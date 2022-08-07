Read full article on original website
Yankees star Matt Carpenter drops truth bomb after suffering foot injury
The New York Yankees’ rough stretch was made vastly worse on Monday when Matt Carpenter was removed from the game against the Mariners after getting hit by a pitch in his back foot. It’s a potentially season-ending injury for Carpenter, who had just revived his career with the Yankees, emerging as a key player for the organization. Via ESPN’s Marly Rivera, Carpenter revealed his mindset after sustaining the injury and made clear that he’s going to do whatever possible to get back onto the field this season.
MLB・
Cubs make shocking decision on Jason Heyward
The Chicago Cubs are out of the running for a playoff spot, prompting GM Jed Hoyer to make a shocking decision regarding injured outfielder Jason Heyward. According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, Hoyer has made the decision to part ways with Heyward in 2023, in what would be the final season of his massive six-year contract. […] The post Cubs make shocking decision on Jason Heyward appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees
From one star outfielder to another. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge met on the field before the two teams are set to collide later Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. Rodriguez and Judge exchanged signed memorabilia on the field and then had a conversation. The Mariners rookie issued this […] The post Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen
The Boston Red Sox had a bit of a confusing trade deadline. Were they buyers? Were they sellers? Does front office executive Chaim Bloom even know? Those are thoughts that had to be racing through every Red Sox fan’s mind. Well, it’s not going to make any more sense after the move the club just […] The post Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best candidates to replace Al Avila as Tigers GM
The Detroit Tigers heard the cries of their fanbase on Wednesday. The team fired executive vice president and general manager Al Avila. It ended a tumultuous end to a seven-year stint at the head of the front office for the MLB’s first Cuban-born general manager. The only winning season the Tigers had under Avila came […] The post 3 best candidates to replace Al Avila as Tigers GM appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
TMZ.com
ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender
ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
Vikings: 2 first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
The Minnesota Vikings are having a busy offseason, just like the rest of the teams in the NFL. And also like the other 31 teams, they are seeing some interesting positional battles in the training camp. After missing the playoffs for two consecutive seasons, where they both finished with sub-.500 records, the Vikings, under a new head coach in Kevin O’Connell, are looking to come out stronger in the upcoming 2022 NFL season. It’s going to be easier said than done, but that’s also why they are going to need to make the correct calls in deciding who will be starting on every position when Week 1 comes around. With that said, here are two first-stringers, who could potentially lose their current no. 1 designations before the season even kicks off in September.
Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed another training camp practice Thursday for personal reasons. It’s the second time Brady was excused from practice this week, and it’s unclear when he will return to the team. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is expected to address the matter after Thursday’s practice. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport says […] The post Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Big Ten set to make shocking move not seen in 40 years
Conference realignment has made sweeping changes in college football in recent years — and months — with top schools such as Texas, Oklahoma and USC announcing their intention to bolt from their longtime homes for greener pastures. However, it’s not just schools making waves. It’s the conferences themselves, too. The big networks, such as ESPN, […] The post Big Ten set to make shocking move not seen in 40 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
Rob Walton’s first message to fans after buying Broncos for $4.5 billion
The Denver Broncos are entering a new era. On Tuesday, NFL owners officially voted and unanimously approved the sale of the Broncos to the Walton-Penner group. The team was sold for $4.65 billion, which is an American record for the sale of a sports franchise. The ownership group consists of...
Oswald Peraza’s latest Instagram story has Yankees fans losing it
New York Yankees fans have been calling for Oswald Peraza to be promoted from Triple-A amid the team’s struggles during the midsection of the season. While the Yankees have kept the prized shortstop prospect in the minor leagues, his latest Instagram story has caught the eye of the fanbase. Peraza, who is currently on the Triple-A roster in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, posted a photo of him and his girlfriend in New York City on Monday night via his Instagram story. The post set Yankees fans alight, with many believing it was a sign that he was on his way to the Bronx.
Albert Pujols on the verge of breaking Barry Bonds’ record after throwback performance vs. Rockies
Year 2005 called and it wants Albert Pujols back. The future Baseball Hall of Famer dug deep Wednesday night and brought back memories of his dominant past when he put together a masterful performance in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 9-5 win over the Colorado Rockies on the road. Pujols went 4-for-5 with a pair of runs and two RBIs, and The Machine also blasted a home run in the bottom of the sixth off Rockies lefty Austin Gomber who just became the newest member of the Albert Pujols Home Run Victim Club.
Al Avila gets thrown under the bus for Tigers’ Justin Verlander, JD Martinez trades
The Detroit Tigers made the difficult and surprising decision to part ways with Al Avila, who had been the organization’s general manager for the past seven seasons. During a press conference after the news broke of the Tigers’ decision, team owner Chris Illitch proceeded to throw Avila under the bus for some questionable moves he […] The post Al Avila gets thrown under the bus for Tigers’ Justin Verlander, JD Martinez trades appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Harrison Bader pens emotional goodbye to St. Louis Cardinals
Just a week after a shocking trade to the New York Yankees, Harrison Bader penned an emotional goodbye to St. Louis Cardinals. The St. Louis Cardinals trading Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees sent shockwaves throughout baseball. No one expected Bader, one of the best center fielders in baseball, to be on the move, let alone available in trade talks before the Aug. 2 deadline.
‘It’s been a while’: Joey Gallo’s heartbreaking Dodgers admission
Joey Gallo has greatly enjoyed his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers so far. The team is undefeated with him and increasing their lead atop the MLB standings. After being traded by the New York Yankees amid a very disappointing season, he is now living large in LA. The Yankees’ outcast has not been much […] The post ‘It’s been a while’: Joey Gallo’s heartbreaking Dodgers admission appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves lose ace Max Fried to worrying head injury
The Atlanta Braves will be without ace Max Fried for a short while after he was placed on the 7-day Concussion IL on Thursday. Fried’s IL stint will be retroactive to August 8, so the left-hander could return to action one week from that date, lining him up to potentially pitch again on August 15. […] The post Braves lose ace Max Fried to worrying head injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s better to be discussed within the family’: Tony La Russa not pleased with Johnny Cueto’s White Sox criticism
Johnny Cueto was fed up. Frustrated with the state of the Chicago White Sox after the team blew a lead late against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night, Cueto called out the team. The two-time All-Star said that the club needs to “show the fire” that they have, “if they have any.” They were eye-opening comments from a veteran player who has won a World series in his career.
Mets’ Edwin Diaz about to add a literal trumpet to his arsenal
There’s arguably no sound more demoralizing for opposing teams than the sound of trumpets blaring at Citi Field. As every New York Mets fan and MLB team knows, hearing trumpets at Citi Field means just one thing; it’s Edwin Diaz time. The superstar closer’s bullpen entrance song recently went viral after the entire stadium went into […] The post Mets’ Edwin Diaz about to add a literal trumpet to his arsenal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Preseason odds: Cardinals vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 8/12/2022
Is this a dream? The smell of freshly cut grass and the sound of pads popping has football fans on the edge of their seats as NFL action is officially back! Despite the weather outside still feeling like summertime and many starters on both sides sitting this one out, this epic AFC showdown between the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals still provides much to be excited about for this Friday night showdown. It is time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, where our Cardinals-Bengals prediction and pick will be revealed.
‘That’s not cheating’: Chris Woodward clears the air after catching Astros’ Alex Bregman signaling pitch location
The Texas Rangers got the better of Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros to the tune of an 8-4 score Wednesday to even up the three-game series at Minute Maid Park. It took a bold managerial decision from Chris Woodward to ensure the Astros didn’t steal a win in the bottom of the 10th after […] The post ‘That’s not cheating’: Chris Woodward clears the air after catching Astros’ Alex Bregman signaling pitch location appeared first on ClutchPoints.
