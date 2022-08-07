ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religious Offerings: Interfaith Awareness Week begins Sunday

By By Nicki Gorny / The Blade
The MultiFaith Council of Northwest Ohio celebrates Interfaith Awareness Week beginning Sunday. Interfaith Awareness Week is observed globally, with virtual programming running consistently between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.

Sessions take place via Zoom, and will be recorded for anyone who cannot attend live.

The MultiFaith Council hosts its session at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Led by Judy Trautman and Joseph Zielinski, it's titled “Learn, Fellowship, Serve, and Worship” and will include a brief video describing the local organization and its history; scenes from the Universal Worship Service and Peace Pole Dedication on the International Peace Day in September, 2021, and another Universal Worship Service in April, 2022, and a panel of local faith leaders who will discuss the importance of local interfaith cooperation and the unique offerings of MultiFaith Council.

There is no cost to participate. For a full list of programming for Interfaith Awareness Week, including Zoom links, go to bit.ly/3Q2oLt4 . To participate in the MultiFaith Council's Zoom session, go to bit.ly/3QmTIIa .

Elevation Worship comes to Huntington Center

The Elevation Worship Summer Tour, featuring Kari Jobe and Cody Carnes, stops at the Huntington Center on Thursday.

Elevation Worship is affiliated with Elevation Church in Charlotte, N.C., and is behind well-known songs in the contemporary Christian genre such as “Graves Into Gardens,” “RATTLE!,” “Do It Again,” “The Blessing,” and more. Elevation Worship released its 10th live album, Lion , in March.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. The Huntington Center is at 500 Jefferson Ave., Toledo. For a link to buy tickets, starting at $25, or more information, go to huntingtoncentertoledo.com .

Chabad House encourages locals to ‘Read It in Hebrew’

Chabad House of Greater Toledo offers a six-week language course, “Read it in Hebrew,” beginning Tuesday. The flash card-based course is developed by the Jewish Learning Institute, and will be instructed locally by Chabad House's Rabbi Yossi Shemtov.

“Many people feel lost in synagogue, because they don’t know how to read Hebrew,” the Jewish Learning Institute's Rabbi Levi Kaplan said in a statement. “We have found that learning how to read Hebrew strengthens one’s feeling of connection to Judaism in a powerful way. ‘Read it in Hebrew’ fills a tremendous need.”

“Read it in Hebrew” is open to the public, and attendees need not be affiliated with a particular synagogue, temple, or other house of worship. Chabad House is at 2728 King Rd., Toledo. To register or for more information, call 419-843-9393 or go to chabadtoledo.com .

HeArt Gallery welcomes ‘Sacred Threads’

The HeArt Gallery at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in downtown Toledo welcomes Sacred Threads , a juried quilt show based on themes of spirituality, peace, and wholeness, through Oct. 1. This is the third time the exhibit has come through the local gallery.

Lunch & Learn tours are scheduled for noon on Aug. 18 and Sept. 15. Additional viewings of the 42-piece exhibit be arranged by emailing kate@stpaulstoledo.org .

For more information, go to heartgalleryandstudios.com .

Festival continues at St. George Cathedral

St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral hosts its annual summer festival through Sunday. Highlights include Middle Eastern and American foods, children's activities, and self-guided tours of the cathedral, as well as music and dancing.

The cathedral is at 3754 Woodley Rd., Toledo. Sunday hours are noon to 6 p.m. Admission is $5, and free for children 10 and younger.

For more information, go to saintgeorgetoledo.com .

