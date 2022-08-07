ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish News

LETS GO BRANDON!
3d ago

I really wish everyone would understand the importance of putting on their seatbelts. 🙏

Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Collision on LA 959, Other Driver Moderately Injured

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Collision on LA 959, Other Driver Moderately Injured. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 959 east of LA 63 in East Feliciana Parish shortly after 7:00 a.m. on August 10, 2022. Stacey Hornsby, 53, of Clinton, Louisiana, died as a result of the accident.
CLINTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Charged with 3rd DWI in A Month After LDWF Agents Find Him Allegedly Intoxicated in His Damaged Vehicle

Louisiana Man Charged with 3rd DWI in A Month After LDWF Agents Find Him Allegedly Intoxicated in His Damaged Vehicle. Louisiana – On August 5, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents and Louisiana State Police (LSP) troopers arrested a Gonzales, Louisiana man for alleged traffic offenses.
GONZALES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90

Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90. Louisiana – On August 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that on Sunday, August 7, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop B began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street in Jefferson Parish. Don Lewis, 52, of Avondale, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Traffic Stop in Louisiana Results in Drug Arrest After Authorities Find 720 bottles of Promethazine

Traffic Stop in Louisiana Results in Drug Arrest After Authorities Find 720 bottles of Promethazine. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on August 10, 2022, that during the week prior, BRPD Officers performed a traffic stop on I-10 East near Dalrymple Drive. Officers checked the vehicle during the traffic stop and discovered 720 bottles of Promethazine.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing

Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on August 8, 2022, that on August 5, enforcement agents ticketed three males for alleged recreational fishing infractions in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed After His Vehicle Struck a Tree in a Late Night Crash on LA 1054

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed After His Vehicle Struck a Tree in a Late Night Crash on LA 1054. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on August 7, 2022, that on August 6, shortly after 11:10 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 1054 near North River Road in Tangipahoa Parish. Jeremiah Sims, 33, of Hammond, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
HAMMOND, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Single-Vehicle Crash Claims the Life of Unrestrained Louisiana Man on LA 1054 After He Collided with a Cement Culvert

Single-Vehicle Crash Claims the Life of Unrestrained Louisiana Man on LA 1054 After He Collided with a Cement Culvert. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 7, 2022, that on August 6, soon after 11:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 1054 near Clements Road in Tangipahoa Parish. Triston Pennington, 22, of Loranger, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
LORANGER, LA
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man dies in interstate crash involving dump truck

A Mississippi man died early Saturday morning in a Louisiana crash involving a dump truck on the interstate. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Athuris Rapp of Gulfport.
GULFPORT, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Identifying Armed Robbery Suspect

On August 10, 2022, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that EBRSO Armed Robbery and Burglary Detectives are seeking assistance with identifying a burglary suspect. This incident occurred in July at 3132 College Dr., at the College Walmart in July. According to police, the victim’s purse was taken from her vehicle, and multiple debit and credit cards totaling more than $1,000 were used. If you have any information about this suspect, please contact the EBRSO Armed Robbery and Burglary Division at (225) 389-5064 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Police Troop D Receives Leaders in Law Enforcement Award

Louisiana State Police Troop D Receives Leaders in Law Enforcement Award. On August 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop D received the Leaders in Law Enforcement Award from the Community Foundation of Acadiana in collaboration with the Joe W. and Dorothy Dorsett Brown Foundation. This award is intended to recognize law enforcement agencies and district attorney offices who are having the most impact in their communities with the resources they have.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Mississippi man killed in Slidell-area crash

SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop L is investigating a fatal accident that occurred Saturday morning around 4:30 on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in Slidell. State police investigators say 20-year-old Reubon Kelly of Gulfport was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 in a 2021 Toyota Corolla. At the same time, a 2003 Mack dump truck was also going eastbound on Interstate 10. The Corrolla then hit the rear of the Mack dump truck.
Calcasieu Parish News

Fiery Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Unknown Driver and Seriously Injures Passenger

Fiery Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Unknown Driver and Seriously Injures Passenger. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 6, 2022, that on Friday, August 5, soon after 11:55 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 55 near LA Hwy 1048 in Tangipahoa Parish. An unidentified driver was killed in the incident.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

