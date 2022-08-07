Read full article on original website
I really wish everyone would understand the importance of putting on their seatbelts. 🙏
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Collision on LA 959, Other Driver Moderately Injured
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Collision on LA 959, Other Driver Moderately Injured. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 959 east of LA 63 in East Feliciana Parish shortly after 7:00 a.m. on August 10, 2022. Stacey Hornsby, 53, of Clinton, Louisiana, died as a result of the accident.
Louisiana Man Charged with 3rd DWI in A Month After LDWF Agents Find Him Allegedly Intoxicated in His Damaged Vehicle
Louisiana Man Charged with 3rd DWI in A Month After LDWF Agents Find Him Allegedly Intoxicated in His Damaged Vehicle. Louisiana – On August 5, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents and Louisiana State Police (LSP) troopers arrested a Gonzales, Louisiana man for alleged traffic offenses.
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90. Louisiana – On August 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that on Sunday, August 7, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop B began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street in Jefferson Parish. Don Lewis, 52, of Avondale, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Traffic Stop in Louisiana Results in Drug Arrest After Authorities Find 720 bottles of Promethazine
Traffic Stop in Louisiana Results in Drug Arrest After Authorities Find 720 bottles of Promethazine. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on August 10, 2022, that during the week prior, BRPD Officers performed a traffic stop on I-10 East near Dalrymple Drive. Officers checked the vehicle during the traffic stop and discovered 720 bottles of Promethazine.
Louisiana State Police Giving Away Free Car Seats Saturday
One of the biggest problems in not just Louisiana but across the United States is folks having the wrong restraint or car seat for their baby or toddler. It is super important to have the right car seat for the size of your child in your vehicle when you travel.
Woman found dead inside vehicle in St. Landry Parish
A female body was found inside a vehicle on Sunday in the Swords area.
Missing kayaker’s body recovered from Louisiana bayou
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office announced the recovery of a kayaker's body in the Doubloon Bayou near Slidell.
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on August 8, 2022, that on August 5, enforcement agents ticketed three males for alleged recreational fishing infractions in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed After His Vehicle Struck a Tree in a Late Night Crash on LA 1054
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed After His Vehicle Struck a Tree in a Late Night Crash on LA 1054. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on August 7, 2022, that on August 6, shortly after 11:10 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 1054 near North River Road in Tangipahoa Parish. Jeremiah Sims, 33, of Hammond, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Single-Vehicle Crash Claims the Life of Unrestrained Louisiana Man on LA 1054 After He Collided with a Cement Culvert
Single-Vehicle Crash Claims the Life of Unrestrained Louisiana Man on LA 1054 After He Collided with a Cement Culvert. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 7, 2022, that on August 6, soon after 11:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 1054 near Clements Road in Tangipahoa Parish. Triston Pennington, 22, of Loranger, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Louisiana State Police urge public to ‘Vote Louisiana’ in upcoming cruiser contest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the Ninth Annual American Association of State Troopers (AAST) hosted “America’s Best Looking Cruiser” contest is in full swing and the public is invited to vote. The contest is in support of AAST, which aims to support the social, financial, and educational needs of […]
Mississippi man dies in interstate crash involving dump truck
A Mississippi man died early Saturday morning in a Louisiana crash involving a dump truck on the interstate. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Athuris Rapp of Gulfport.
Louisiana man charged with vehicular homicide, DUI after truck overturns into Bayou Lafourche
CUT OFF, La. (BRPROUD) – An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly crash that ended in Bayou Lafourche last month. Jaquan-Maleek Hebert, 20, of Golden Meadow, was taken into custody on Friday, August 5. Hebert was one of two people in a 2003 GMC Sierra along...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Identifying Armed Robbery Suspect
On August 10, 2022, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that EBRSO Armed Robbery and Burglary Detectives are seeking assistance with identifying a burglary suspect. This incident occurred in July at 3132 College Dr., at the College Walmart in July. According to police, the victim’s purse was taken from her vehicle, and multiple debit and credit cards totaling more than $1,000 were used. If you have any information about this suspect, please contact the EBRSO Armed Robbery and Burglary Division at (225) 389-5064 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
Two Louisiana women responsible for over $500,000 in identity fraud indicted
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest and indictment of two Louisiana women. On Aug. 1, a Troup County Grand jury indicted Deavian Andrews and Tynea Gray for Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, an offense that subjects both to a 5 to 20-year prison sentence. On April 7, […]
Armed and Dangerous: Deputies search for wanted Louisiana man
The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is asking for the public's help in finding a wanted man considered armed and dangerous.
Louisiana State Police Troop D Receives Leaders in Law Enforcement Award
Louisiana State Police Troop D Receives Leaders in Law Enforcement Award. On August 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop D received the Leaders in Law Enforcement Award from the Community Foundation of Acadiana in collaboration with the Joe W. and Dorothy Dorsett Brown Foundation. This award is intended to recognize law enforcement agencies and district attorney offices who are having the most impact in their communities with the resources they have.
Texas nurse facing murder charges in fiery 90 mph LA crash that killed 6
A 37-year-old nurse suspected of killing six people and injuring eight others when her speeding Mercedes-Benz plowed into several vehicles in a Los Angeles County intersection last week will be charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, officials announced Monday.
Mississippi man killed in Slidell-area crash
SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop L is investigating a fatal accident that occurred Saturday morning around 4:30 on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in Slidell. State police investigators say 20-year-old Reubon Kelly of Gulfport was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 in a 2021 Toyota Corolla. At the same time, a 2003 Mack dump truck was also going eastbound on Interstate 10. The Corrolla then hit the rear of the Mack dump truck.
Fiery Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Unknown Driver and Seriously Injures Passenger
Fiery Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Unknown Driver and Seriously Injures Passenger. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 6, 2022, that on Friday, August 5, soon after 11:55 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 55 near LA Hwy 1048 in Tangipahoa Parish. An unidentified driver was killed in the incident.
Comments / 5