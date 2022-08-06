Read full article on original website
Body of murder suspect who shot deputy found after Texas standoff
A manhunt is underway in East Texas for a murder suspect believed to be armed and dangerous after shooting two people Saturday afternoon and a Bowie County deputy later Saturday night.
Weekend manhunt ends after standoff with police
Hector Alejandro Aguilar, 32, was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday in an abandoned home on Roy Road. According to police, Aguilar shot two people in Hooks around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The 55-year-old male victim died of his injuries while the 52-year-old female who suffered multiple gunshot wounds is in stable condition, according to authorities.
Bowie County sheriff updates on status of wounded deputy
Lt. Scott Lillis with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office pulled the suspect over, believing it was merely a DUI stop before the suspect drew a firearm and shot Lillis in the face. Lillis was airlifted to Little Rock and the suspect was eventually cornered in an abandoned home before...
Fundraisers set for Bowie deputy shot in face
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Local businesses in Texarkana are stepping up to host fundraisers for the Bowie County deputy shot in the line of duty over the weekend in an encounter with a homicide suspect. Lt. Scott Lillis was shot in the face as he approached a vehicle he...
Bowie County Lieutenant to lose one eye after being shot in face
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Bowie County lieutenant and veteran of the U.S. Marines is reported to “lose his left eye and possibly be blind in his right eye” after being shot in the face during a traffic stop. Lieutenant Scott Lillis, according to a GoFundMe benefitting his family, pulled over what he thought […]
Pounds Of Marijuana And Guns Land A Mt. Pleasant Teen In Jail
Thursday, August 4th wasn't a good day for a Mt. Pleasant, Texas teen after being arrested on drug and gun charges. Isaiah Cassio is learning a life lesson early and the hard way after tips lead the Titus County Sheriff's Office and Mt. Pleasant Police Department to his residence. Titus...
BCSO holds news conference following manhunt that ended in suspect shooting self
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — The nearly 20-hour manhunt for 32-year-old Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar came to an end Sunday, Aug. 7 down a small county road in east Texas. The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office discovered that Aguilar had broken into a vacant home on Roy Road near Leary, Texas, and reportedly shot himself. KSLA News 12′s cameras captured a coroner’s van driving his body from the scene.
Body recovered from Caddo River
CADDO VALLEY — Officials on Monday located the body of a Nash, Texas, man who went missing this weekend on the Caddo River. At 7:41 a.m. Monday, the body of Jakeylon Burnett was recovered about 1.7 miles downstream of the Highway 7 bridge over the river. It was near the bridge that on Saturday evening the 19-year-old Burnett was first reported missing when those in his party phoned 911 to report they watched him go under, resurface and return below the water.
Bowie County Sheriff’s Office: ‘Armed and dangerous’ fatal shooting suspect still at-large
HOOKS, Texas — The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office says that a suspect involved in a fatal shooting Saturday is still on the run after allegedly stealing a vehicle at gunpoint in Horatio, Arkansas. According to Sheriff Jeff Neal via the Texarkana Gazette, Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar is considered...
Man on probation for death of Marshall firefighter faces court for violations
JEFFERSON — A man on probation for the 2017 Memorial Day weekend death of his cousin, a former Marshall firefighter, was given a second chance Thursday after violating at least four conditions of his probation as well as catching three new offenses involving alcohol. The defendant, Sandy Duncan of...
Pills, Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia, Meth Found During Search Of A Cumby Residence Saturday
3 Others Also Jailed Over Weekend On Unrelated Controlled Substance Charges. Officials reported finding multiple types of pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and fraudulently used or possession of ID and debit cards during a search of a Cumby residence Saturday night; four people were taken into custody on felony charges as a result. At least three others were also jailed on felony controlled substance charges over the weekend, according to arrest and jail reports.
TTPD: Texarkana man kills self as officers attempt to serve search warrant
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Texas say an 87-year-old man shot himself Thursday afternoon while officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at his home. According to TTPD Sgt. Shawn Vaughn, it happened just before 4 p.m. at a home in the 3700 block of Galleria...
Shannerica Cobb Charged With Aggravated Assault
On July 29, 2022 at approximately 2:23pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Shannerica Cobb, 29, Texarkana, TX. Ms. Cobb was arrested and charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault. The arrest occurred in the 800 block of South Mockingbird Street in Hope, AR. Cobb was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
87-year-old man dead after police try to execute search warrant
Detectives had arrived at the residence around 4:00 p.m. in the 3700 block of Galleria Oaks Drive yesterday afternoon to execute the warrant when they heard a gunshot from the rear of the residence. According to TTPD Sgt. Shawn Vaughn, the elderly resident walked out of the back door of...
Body found in Hope pond identified
The body was found Monday in a pond off of Highway 29 North in Hope. Police have identified the man as 55-year-old Christopher Chancellor. Chancellor was originally from Texarkana but had been living in the Hope area for several months at the time of his death.
This is what a lethal dose of fentanyl looks like
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A potentially lethal dose of fentanyl can fit on the tip of a sharpened No. 2 pencil, according to the Texarkana Texas Police Department. Officials say that two milligrams of fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that medical professionals...
Hazardous cargo leaks from large trailer that rolled over in Bowie County
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Hazardous cargo leaked from a large trailer that rolled over in Bowie County on Thursday. The truck involved appeared to be transporting two trailers. The crash happened on I-30 westbound at the 212 mile marker. The driver was taken to a hospital after suffering minor injuries. A hazmat company helped […]
3 missing sisters, ages 5, 8, and 9, found dead in Texas pond
CASS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- The bodies of three young children were recovered this week from a private pond after they were reported missing. According to KSLA-TV, the three children were reported missing Friday, July 29, at approximately 10 p.m. in Cass County, and several law enforcement agencies responded to assist in search efforts. Shawn Henry, the Texas game warden, told KSLA that officials found items of clothing in and around a pond, so they "centered the search on that small body of water."
