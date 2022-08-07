ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYPD stats show NYC crime rate spiked 30.5% in July

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qo6Vz_0h89Qe3f00

The NYPD released city-wide crime stats for the month of July, showing an overall increase in crime across the five boroughs by 30.5%, especially in grand larceny, robbery and burglary cases.

The number of shootings were up 13.4% in Brooklyn, Southern Queens and Staten Island compared to July 2021.

July murders across the city are also up by 34% compared to last year.

However, the department reports taking more than 4,300 guns off the streets. The report also shows an 8.7% reduction in shooting year-to-date with 63 fewer shooting victims through the first seven months of 2022 compared to the same period last year.

“Everyone who lives, works and visits here deserves to be safe,” says the Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell. “And the members of the NYPD will tolerate nothing less.”

The NYPD announced their Saturday Nights Program in early June to combat the rising crime rates. The program offers an increase in gym availability across the city by 30%. Athletic programs, activities and mentorship are also offered as an alternative to violence.

Comments / 4

Benny Brick
4d ago

BLAH, BLAH, BLAH!!! This just made it official, but for those of us who live here we can already feel it, we already know.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tornadopix.com

Woman killed on the subway in Times Square

Police said Michelle Guo, 40, of Manhattan, pushed in front of an R train when it approached the platform of 42nd Street in Manhattan on Saturday morning. In a terrifying moment, police said, a man walked toward a 40-year-old woman waiting on the subway in Times Square on Saturday morning and pushed her onto the rails as a train boarded the station, killing her.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Daily News

Boy, 14, fatally shot in lobby of Bronx building, possibly as he and pals were playing with gun

A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in the lobby of a Bronx building early Thursday, possibly as he and some friends were playing around with a gun, police said. Jacob Borbin was shot in the chest inside the apartment building on E. 194th St. near Briggs Ave. in Fordham Heights about 1:05 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed the boy to St. Barnabas Hospital but he could not be saved. Borbin lived in ...
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Simon Alvarez, 24, Arrested

On Tuesday, August 09, 2022, at 2310 hours, the following 24-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Simon Alvarez. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. menacing;. strangulation;. criminal mischief;. harassment (2 counts);. act in a manner Injurious to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Crime Rates#Shooting#Guns#Police#Nights Program
PIX11

People with guards down not watching drinks at NYC clubs, ex vice cop says about druggings

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Former NYPD Detective Michael Alcazar once worked undercover in the nightclub districts of Manhattan, looking for signs of drug dealing–or drugging of potential robbery victims. He said the city’s problems with gun violence have shifted resources. “There’s a shortage of undercover detectives investigating these locations,” Alcazar said,  “Even the bars know the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5ny.com

Violent crime up more than 50 percent on NYC subway system

NEW YORK - Crime in the New York City public transit system was up nearly 57 percent in July compared to the same period a year ago. In one incident on Friday, July 15, a 37-year-old man was walking down the stairs inside the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street subway station when he bumped into a man.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
deadlinedetroit.com

Detroit police want to crush ATVs à la New York; attorney says not so fast

Detroit police have said they want to start destroying ATVs confiscated for illegal street riding after a group stormed an impound lot last week and freed several seized vehicles. The inspiration comes from New York City, where Mayor Eric Adams earlier this summer sent the stern-dad message heard 'round the...
DETROIT, MI
News 12

News 12

99K+
Followers
33K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy