One Year Ago Today (August 7, 2021)…Real Estate Professional Killed, 2 Others Wounded at HB Home In Family Dispute

A manhunt continued Wednesday for the killer or killers of an off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer who was gunned down in the parking lot of a Downey gym. Meanwhile, funeral arrangements were still pending Wednesday for Officer Gardiel Solorio, a 26-year-old rookie just weeks out of the academy, who was identified Tuesday as the victim of what MPPD Chief Kelly Gordon called “a senseless act of violence.”

MONTEREY PARK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO