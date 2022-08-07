Read full article on original website
dothanpd.org
Dothan Man Charged with Second Degree Rape
On 8/8/2022, the Dothan Police Department was notified of a sexual allegation involving a juvenile victim. On 8/10/2022, as a result of the investigation, investigators arrested Marcus Anthony Grier, 40 years old of Dothan, and charged him with one count of Rape Second Degree. He currently has no bond. This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are expected.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: A residential standoff in Enterprise ends peacefully early Wednesday morning
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)— An overnight stand-off with an armed homeowner kept local and state authorities Busy in Enterprise. At around seven o’clock Tuesday night, Enterprise police arrived at a townhouse on “Woodfield “Place” after. a homeowner allegedly fired a gunshot at an “unoccupied” neighbor’s townhouse....
wdhn.com
5 arrested in a pair of June shootings in Abbeville
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Abbeville Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrested five suspects in relation to the recent Abbeville shootings in June. Male juvenile, 17, of Abbeville was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied home, shooting into an unoccupied building, and two counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle with bonds totaling $1,000,000.
wtvy.com
Dothan man indicted on charges he set downtown fires
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Jeffrey Watford who faces charges that he intentionally set two downtown Dothan fires has been indicted. In March, those fires were ignited about 15 minutes apart in a three-block area of Oates Street. They caused significant damage to the vacant buildings, one a hotel that is to...
wdhn.com
Enterprise man arrested after 9-hour stand-off
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A man was arrested after shots were fired into an Enterprise home. On Tuesday, August 9th, Enterprise Police responded to shots being fired on the 100 block of Woodfield Place in Enterprise. Once at the scene, officers found that a resident in the area had...
wdhn.com
A Dothan man has been indicted for starting two fires in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been indicted by a grand jury in Houston County for starting allegedly starting two fires on Oates Street in Dothan. Jeffrey Lanor Watford, 39, of Dothan is charged with two counts of second-degree arson. Police say Watford confessed to starting the...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 10, 2022
Samantha Kirkland, 20, Sneads, Florida: Petit theft more than $100 but less than $750: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 193 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
wdhn.com
Missing Opp man safely located in area hospital
OPP, Ala. (WDHN) — The Opp Police Department is searching for a missing man. Gary Richard Thien, 68, was first reported missing on Thursday Aug. 4. Police received reports that Thien was seen at Adam’s Bar on Hwy. 52 on Saturday, Aug. 6, in the afternoon and was last seen at his residence on Paulk Ave. late Saturday afternoon.
wtvy.com
Opp Police request help finding missing person
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Opp Police Department is requesting the assistance in locating a missing person. Gary Richard Thien (68) was last seen on August 3, 2022 in the area of West Paulk Ave, in Opp, AL. The 68-year-old man may be living with a condition that impairs his...
wtvy.com
Daleville Police requesting help in attempted robbery assault investigation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to the Daleville Department of Public Safety Investigations Division, on August 6, 2022 around 9:15 in the morning, The Daleville Police Department responded to Chestnut Street in regards to a firearms assault. When officers arrived, a white female was found with a gunshot wound to...
Miller County sheriff arrested
Miller County Sheriff Rick Morgan has been arrested for sexual battery and violation of oath by a public officer.
wtvy.com
Two arrested in bank fraud scam
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people were arrested Tuesday in connection to a possible bank fraud scam. Ozark Police Department began an investigation on July 22, 2022 after receiving information regarding the scam. Results of the investigation found that Ozark residents Karlos Flucker (22) and Brandon Grubbs (21) were running...
wdhn.com
Shooting at a Daleville mobile home park
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Daleville police continue to look for the suspects’ involved in a mobile home shooting last weekend. Although no one was seriously injured, authorities say it could have easily turned into a murder case. A bullet hole can be seen in the vinyl siding of...
wdhn.com
WATCH: McCraney murder trial pushed to next year
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — The murder trial of Coley McCraney has been temporarily postponed until at least 2023. The judge today said the issue is a small jury pool. He said in order to have a jury with three alternates, they need at least 38 jurors able to potentially serve and they did not meet that count.
WALB 10
Death investigation underway in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Arlington, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). On Saturday, the Early County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate after Justin Harris, 21, was found shot to death in his home. Shortly before 3 p.m., the sheriff’s...
WSFA
Retired attorney explains how jury pools can lead to trial delays
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 1999 murder trial in Dale County has been delayed again due to the lack of jury selection. The selection pool quickly reduced from 250 to 75 and later 58 after 17 jurors were excused. Gary Maxwell, a retired attorney from Dothan, explained the process for...
wtvy.com
Ozark judge will permit suspected killer’s wife to alibi husband
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A judge will permit murder suspect Coley McCraney’s wife to testify in her husband’s upcoming trial. She will claim McCraney arrived home a few minutes before 1 a.m. on August 1, 1999---the day 17-year-olds J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett were found shot. Dale County Judge...
wtvy.com
Human remains found in Wicksburg
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The remains of a Dale County man were found this morning in Wicksburg. Sources tell News4 that they are 42-year-old Rikki Williams. Williams had been missing since June, 24, 2022. At the time WIlliams went missing, police said he had a history of medical issues stemming...
wdhn.com
Community college police officers prepare for handling active threat situations
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Several Alabama community colleges have been working this week to train for active shooter situations and working on room entry drills and this one left a bang. Late last month several community colleges throughout the state were forced to evacuate their schools and cancel classes...
