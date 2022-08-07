Effective: 2022-08-11 16:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-11 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northern Piscataquis; Northwest Aroostook A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Piscataquis and central Aroostook Counties through 530 PM EDT At 451 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Churchill Dam, or 17 miles southeast of Clayton Lake, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Churchill Dam. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 1 HOUR AGO