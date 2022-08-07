On August 10, 2022, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that EBRSO Armed Robbery and Burglary Detectives are seeking assistance with identifying a burglary suspect. This incident occurred in July at 3132 College Dr., at the College Walmart in July. According to police, the victim’s purse was taken from her vehicle, and multiple debit and credit cards totaling more than $1,000 were used. If you have any information about this suspect, please contact the EBRSO Armed Robbery and Burglary Division at (225) 389-5064 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO