‘The Hills’ Alum Whitney Port and Husband Tim Rosenman Sweetest Family Moments With Son Sonny

The rest is still unwritten! Whitney Port has been in the limelight since her 2006 debut on The Hills , but her family life with Tim Rosenman is much more mellow.

The fashion designer got her happily ever after in November 2015 when she and the TV producer native tied the knot . Less than two years later, the couple welcomed their first child , Sonny.

“Sorry I've been MIA for like a week! I lost my phone. Just kidding!!” Port wrote via Instagram in July 2017, announcing her son’s arrival. “I made a human! Sonny Sanford Rosenman was born on 7/27/17!! Everyone is so happy and healthy and we are home now.”

The City alum joked: “I'm going to try my very best to not be one of those moms whose feed is dominated by their baby but I can totally see how difficult it will be not to. I am beyond obsessed and in love and wish I could bottle this feeling for all of you out there.”

Port announced in July 2019 that she suffered a miscarriage . The following year she exclusively told Us Weekly that she did still want a second child.

“I just want someone for Sonny to interact with. There’s something I can’t really explain,” she said in December 2020. “It just feels like there’s someone missing, and I finally have kind of connected to that. And so, it’s definitely something that we’re thinking about and I’m more open to now.”

In January 2021, the “With Whit” podcast host revealed that she had suffered a second miscarriage and in November of that year, she suffered a third . Despite the heartbreak she and Rosenman experienced with the back-to-back unhealthy pregnancies , Port has tried to remain present with Sonny.

“I’m trying my best to be … positive, especially just for Sonny, not even for me,” she explained during a November 2021 episode of her Dear Media podcast . “I don’t want him to see me like a mess. He’s seen me cry way more than I want him to see me cry.”

Two months later, the True Whit author reflected on being Sonny’s mom, noting that while having another baby isn’t off the table, the family is content as they are.

“I don’t know what our upcoming fertility journey will look like, but I know one thing is for sure — if it’s only the three of us forever, we will still be complete,” she wrote via Instagram in January 2022.

Scroll down to see some of Port and Rosenman’s cutest family moments: