ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

2 women shot at party in Kalamazoo early Sunday

By FOX 17 News
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z40T8_0h89UJrM00

Police are searching for suspects after two women suffered gunshot wounds at a party in the city early Sunday.

At 3:15 a.m. Sunday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Lulu Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. A short time later, a second person arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Both said they had been at a party in that area when somebody began shooting. Both victims were hit by gunfire and suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

The first shooting victim is a 27-year-old woman from Kalamazoo and the second is a 19-year-old woman from Kalamazoo. Both were listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

No suspect information was provided to officers and no arrests have been made.

Anybody with any information about the incident is being asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety by calling (269) 337-8120 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

Comments / 5

Ann Brown
4d ago

ppl gonna get enough from going to parties and getting shot. smh

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Kalamazoo Public Safety#Silent Observer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
95.3 MNC

Burglary in Elkhart under investigation

A burglary in Elkhart is under investigation. Police were called to the 4300 block of Pine Creek Road on reports of a burglary on Sunday, August 7. Officials say that between Friday night and Saturday morning, suspects broke into the building. ABC 57 News reports that tool cabinets were pried...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Man shot in Elkhart, condition unknown

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot late Sunday afternoon. A department spokesperson said 911 dispatch received a shots fired call just after 3:45 p.m., with the incident reported occurring near Vistula Street and Lexington Avenue. A man reported being hit by gunfire...
ELKHART, IN
WPMI

Woman dies after being intentionally hit in Walmart parking lot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — A 65-year-old woman died after being intentionally hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday, according to deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township when a car driven by a 32-year-old...
KALAMAZOO, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy