. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value.
UNION COUNTY, SD
KX News

Police shooting outside Sioux Falls restaurant leaves 1 dead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A shooting involving law enforcement outside a fast food restaurant in Sioux Falls has left one person dead, according to police. Sioux Falls officers and a Minnehaha County sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a Burger King when at least one individual fired at the […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

Rounds says veterans may 'overwhelm' VA with new claims | Aug 08

See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... South Dakota U.S. Senator Mike Rounds says the Department of Veterans Affairs is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
brookingsradio.com

Intersection Closure to Begin Next Week

The intersection of 22nd Avenue and 20th Street South will be closed starting the week of August 14th. Crews will be working on both the I-29 interchange project as well as water utilities in the area. The closure is expected to run for 45 days, during which a detour route will be posted.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Update: Children taken in Canada found

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)-An Amber Alert has been canceled after Authorities say two children taken in Saskatchewan, Canada have been found. Officials say the seven-year-old and eight-year-olds may have been with Benjamin Moore who has a history of sexual offences against children.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

The murder of Mary K. Ross

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was one of the most brutal and disturbing murders in Sioux Falls history. In 1995, a young mother was stabbed to death with steak knives by two men as part of a contract killing. In all, five men, ranging in age from 18 to 22, went to prison. Four of them were sentenced to life without parole, for their roles in the conspiracy.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

