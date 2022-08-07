ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Official: Gang kills, burns former Haitian senator, nephew

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0h88dZzS00

A former senator who worked for the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor was killed in an upscale neighborhood near Haiti's capital and his body set on fire along with his nephew, Government Commissioner Jacques Lafontant told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The bodies of Yvon Buissereth and his unidentified nephew were found Saturday afternoon in the community of Laboule. That is near Pelerin, where President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in his private home in July last year.

Buissereth, director of Haiti’s Public Company for the Promotion of Social Housing, and his nephew were traveling in a government-issued vehicle and were found inside the charred car, Lafontant said. He said a gang trying to control the area is likely to blame.

“It was a terrible incident,” he said.

The Ti Makak gang, which means “Little Macaques,” is fighting with the Toto gang over control of that area. Gangs in the capital of Port-au-Prince and beyond have become more powerful and waged violent turf wars since Moïse was assassinated.

Buissereth and his nephew were killed while driving on a road that a growing number of Haitians are using to avoid the Martissant area, which connects the Port-au-Prince with Haiti's southern region and is controlled by warring gangs that have killed or injured dozens of civilians in that area.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry condemned Buissereth's killing as a “barbaric act” by armed gangs in Laboule.

“His assassins, as well as all the other criminals who sow mourning in the country, will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law and must respond for their ignominious acts before justice,” he wrote Sunday in a social media post.

Comments / 3

Related
BET

At least 1,000 Dead In Violence Around Port-Au-Prince, Haiti

Hundreds of people are feared dead in the latest battle between gangs in Cité Soleil, bringing the total number of reported killings across Haiti’s capital this year to nearly 1,000. The Haitian Times reports that the violence has also left hundreds of children to makeshift shelters seeking safety.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jovenel Moïse
thebrag.com

Ricky Martin could face 50 years due to Puerto Rico incest laws

Ricky Martin is facing 50 years in prison in an alleged incest case. His nephew had previously filed a restraining order. Multiple Spanish outlets have reported that a temporary restraining order is in the process of being filed and executed against the pop star near San Juan. TMZ reports local...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Marine allegedly stabs and kills pregnant ex-wife in Hawaii

A pregnant woman was fatally stabbed by her ex-husband, who is a Marine, during an argument on a highway in Hawaii, according to police. Honolulu Police said drivers witnessed Dana Alotaibi, 27, being stabbed multiple times on Wednesday by her ex-husband on the H-3 highway. The witnesses "observed a male...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Gang#Haitians#Labor#The Associated Press#Pelerin
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little Girls

Ashley Lockhart, Children, and Murder SuspectTwitter. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, the boyfriend of 32-year-old Ashley Lockhart stabbed Ashley over 18 times all over her body and face. According to Fox 29, her body was found inside her gold Honda Odyssey just after 8:30 am. Surveillance footage shows him jumping into the vehicle and stabbing Ashley repeatedly over her body and face. When authorities arrived, they found the knife still embedded in Ashley's face. The vehicle was on the side of a road on the west side of Philadelphia. Witnesses reported a man and woman fighting just before Ashley was found. Ashley Lockhart was the mother of six young girls, ages 5 months to 10 years old.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CNN

Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
americanmilitarynews.com

Man beaten to death on Italy street as bystanders film, watch, but don’t help

A man was beaten to death on a street in Italy last week as a bystander filmed the attack and onlookers failed to intervene. The attack took place on Friday in Civitanova Marche, a seaside town on the Adriatic Sea. The Italian news media identified the victim of the attack as Alika Ogorchukwu, 39, a Nigerian street vendor living in Italy.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WashingtonExaminer

Entire police force quits over manager who held 'progressively responsible positions'

The entire police force for the small North Carolina town of Kenly tendered its resignation in protest over a newly hired town manager. Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson announced the resignations and cited a "hostile work environment" that ensued since the hiring of the manager, who began serving in her post back in June and had been touted by the town for previously working in "progressively responsible positions."
KENLY, NC
CBS LA

$100K reward offered for Valley gang member added to FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list

A $100,000 reward for information is being offered in the capture of a San Fernando Valley gang member who was added Wednesday to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. Omar Alexander Cardenas was identified by the LAPD as the suspect in an Aug. 15, 2019 shooting that killed a man standing outside the Hair Icon Barber Shop on Foothill Boulevard. The man, 46-year-old Jabali Dumas, died from a gunshot wound to the head."Jabali Dumas was gunned down by Omar Cardenas nearly three years ago, and there is still no justice for him or his family," LAPD Chief Michel Moore...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Five dead, 66 rescued after suspected human smugglers forced migrants out of boat west of Puerto Rico

At least five migrants drowned and another 66 were rescued after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said on Thursday. Federal and local authorities have determined there are no more victims based on interviews with survivors, US Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told the Associated Press.Castrodad said 41 men and 25 women survived, including two children. The age and nationality of those who died and were rescued were not immediately known.The US Coast Guard said the migrants were dropped off near Punta Arenas in Mona...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

781K+
Followers
170K+
Post
439M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy