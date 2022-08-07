ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taiwan says detected 66 Chinese aircraft in strait on Sunday

TAIPEI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said it had detected 66 Chinese air force planes and 14 Chinese warships conducting activities in and around the Taiwan Strait on Sunday.

Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Ben Blanchard Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

