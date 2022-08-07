Read full article on original website
Goncalo Ramos attracting Premier League interest
Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos has attracted plenty of interest from the Premier League.
Man Utd not interested in Marcus Rashford sale amid PSG links
Manchester United have no interest in selling Marcus Rashford this summer.
Pablo Mari joins Monza on loan from Arsenal
Pablo Mari has left Arsenal to join Monza on an initial loan deal.
The young standouts in Major League Soccer’s All-Star Match
Major League Soccer's 2022 All Star match against Liga MX was one for the books.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Tottenham - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Tottenham.
Almeria vs Real Madrid: How to watch on TV live stream, kick-off time, team news & predictions
Previewing Almeria's La Liga meeting with Real Madrid, including how to watch, live stream, team news and prediction.
Ballon d'Or Feminin: Every winner of women's football's top individual honour
Every player to have won the Ballon d'Or Feminin - women's football's top individual honour.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Almeria - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Almeria.
Wilfried Zaha emerges as Chelsea option; Crystal Palace eye Callum Hudson-Odoi
Chelsea are considering making a move for Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, with Callum Hudson-Odoi potentially heading in the other direction.
Real Madrid confirm squad for UEFA Super Cup final
Real Madrid have confirmed their travelling squad for the Super Cup final against Frankfurt.
Timo Werner bids farewell to Chelsea on social media ahead of RB Leipzig return
Timo Werner has posted a farewell message to Chelsea fans on social media as he prepares to rejoin RB Leipzig.
Nikola Vlasic joins Torino on loan from West Ham
West Ham forward Nikola Vlasic has joined Torino on loan for the 2022/23 season, with an option to buy.
Tottenham launch vibrant new third kit for 2022/23 season
Tottenham have launched a new third kit for 2022/23 featuring a bold all-over pattern in two shades of blue.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Leicester City - Premier League
Arsenal's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leicester City
West Ham squad: Confirmed shirt numbers for 2022/23
The confirmed squad numbers for West Ham during the 2022/23 season.
Oscar Mingueza admits he failed to win over Xavi at Barcelona
Former Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza has said that he had to leave the club because he was unable to convince head coach Xavi that he could play at the level required of him.
Chelsea close to Barcelona agreement for Frenkie de Jong - Man Utd not yet given up
Chelsea are close to an agreement with Barcelona for the transfer of Frenkie de Jong but are not yet convinced he wants to leave his current club, 90min underst
Nottingham Forest transfer notebook: Dennis bid; Freuler close; Gibbs-White pursuit
Nottingham Forest's transfer notebook includes Emmanuel Dennis, Remo Freuler, Morgan Gibbs-White and the desire to sign a new left-back.
WSL transfer window: Summer 2022 completed deals
Every completed WSL transfer in the 2022 summer window.
Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea spell has left anger inside me
Romelu Lukaku has revealed that his disappointing return to Chelsea has left him angry and determined to prove his worth at Inter.
