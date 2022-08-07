Teen ‘Ding Dong Ditch’ Prank Gets Out Of Control, Allegedly At Gunpoint

TAMPA, Fla. – A teenage prank of “Ding Dong Ditch” got out of control when one homeowner chased the pranksters down, allegedly at gunpoint.

On July 10, two teenage girls decided to pull a prank and ring neighbors’ doorbells with two papers left behind. One was left at the door which read, “Look in your mailbox,” and the other was left in the mailbox stating, “I can see you.”

After their papers were placed, they would run to the front door, ring the doorbell, then run away.

The Tampa Police Department filed a “Petition for Risk Protection Order” on July 18, against Amanda Joy Quirin, 43, saying she was a designated risk to herself or others because she aggressively responded to the prank committed at her house on Juno Street.

Quirin allegedly got in her car with a pistol and erratically drove toward the girls running down the street as they attempted to escape getting caught.

The report indicates that “The known suspect raced down the road, catching up to the victims and ordered the two minor children to get in her vehicle and if they did not, she would shoot them. The two minor victims got into the vehicle out of fear, and against their will, and was transported back to one of the victim’s residence.”

Quirin allegedly brandished a firearm, pointing it at the girls as she ordered them into her car. Once they were inside, Quirin allegedly kept the gun on her lap.

Quirin allegedly talked to both fathers of the teenage girls. At least one of the parents decided with their spouse they would not press charges as they needed time to think about the incident.

The Tampa Police Department considers the incident an “aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.”

The police department’s petition states, “…facts are included from someone with personal knowledge supporting the allegation that Respondent (Quirin) poses a significant danger of causing personal injury to him or herself or others in the near future.”

It also states Quirin did not have a concealed weapons permit. The Tampa Police Department seeks to seize weapons in Quirin’s possession.

According to Sunbiz.org, Quirin owns Tampa Mental Health Counseling located at 3825 Henderson Boulevard. Quirin possesses a medical license as a social worker intern.

A risk protection hearing is scheduled for August 22.

Back in 2020, in California, the same prank, ‘ding dong ditch’, turned tragic for three teens after police say they were intentionally run off the road by the homeowner after the prank.

Jacob Iivascu, Drake Ruiz, and Daniel Hawkins, all 16, of Riverside County, California, were all killed. Three other teens survived the crash, including the driver, who says they were horrified when Anurag Chandry began chasing them in his car and then rammed them.

Police say they believe Chandry intentionally struck the teens’ car, causing the driver to lose control. Chandry, who is charged with murder, appeared in court and showed no emotion.

Chandra is being held without bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside awaiting trial.

