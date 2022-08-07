NYPD stats show NYC crime rate spiked 30.5% in July

The NYPD released city-wide crime stats for the month of July, showing an overall increase in crime across the five boroughs by 30.5%, especially in grand larceny, robbery and burglary cases.

The number of shootings were up 13.4% in Brooklyn, Southern Queens and Staten Island compared to July 2021.

July murders across the city are also up by 34% compared to last year.

However, the department reports taking more than 4,300 guns off the streets. The report also shows an 8.7% reduction in shooting year-to-date with 63 fewer shooting victims through the first seven months of 2022 compared to the same period last year.

“Everyone who lives, works and visits here deserves to be safe,” says the Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell. “And the members of the NYPD will tolerate nothing less.”

The NYPD announced their Saturday Nights Program in early June to combat the rising crime rates. The program offers an increase in gym availability across the city by 30%. Athletic programs, activities and mentorship are also offered as an alternative to violence.