Taiwan says detected 66 Chinese aircraft in strait on Sunday

TAIPEI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said it had detected 66 Chinese air force planes and 14 Chinese warships conducting activities in and around the Taiwan Strait on Sunday.

Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Ben Blanchard Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Scrapping U.S.-China military talks deepens risk at dangerous time, analysts and officials say, article with video

World 路

August 6, 2022

China's cutting of some of its few communication links with the U.S. military raises the risk of an accidental escalation of tension over Taiwan at a critical moment, according to security analysts, diplomats and U.S. officials.