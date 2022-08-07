Read full article on original website
Related
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:. An investigation shows Anchorage’s former health director lied about his education...
alaskafish.news
Southeast Alaska Chinook Salmon Fishery Under Attack
Judge Rules in Favor of WA-based Conservation Group lawsuit to protect killer whales. United Fishermen of Alaska posted the following press release from the AK Dept. of Fish and Game — August 08, 2022 (Juneau) — Yesterday, the Federal Court in the Western District of Washington ruled in favor of...
alaskasnewssource.com
Is the fireweed already signaling an early end to summer?
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fireweed is already high this year — nearly six feet tall — and like the two colors that we see of pink and white, they correspond with two tales of what it means for the upcoming winter. Alaska Botanical Garden Education Specialist Patrick Ryan...
nomadlawyer.org
Alaska: 7 Best Places You Should Explore In Alaska, United States
Are you interested in visiting Alaska United States? Then read this article! You will learn more about this state than you ever thought possible. This western U.S. state is located on the northwest corner of North America and is bordered by Canada’s British Columbia and Yukon territory. You will also find information on the state’s history and natural wonders. Whether you’re looking to make a trip for business or leisure, you’ll enjoy this region of the world.
IN THIS ARTICLE
knba.org
Alaska Geographic publishes guide to refuge canoe trails
The 100 miles of canoe trails on the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge are something of a well-kept secret — a hidden-from-view network of interconnected rivers and lakes that together make up the expansive Swanson River and Swan Lake canoe systems. Dave Atcheson has been exploring and paddling those trails...
kinyradio.com
Whetman Wins Inaugural IRONMAN Alaska, Coleman Top Alaskan
Canada's Liz Cullen celebrates her winning women's finish at Sunday's IRONMAN Alaska on the University of Alaska Southeast campus in Juneau. (Klas Stolpe/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The 49th state’s rugged reputation was put to the test and passed by roughly 1,000 athletes on Sunday as the inaugural IRONMAN Alaska triathlon started on the shores of Auke Lake, traveled an adventurous Glacier Highway, toured scenic backroads and trails and deposited the perseverant into the welcoming embraces of the local population.
alaskasnewssource.com
Little Susitna River Flooding
Alaska Federation of Natives convention to be held in person for first time in 3 years. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the convention was held virtually in October 2020 and again in 2021, when a COVID surge pushed it to mid-December. Updated: 3 hours ago. Mirror Lake on-ramp to Glenn Highway...
ktoo.org
Alaska health officials report death of Juneau woman from COVID-19
Alaska health officials say that a Juneau woman in her 30s has died of COVID-19. It’s not clear when she died. The state reported a total of 21 new deaths among Alaska residents. One was in February of this year, and the rest were from May through July. Over...
alaskalandmine.com
Alaska U.S. Senate candidate Shoshana Gungurstein is actually Hollywood actress Shoshanna Chagall
Shoshana Gungurstein is one of nineteen U.S. Senate candidates running in the August 16 open primary, facing off against incumbent Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska). Anchorage residents have seen Gungurstein’s small, colorful signs pop up on numerous roadsides and medians. She fielded a float in the Fourth of July parade in Juneau, a U-Haul with signs at the State Fair in Haines, and a vehicle at the Bear Paw Festival. Gungurstein elicited cheers at a pro-choice rally in Juneau, and is currently running ads on Must Read Alaska and the Alaska Landmine. Gungurstein, who is running as an Independent, has reported significant fundraising and is actively campaigning.
travelawaits.com
9 Foods You Must Experience In Alaska And Where To Find Them
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Alaska can conjure images of glaciers, the northern lights, and maybe moose, but cuisine might not cross your mind when thinking of the Great Land. Truth be told, Alaska has a host of must-try local dishes. From wild-caught seafood fresh from the North Pacific Ocean and wild berries grown in rich glacial soils to the distinctive taste of reindeer, Alaska has several local delicacies. TravelAwaits contributors Heide Brandes and Meryl Pearlstein tell us all about their favorite Alaska foods and where to find them while in Anchorage.
fox29.com
Wanna trade? East Coast battles heat while Alaska braves snow
DENALI, Alaska - Some states baking in the country’s latest heat wave may want to trade places with Alaska where it’s cold and snowing in some parts. People in central Alaska woke up Tuesday to light snow that swept across parts of the state overnight. But the snow didn’t last long as it melted when warmer afternoon temperatures kicked in, according to the National Weather Service.
Insanely Long Line Of Elk Traveling In Idaho Herd Goes As Far As The Eye Can See
Wildlife being wildlife is just neat sometimes. Large herds all traveling in a line is just very appealing to the eye. I don’t know if it’s the fact there’s so many animals together or that they all conform to a certain behavior in complete peace. It’s probably a mix of the two, but damn, it’s cool to see.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Federation of Natives convention to be held in person for first time in 3 years
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The annual Alaska Federation of Natives convention will be held in person for the first time in three years this October, the group announced on Facebook. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the convention was held virtually in October 2020 and again in 2021, when a COVID surge...
uaf.edu
Permafrost knowledge needed to support sustainable northern agriculture
Northern farming could experience huge growth in the 21st century as boreal regions warm. A new University of Alaska Fairbanks-led study argues that a better understanding of how permafrost and agriculture interact is needed to make it happen. The study, published in the August issue of the journal Nature Climate...
alaskalandmine.com
The Sunday Minefield – August 7, 2022
Early and absentee voting are underway for the August 16 primary. It’s hard to believe the primary is just over one week away. I’m very excited to announce we will be hosting an election night live stream at our studio in Anchorage. I will be joined by former Representative Charisse Millette and pollster Ivan Moore to interview candidates and give results. We have an amazing team of Alaskans lined up for our election coverage. You can watch on Facebook Live and YouTube.
alaskapublic.org
Federal broadband officials tout ‘once-in-a-generation’ opportunity to expand internet access in Alaska
A group of federal officials is in Alaska this week to learn about the unique challenges the state faces when it comes to broadband connectivity. Speaking at a broadband summit Tuesday morning in Anchorage, Assistant Commerce Secretary Alan Davidson told the audience that the federal infrastructure bill — signed by President Joe Biden — will send a lot of money to Alaska over the next five years to bolster broadband access.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man in Alaska corrections department custody dies
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska Department of Corrections says a man being held at an Anchorage prison has died. The department says 34-year-old Austin Earl Wilson was pronounced dead on Friday at the Anchorage Correctional Complex. The department says no foul play is suspected in the death. Wilson is the seventh person to die in the department’s custody this year.
alaskasnewssource.com
Continuous rain raises river and stream levels
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain in Southcentral Alaska began Sunday night and continued right into Monday. Anchorage set a new daily rainfall record for August 8 when the city recorded 1.44 inches of rain as of 10 p.m. The Mirror Lake on-ramp is closed due to a landslide in the...
Have you been to Hawaii’s sea glass beach?
Unlike your typical sand beach, Kauai's glass beach is full of millions of little sea glass that have washed up on shore.
kdll.org
Alaska Farmers Market Week kicks off
This week is Farmers Market Week — both around the country and in Alaska. From Aug. 7 to 13, the Alaska Farmers Market Association is celebrating the growth and impact of markets across the state. To commemorate the week, the association’s Executive Director, Homer’s Robbi Mixon, is spotlighting Alaska’s...
CBS News
526K+
Followers
62K+
Post
369M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1