ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, OH

A one-of-a-kind museum in NE Ohio is closing. Here’s how you can take home some of its treasures

By Justin Dennis
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

** See prior coverage in the video above.

JEFFERSON, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a one-of-a-kind northeast Ohio attraction, but after 35 years, it’s closing for good and its antique treasures are to be auctioned off.

The Victorian Perambulator Museum at 26 E. Cedar St. in the village is packed wall-to-wall with hundreds of antique baby carriages, children’s dolls and toys and thousands of other rare artifacts from a bygone era. It’s “the only museum of its kind in the world,” says the Ashtabula County Visitors Bureau’s website .

Unique places to visit in Ohio

It first opened in 1987, co-owner Janet Pallo told Fox 8. She and her identical twin sister Judith Kaminski, two former Ashtabula County elementary school teachers, have been collecting the pieces for more than four decades, trekking out as far as Canada, Florida and Maine on their weekends and over summer breaks.

“We’ve been all over,” Pallo said. “We keep adding amazing things to it. … It’s 35 years and we’ve added — every year — something special. Everything in the museum is pretty much a work of art.”

The museum boasts more than 300 antique baby carriages called perambulators, or “prams,” which were status symbols for the wealthy. Many are ornate and finely crafted, most from wicker.

The oldest and rarest is from 1850 and was commissioned by the Vanderbilt family, Pallo said. Also on display are carriages once ridden as children by historical figures like Queen Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret and celebrities like Lucille Ball, she said. And there are thousands of other Victorian dolls, children’s toys and other novelties.

See a photo gallery of the museum’s collection and history:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MEJjJ_0h89SyXN00
    Identical twin sisters Janet Pallo and Judith Kaminski opened the Victorian Perambulator Museum in Jefferson, Ohio, in 1987.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RiPKT_0h89SyXN00
    Former Ohio Gov. Bob Taft (right) and First Lady Hope Taft (back left) once visited the Victorian Perambulator Museum in Jefferson, Ohio.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HURww_0h89SyXN00
    The Victorian Perambulator Museum in Jefferson, Ohio, which boasts a one-of-a-kind collection of antique baby carriages, dolls and children’s toys, is closing after 35 years and its contents will be sold at auction. (Ohio Company Antiques & Art)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G0PPS_0h89SyXN00
    The Victorian Perambulator Museum in Jefferson, Ohio, which boasts a one-of-a-kind collection of antique baby carriages, dolls and children’s toys, is closing after 35 years and its contents will be sold at auction. (Ohio Company Antiques & Art)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xfzUy_0h89SyXN00
    The Victorian Perambulator Museum in Jefferson, Ohio, which boasts a one-of-a-kind collection of antique baby carriages, dolls and children’s toys, is closing after 35 years and its contents will be sold at auction. (Ohio Company Antiques & Art)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b0oKK_0h89SyXN00
    The Victorian Perambulator Museum in Jefferson, Ohio, which boasts a one-of-a-kind collection of antique baby carriages, dolls and children’s toys, is closing after 35 years and its contents will be sold at auction. (Ohio Company Antiques & Art)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KeA8F_0h89SyXN00
    The Victorian Perambulator Museum in Jefferson, Ohio, which boasts a one-of-a-kind collection of antique baby carriages, dolls and children’s toys, is closing after 35 years and its contents will be sold at auction. (Ohio Company Antiques & Art)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dl8JA_0h89SyXN00
    The Victorian Perambulator Museum in Jefferson, Ohio, which boasts a one-of-a-kind collection of antique baby carriages, dolls and children’s toys, is closing after 35 years and its contents will be sold at auction. (Ohio Company Antiques & Art)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wTFjx_0h89SyXN00
    The Victorian Perambulator Museum in Jefferson, Ohio, which boasts a one-of-a-kind collection of antique baby carriages, dolls and children’s toys, is closing after 35 years and its contents will be sold at auction.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YzZCx_0h89SyXN00
    The Victorian Perambulator Museum in Jefferson, Ohio, which boasts a one-of-a-kind collection of antique baby carriages, dolls and children’s toys, is closing after 35 years and its contents will be sold at auction. (Ohio Company Antiques & Art)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DKHXg_0h89SyXN00
    The Victorian Perambulator Museum in Jefferson, Ohio, which boasts a one-of-a-kind collection of antique baby carriages, dolls and children’s toys, is closing after 35 years and its contents will be sold at auction. (Ohio Company Antiques & Art)

The museum’s open for personal tours, and also puts on holiday displays. But since the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer people have been coming through the door to appreciate it, Pallo said — at least, not enough to make it worthwhile.

The sisters don’t want to close the doors on what’s become their life’s work, but “we haven’t got the support this year,” Pallo said. “It’s been a struggle.”

The sisters shopped their unique collection to Jefferson Village officials and to other cities and amusement parks. They also had some passing interest from “a few famous people,” Pallo said. But so far, there have been no takers — or the funding to move the collection never materialized.

“We don’t want to [close]. It’s because we have to,” she said. “It breaks our hearts because we put everything we had into it.”

Soon, all the pieces will be sold off one-by-one by Ohio Company Antiques & Art in at least three online auctions over the next two years. The first is set to begin at 10 a.m. on Sept. 21.

The collection of carriages is “undoubtedly the best collection ever assembled, and [includes] some true rarities and one-of-a-kind items,” reads a release from Ohio Company Antiques & Art.

“We were never satisfied with what we had,” said Pallo.

Pallo’s son Matt said he recalls those cross-country, treasure-hunting car rides with his mother, aunt and grandmother.

“They had meetings and I would try to be quiet as they were transacting,” he said. “We’d find ways to load these treasures into whatever vehicle we had there at the time.

“They just wanted to cultivate and protect this part of history. … I couldn’t be prouder of them. It takes a lot of passion,” Pallo said.

Who is the most famous person from your town? Interactive map allows you to click and see

Those who want to take a piece of that history home will have a chance at next month’s auction, Matt Pallo said.

Janet Pallo and Judith Kaminski are still at the museum every day and giving personal tours — but not for much longer. You can schedule a visit by calling 440-476-9224.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Jefferson, OH
State
Florida State
Local
Ohio Entertainment
State
Ohio State
State
Maine State
City
Florida, OH
Jefferson, OH
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucille Ball
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Bob Taft
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
CLEVELAND, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio Attorney General sues garage door company that failed to deliver

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has sued the owners of a garage door company alleging that they accepted nearly $182,000 in down payments from consumers but provided no doors or other service. The lawsuit, filed today in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, contends that Matthew Petroff,...
OHIO STATE
newsonthegreen.com

The bear might still be out there

The bear might still be out there. In the July print edition, NEWS On the Green published a story on bear sightings in June throughout Brookfield and Masury, which ended when a bear that was tranquilized in Sharon was relocated. NEWS On the Green had reached out to the Pennsylvania...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Ohio Company#Art#Auction#Antique#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
WDTN

Man arrested in WV for kidnapping PA teen

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man has been arrested in West Virginia for allegedly kidnapping a teenage girl from her home in Erie County, Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) reported on Aug. 11 that a 14-year-old girl was reported missing on Aug. 9 from her home in Amity Township, Erie County. Through the investigation, it […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces name of baby rhinoceros

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The results are in!. The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo said a name has been selected for the recently-born rhinoceros calf. Zoo officials said the rhinoceros has been named Dalia, which means “gentle.”. Over $10,000 was raised during the name selection process. The donated funds will help...
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

WDTN

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy