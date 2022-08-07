One Year Ago Today (August 7, 2021)…Real Estate Professional Killed, 2 Others Wounded at HB Home In Family Dispute

Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Suspect in Shooting of Arcadia Officer, 73-Year-Old Mother
A man accused of shooting an Arcadia police officer in the face and wounding two other people — including his 73-year-old mother — and sparking a roughly five-hour standoff, was in custody Thursday, and the officer was being treated at a hospital and expected to recover. Nurhan Venk,...
mynewsla.com
Arcadia Officer Remains Hospitalized Following Shooting, Standoff
A man accused of shooting an Arcadia police officer in the face and wounding two other people — possibly his mother — and sparking a roughly five-hour standoff, was in custody Thursday, and the officer was being treated at a hospital. The unidentified suspect, said to be in...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot on Street in Compton
A man was shot and killed in Compton, sheriff’s deputies said Thursday. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station were called at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of West Alondra Boulevard where they found the victim on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Man, Teen Arrested in Killing of Rookie Monterey Park Police Officer
A 20-year-old man and a teenager were behind bars Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what the district attorney called an attempted robbery in the parking lot of an LA Fitness gym in Downey. Carlos Delcid, 20, is tentatively scheduled to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Officer, Two Civilians Wounded by Gunfire in Arcadia; Investigation Under Way
A police officer and two civilians were wounded by gunfire in Arcadia Wednesday evening, and an investigation was under way. The shooting was reported just after 6:15 P.M. in the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue, near Arcadia Golf Course, according to the Arcadia Police Department and reports from the scene.
mynewsla.com
Officer, Two Civilians Wounded by Gunfire in Arcadia; Suspect Barricaded
A police officer and two civilians were wounded by gunfire in Arcadia Wednesday evening, and authorities were attempting to negotiate a surrender with the barricaded shooter. The shooting was reported just after 6:15 P.M. in the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue, near Arcadia Golf Course, according to the Arcadia Police Department and reports from the scene.
mynewsla.com
Norco Man Arrested on Suspicion of Shooting Family Member
A 78-year-old man was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of shooting a family member in Norco. Gary Roy Haneline was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of assault with a firearm, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Haneline was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside and...
mynewsla.com
Victim of Studio City Stabbing Identified
A man who was found stabbed to death in the Studio City area was identified Thursday. The body was discovered about 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Christopher Schunemann, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene. His city...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Police Officer Killing Appears in Court, Arraignment Delayed
A 20-year-old man accused of gunning down an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what the district attorney called a botched robbery attempt in Downey made an initial court appearance Thursday and was ordered to remain jailed without bail pending a September arraignment. Carlos Delcid appeared in a Downey courtroom,...
mynewsla.com
Death Investigation Underway in East Los Angeles Area
A male about 15-20 years of age was found dead Thursday of an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area. Deputies went to the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue about 4:55 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. “When deputies arrived, they located the victim,...
mynewsla.com
LAPD: Hit-And-Run Motorists Sought in Death of Pedestrian
A man who died when he was struck by two vehicles in South Los Angeles in July was not the victim of a shooting, as had been initially thought, and efforts were continuing to find the hit-and-run motorists involved in the death, police said Thursday. Eduardo Trujillo, 33, was fatally...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Man Killed in Pomona Shooting
A San Bernardino County man who was fatally shot in Pomona was identified by authorities Tuesday. Officers sent to the area of Park Avenue and Alvarado Street at about 8:45 p.m. Friday on a shots-fired call found the mortally wounded man, according to Sgt. Edgard Padilla of the Pomona Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Manhunt Continues for Killer of Rookie Monterey Park Police Officer
A manhunt continued Wednesday for the killer or killers of an off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer who was gunned down in the parking lot of a Downey gym. Meanwhile, funeral arrangements were still pending Wednesday for Officer Gardiel Solorio, a 26-year-old rookie just weeks out of the academy, who was identified Tuesday as the victim of what MPPD Chief Kelly Gordon called “a senseless act of violence.”
mynewsla.com
Man Accused Of Selling Fentanyl To Woman Who Died of Fentanyl Poisoning
A 36-year-old man was accused Thursday of selling fentanyl to a woman in Desert Hot Springs who died as a result in August 2021. Chad Michael Hill was in custody for several narcotics sales related offenses when he became the suspect of selling fentanyl to Noel Roscoe, 32, who died of acute fentanyl toxicity on Aug. 12, 2021, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Inmate Dies in Cell at Murrieta Jail
An inmate at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta died in his cell, and the cause was under investigation Thursday. The man, whose identity was not immediately released, was found unconscious about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, prompting correctional personnel to administer CPR, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Capt. David Holm.
mynewsla.com
Newport Beach Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Dealing
A 38-year-old Newport Beach man busted by Fountain Valley police with pills estimated to be worth more than $300,000. pleaded guilty Wednesday and was sentenced to a year in jail. Joseph Carmine Morinello pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell and possession for sale...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Supplying Two Victims with Fatal Doses of Fentanyl
A 36-year-old man accused of supplying two Riverside County residents with lethal doses of fentanyl was charged Wednesday with two counts of second-degree murder. Christopher Michael Koppa of San Diego was arrested Monday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the deaths of 30-year-old Devahn Reed of Canyon Lake and 34-year-old Patrick Schwab of Lake Elsinore.
mynewsla.com
Convicted Felon Arrested For Allegedly Firing Gun in Coachella
A 38-year-old convicted felon was behind bars Thursday for allegedly firing a gun in Coachella and possessing narcotics. Fernando Luis Ruiz was arrested Wednesday evening on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition, a non-serialized handgun, narcotics while armed, methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. He was also arrested for the alleged negligent discharge of a firearm.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Lancaster Shooting Identified
A man who was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Lancaster shopping center was identified Tuesday, authorities said. The shooting was reported at 11:12 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Avenue K, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Gabriel...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in South Los Angeles Hit-And-Run
Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find the hit-and-run driver responsible for killing a pedestrian as he crossed a street in the South Los Angeles area. The man, in his 40s, was injured around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday at Broadway and 85th Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
Comments / 0