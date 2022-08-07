ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

7-year-old girl among 3 bitten by rabid foxes in North Carolina

By Caroline Bowyer
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AAKmq_0h89RkOE00

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been bitten by rabid foxes in the past month within about a four-mile radius.

Randolph County Public Health is sending out a warning after three foxes that tested positive for rabies were found and killed in Archdale.

Armed robbery at BP in Winston-Salem, suspect at-large

One mother told FOX8 that two foxes came out of the woods near her house on West White Drive. One ran into her yard and bit her 7-year-old daughter. All this happened right beside Archdale Elementary’s playground. The mom is worried about her kids’ safety once they head back to school with rabid foxes living in these trees.

Three bite marks on the girl’s leg were left by a rabid fox that attacked her on July 2 just before lunchtime. Her father had to hit the animal with a brick to get it off her.

On July 30, another attack happened less than five miles away at a house on Kreamer Drive. Neighbors told FOX8 that some tenants were moving out that morning when a fox latched onto a woman’s pants. Her husband tried to help, killing it with a hammer. But we’re told the fox bit his hand, which sent him to the hospital for a couple of days.

Just one street over, another rabid fox bit a homeowner on Fernwood Drive in July.

All three people bitten are getting treatment after all three foxes found in Randolph County tested positive.

North Carolina law requires you to vaccinate your pets for rabies, whether they live inside or outside.

Everyone living in the neighborhoods where the foxes were found got a flyer, detailing things you can do to prevent rabies exposure. That includes staying away from animals that are acting strange, feeding your pets indoors to avoid attracting wild animals and reporting all strays to animal services.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 20

MDallen
4d ago

Wilson County, NC. Has Fox's running around. We see a Fox in our yard almost Every night. We havent been able to kill him. It could be many of them. IDK. Cause they all look alike from what I can tell.We have Cats & kittens outside. Does anybody know if they go after cats? I mean, Do they prefer cats to other animals?What should we do about these Wild Fox's?

Reply(5)
7
Ncnovembergirl
4d ago

There's no excuse not to have your pets vaccinated. A large majority of animal shelters offer low cost rabies vaccines. Some even offer them free from time to time. We get our pets vaccinated by the local animal shelter. It's $8 flat for a one year vaccine per pet and they make house calls.

Reply(1)
7
MDallen
4d ago

Are people allowed to shoot these foxes on our own property? We live in the Country.Can we use a pistol on them.?I dont know The Laws on this kind of thing. But I Will call Animal Control.Idk how theyre gonna find them, Its always night time when We see them.

Reply(5)
4
