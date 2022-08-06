ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie County, TX

Weekend manhunt ends after standoff with police

Hector Alejandro Aguilar, 32, was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday in an abandoned home on Roy Road. According to police, Aguilar shot two people in Hooks around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The 55-year-old male victim died of his injuries while the 52-year-old female who suffered multiple gunshot wounds is in stable condition, according to authorities.
HOOKS, TX
Bowie County sheriff updates on status of wounded deputy

Lt. Scott Lillis with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office pulled the suspect over, believing it was merely a DUI stop before the suspect drew a firearm and shot Lillis in the face. Lillis was airlifted to Little Rock and the suspect was eventually cornered in an abandoned home before...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Fundraisers set for Bowie deputy shot in face

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Local businesses in Texarkana are stepping up to host fundraisers for the Bowie County deputy shot in the line of duty over the weekend in an encounter with a homicide suspect. Lt. Scott Lillis was shot in the face as he approached a vehicle he...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
BCSO holds news conference following manhunt that ended in suspect shooting self

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — The nearly 20-hour manhunt for 32-year-old Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar came to an end Sunday, Aug. 7 down a small county road in east Texas. The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office discovered that Aguilar had broken into a vacant home on Roy Road near Leary, Texas, and reportedly shot himself. KSLA News 12′s cameras captured a coroner’s van driving his body from the scene.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Body recovered from Caddo River

CADDO VALLEY — Officials on Monday located the body of a Nash, Texas, man who went missing this weekend on the Caddo River. At 7:41 a.m. Monday, the body of Jakeylon Burnett was recovered about 1.7 miles downstream of the Highway 7 bridge over the river. It was near the bridge that on Saturday evening the 19-year-old Burnett was first reported missing when those in his party phoned 911 to report they watched him go under, resurface and return below the water.
NASH, TX
Pills, Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia, Meth Found During Search Of A Cumby Residence Saturday

3 Others Also Jailed Over Weekend On Unrelated Controlled Substance Charges. Officials reported finding multiple types of pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and fraudulently used or possession of ID and debit cards during a search of a Cumby residence Saturday night; four people were taken into custody on felony charges as a result. At least three others were also jailed on felony controlled substance charges over the weekend, according to arrest and jail reports.
CUMBY, TX
Shannerica Cobb Charged With Aggravated Assault

On July 29, 2022 at approximately 2:23pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Shannerica Cobb, 29, Texarkana, TX. Ms. Cobb was arrested and charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault. The arrest occurred in the 800 block of South Mockingbird Street in Hope, AR. Cobb was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
87-year-old man dead after police try to execute search warrant

Detectives had arrived at the residence around 4:00 p.m. in the 3700 block of Galleria Oaks Drive yesterday afternoon to execute the warrant when they heard a gunshot from the rear of the residence. According to TTPD Sgt. Shawn Vaughn, the elderly resident walked out of the back door of...
TEXARKANA, AR
Body found in Hope pond identified

The body was found Monday in a pond off of Highway 29 North in Hope. Police have identified the man as 55-year-old Christopher Chancellor. Chancellor was originally from Texarkana but had been living in the Hope area for several months at the time of his death.
HOPE, AR
This is what a lethal dose of fentanyl looks like

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A potentially lethal dose of fentanyl can fit on the tip of a sharpened No. 2 pencil, according to the Texarkana Texas Police Department. Officials say that two milligrams of fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that medical professionals...
TEXARKANA, TX
3 missing sisters, ages 5, 8, and 9, found dead in Texas pond

CASS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- The bodies of three young children were recovered this week from a private pond after they were reported missing. According to KSLA-TV, the three children were reported missing Friday, July 29, at approximately 10 p.m. in Cass County, and several law enforcement agencies responded to assist in search efforts. Shawn Henry, the Texas game warden, told KSLA that officials found items of clothing in and around a pond, so they "centered the search on that small body of water."
CASS COUNTY, TX
Peek Inside This 10 Million Dollar Barndominium In Arkansas

Can you believe that there is a 10 million dollar 'Barndominium' in Arkansas?. There is a monster house located in Decatur Arkansas, which is between Fayetteville and Bentonville Arkansas. This house or 'Barndominium' is massive. It is 23,450 square feet and boasts 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Oh and 50 garage spaces for whatever you drive.
DECATUR, AR

