Toledo Federations of Art Societies establishes headquarters at Toledo Botanical Garden's Artist Village

By By Jason Webber / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

After 105 years, the Toledo Federation of Art Societies finally has a headquarters.

Between 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, a grand opening celebration is planned to open the doors of its new building in the Artist Village of the Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Dr.

“TFAS is a tree and the organizations are branches,” said Condessa Croninger, vice president for TFAS and curator of 20 North Gallery at 18 N. St. Clair St. “Each of our organizations have their own identity, their own purpose, their own missions, and many of them have their own facilities. But the organization as a whole has never had a single home base where everyone can come together and we can present programming specifically by and for our organizations for the community.

“This is our opportunity at last to have a place to call home.”

The nonprofit was founded in 1917 by Toledo Museum of Art director George Stevens with the mission of uniting Toledo area arts organizations and promoting local artists. At its founding, it was a partnership between Toledo Museum of Art, the all-female Athena Art Society, the all-male Tile Club of Toledo, and the now defunct ArtKlan, which according to TFAS president Margaret Lockwood-Lass, was a commercial artist organization, similar to the current American Institute of Graphic Arts.

Today, the remaining three of those four organizations are referred to as the founders, as reflected in a Founders Award given during the biannual TFAS juried regional exhibit.

“George Stevens thought there were a lot of art organizations at the time and that they were not united. When you have one for watercolor painters, one for oil painters, it was too easy to get segmented and not know what was going on in the other groups, especially at that point because we didn’t have the media that we have today,” Lockwood-Lass said. “They felt that artists needed to be encouraged to not just to be doing it for a hobby but also to do it professionally. That is the one thing we have been consistently supporting.”

Today, TFAS includes more than 150 individual members and organizations, including Toledo School for the Arts, which houses the permanent collection that TFAS began maintaining in 1948. It’s the only one in Toledo that’s comprised entirely of local art, according to Croninger.

Though the new building will display some of the works from the permanent collection, most of those pieces will ultimately remain at TSA.

“TSA actually houses our permanent collection and we’re very happy to be working with them,” Croninger said.

The new space instead will be used for rotating exhibits, artist lectures, and other TFAS-related programming.

Since 1917 to 2020, TFAS held its monthly meetings at the Toledo Museum of Art, but Croninger said that this arrangement hasn’t allowed the organization to develop the more expansive programming it wanted to offer.

“The museum has continued to support TFAS as a member organization, through the provision of meeting space, scheduling assistance, exhibition of selections from our permanent collection, and financial contributions,” Croninger wrote in an email. “But, frankly, TFAS struggled. The need for our professional development programming for area artists was as great as ever, but our ability to coordinate these offerings —workshops, seminars, demonstrations, artist talks, and networking opportunities — was made more difficult by not having a ‘launching ground’ around which we could rally.”

Plans for the new headquarters include a series of new programs designed to enhance and promote the arts in Toledo, such as the Studio Social, which according to Croninger will be a bimonthly program designed for early career artists.

“Recent graduates and emerging artists (who can often feel at a loose-end after receiving a degree and entering a professional career in the arts for the first time) can come together to synergize and share arts community experiences and opportunities among peers. The Social will be open to members and prospective members of TFAS,” Croninger wrote.

Efforts to acquire a permanent building began in early 2021. Croninger said in November, 2021, TFAS executives learned that a building “very suitable for our ‘start up’ needs would be available at Toledo Botanical Garden.” The building was most recently used as a hands-on art studio.

At the grand opening of the building, there will be a celebration of TFAS, with a video presentation detailing the century of the organization’s history. The open-to-the-public event begins with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1:15 p.m., which will be overseen by TFAS executive board members and prior organization presidents.

Following the opening, TFAS will begin holding regular visiting hours for the public to view rotating exhibitions, learn more about the organization, and participate in public programming. The first art exhibit in the new building will be an artist show from the TFAS permanent collection.

“As an anchor arts institution in Toledo, we support the strongest arts community possible. We look forward to this next step in the evolution of TFAS and are happy to see this organization growing and thriving under its current leadership,” Toledo Museum of Art director Adam Levine said in an emailed statement.

Scott Heacock, treasurer of Tile Club of Toledo, said the new building will give TFAS stability.

“TFAS has been around for a long time and has kind of wandered around and had some ups and downs,” Heacock said. “I think it’s a good idea for them to get a permanent home.”

“We are so happy to be in the Artist Village of Toledo Botanical Garden,” Croninger wrote. “We envision it as the relaunching of what the federation has always intended — an opportunity to unite area organizations, promoting the professional development of area artists, and the maintenance of a collection of magnificent art by our region’s artists.”

