Hot, muggy overnight; Storms possible Monday, Tuesday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Warm and muggy night

More storms Monday & Tuesday

Cooling down next week

TONIGHT: Some showers may pass the northern Miami Valley overnight. Most of the area will stay dry. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tonight

MONDAY: A hot and humid day around 90. Heat index in the upper 90s. Partly sunny with most of the day remaining dry. Storms will become more scattered into the evening. Localized heavy rain the main threat.

Monday Temperatures

TUESDAY: Scattered storms redevelop again especially in the southern Miami Valley as a front drifts south. Highs in the lower 80s.

Futurecast

WEDNESDAY: A shower or two in the morning but rain chances will drop off quickly. Afternoon looks dry and cooler. Some sun return towards end of day. Highs in the low 80s.

Dew Point Trend

THURSDAY: A nice and cool day. Highs in the low 80s. Lower humidity. A stray shower or sprinkle possible.

FRIDAY: A nice day with sunshine. Comfortably warm temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Nice weather continues! It will be a cool start in the 50s. Highs climb to around 80 for the afternoon.

