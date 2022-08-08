ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

2 children, 2 adults killed after drunk driver crashes into golf cart in Galveston, police say

 2 days ago

A suspected drunk driver is being charged after crashing into a golf cart and truck, killing two children and two adults Saturday night, according to police.

Miguel Espinoza, 45, of Rosenberg, is charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter and is being held on a $400,000 bond.

At about 11:35 p.m., officers responded to a crash near the intersection of 33rd Street and Avenue R.

Investigators said Espinoza was headed eastbound in a black Hyundai SUV on Avenue R and failed to stop, hitting the golf cart that was traveling northbound and a Dodge pickup truck that was heading southbound.

Family members dropped off balloons and stuffed animals at the scene on Sunday and told ABC13 news that a grandfather was driving the golf cart with his wife, their niece, and three grandkids.

The grandfather, niece, and two grandkids died. The grandmother and one of the grandkids survived and are in the hospital fighting for their lives.

According to the family, all the family members are from the Rosenberg area, and the grandparents often took their grandkids and family members to Galveston to vacation and enjoy the beach.

"Awesome, they are awesome grandparents," Minnie Villaboz, the great-grandparent of one of the victims, said.

"They both would bring them here all the time," Sylvia Martinez, a family friend, added. "They were just here not too long ago. It's summer, and they are about to start school. I'm sure they wanted to come out and enjoy themselves before school started."

Neighbors who heard the crash sprang into action, forming a triage and helping those still alive before first responders got there.

"I was trying to comfort the grandma. The grandma was laying right there," Kimberly Ruiz, a witness, said. "She was trying to get up. I kept telling her, 'Don't get up.' As other people were coming and comforting her, I ran over here to the little boy comforting him because he was still breathing. It was pretty bad."

Ruiz said she couldn't stop crying when thinking about the horrendous scene. The tragedy now has a shattered community holding their kids and grandkids tighter.

"I just went back inside and started loving on my kids because that was very gruesome," Ruiz said.

During a press conference, Galveston Mayor Craig Brown said golf carts have become a prolific way of transportation for those who live or are visiting the island. While he said ordinances were passed about six months ago, the mayor said the city council would discuss additional safety measures to ensure the community stays safe.

