Stepping up to the bimah: Toledo synagogues adapt to a scarcity of rabbis

By Sylvan Lebrun / The Blade
 4 days ago

As Toledo’s Jewish communities adapt to a dwindling number of rabbis, they’ve banded together to fill the bimah — the podium of a synagogue — and keep their congregations inspired in creative new ways.

There are only two permanent rabbis working in Lucas County, and both are based at the Chabad House, a community space that welcomes all but is decidedly Orthodox in affiliation. Two congregations are adapting to recent departures, while a third has for years relied on a cantor for spiritual leadership.

Leaders of these three synagogues emphasized that the absence of a rabbi has not hindered their ability to carry out their usual services, religious or otherwise. In fact, representatives said that the gap has provided an opportunity for community members to rise to the challenge.

“We see a lot of people coming back to the temple,” said Cantor Jen Roher from the Reform Temple Shomer Emunim in Sylvania. “In some ways, it’s really been a wonderful period of almost renewal and renaissance and exploring the possibilities.”

As they approach the High Holidays — a series of important religious holy days that this year begin on Sept. 25 — synagogue leaders are looking within their own congregations, as well as neighboring congregations and even states, to cover the host of religious duties.

Cantorial leadership

At Congregation B’nai Israel, also in Sylvania, the absence of a full-time rabbi is no new phenomenon. Since the departure of Rabbi Moshe Saks in 2013, the Conservative congregation has been under the full leadership of Cantor Ivor Lichterman.

A cantor, also known as a “hazzan,” traditionally leads the song and prayer during a Jewish service. In the Reform and Conservative movements, cantors are fully ordained members of the clergy; trained in music and liturgy at a seminary, they are able to perform all the religious duties that a rabbi would.

“Anything that a rabbi would do, [Cantor Lichterman] does for our congregation,” said B’nai Israel administrator Gabrielle Mallin. “All of our outreach to our congregation, above and beyond just doing the services — he’s involved in that. He does all of the bar and bat mitzvah training, conversion classes, marriage counseling, and he also does marriages. He’ll do brises … baby namings. You name it, he does it.”

During the High Holidays, “because they are a lot of services and they’re long services,” Ms. Mallin said, B’nai Israel brings in visiting rabbis to help lighten the load on their cantor. The exertion of singing throughout these services often is so great that he has to take vocal rest after the holidays.

Rabbi Joan Friedman, who teaches at the College of Wooster, has helped out during the High Holidays since 2018, sharing the lengthy services with Cantor Lichterman. Rabbi Robert Dobrusin, rabbi emeritus of a Conservative synagogue in Ann Arbor, fills in for Cantor Lichterman while he is out of town.

“While we are all within our own home communities … everyone is touching everyone else,” Ms. Mallin said. “We really are a community. Because the Jewish community is a smaller community here, we do really try to support each other.”

Ms. Mallin said that having the cantor as the sole leadership figure at the synagogue, with some outside help when necessary, is absolutely a functional model. The congregation is not actively looking for a rabbi, and would only begin a search if their cantor were to retire, she said.

Recent departures

Shomer Emunim and the Orthodox Congregation Etz Chayim, meanwhile, have until recently relied on rabbinical leadership.

Shomer Emunim has been without a rabbi since the arrest of Rabbi David Kaufman on a rape charge in March; the congregation terminated his employment immediately, and he’s since pleaded no contest to two lesser charges .

Cantor Jen Roher, who returned to Shomer Emunim part time in 2018 after a five-year stint as cantor from 2005 to 2010, has since taken over the principal religious leadership duties. Since the rabbi’s departure, she is now also in charge of pastoral care and counseling, as well as life cycle events such as weddings, funerals, and bar and bat mitzvahs.

Cantor Roher has also begun mentoring lay members of the congregation who have stepped up to help lead weekly Shabbat services, providing an opportunity for community leadership.

“It’s been a couple of decades now that we have had a few lay people who are very comfortable leading services and speaking from the bimah,” Cantor Roher said. “Because of a more significant need now, we have more people who are learning how to lead services … and I’ll work with any of them who want help writing their sermon, or help planning the service.”

Because Cantor Roher is only in Toledo part time — she commutes from Columbus — a number of individuals from surrounding Jewish communities have given their time to Shomer Emunim to fill in during services.

Cantorial soloist Andrew Pellepier, a professional musician and professor at Bowling Green State University who has never received formal religious training, regularly volunteers at the synagogue while the cantor is out of town. Guest rabbis from Troy, Mich. and Pittsburgh have recently visited Shomer Emunim, and will continue to do so during the High Holidays to provide “a little bit of continuity.”

The congregation is “100 percent” looking for a new permanent rabbi, Cantor Roher said. However, the placement season for clergy in the Reform movement does not begin until the fall. Shomer Emunim will then create a search committee and apply to the Central Conference of American Rabbis, hoping to find a new rabbi to join them on July 1, 2023.

Cantor Roher said that the congregation hopes to find someone with a “warm and welcoming compassionate presence,” who is willing to collaborate with the community, as well as someone who is familiar with Midwestern culture.

“We joke about it a lot: There’s no rabbis left in Toledo,” Cantor Roher said, laughing. “While I think there is some hesitancy and concern there about approaching the process again, I really don’t think it’s anything that we can’t overcome with careful planning and understanding of where everybody is. In the meantime, I’m very optimistic about this coming year and the level of lay involvement and enthusiasm that we have.”

Rabbi Evan Rubin left Etz Chayim, Toledo’s Modern Orthodox synagogue in Toledo, to take a new position in California in July 2020. At the time, the congregation president told The Blade that the community would rely on visiting clergy due to the difficulty of searching for a new permanent rabbi during the pandemic.

Rabbi Jason Mark, who lives in Morgantown, W.V., recently accepted a part-time position at Etz Chayim; he was ordained on June 13. Rabbi Mark will be visiting once a month for Shabbat services and other programming, and will be leading all High Holidays services.

Etz Chayim leadership declined a request for an interview.

A third rabbi for the Chabad House?

At the Chabad House of Toledo, a community center and synagogue that is part of the Chabad movement of Hasidic Judaism, leadership is a family affair.

Rabbi Yossi Shemtov and his wife Razel were appointed to open a Chabad house in Toledo in 1987. Eleven years ago, they were joined by a second rabbinic couple: their daughter Mushka Matusof and son-in-law Rabbi Shmouel Matusof.

Leadership is now divided across the two couples, with Rabbi Shemtov serving as the director and the primary religious leader. Rabbi Matusof is in charge of the summer camp and Hebrew school, attended by children from both B’nai Israel and Etz Chayim. Mrs. Shemtov runs the Gan Yeladim preschool, while Mrs. Matusof runs a program for children with special needs.

But Chabad House still “needs more manpower,” according to Rabbi Shemtov. They are in the process of looking for a third rabbinic couple to assist with a to-be-announced expansion of their programming.

“We’re looking internationally, because our setup is different,” Rabbi Shemtov said. “Wherever [a rabbi] goes, their aim and goal, as well as ours, is that they should stay here forever. They should embrace the individuals. We’re not trying to build an organization, we’re taking care of our people.”

This lifetime appointment has made the search for a third Chabad rabbi more difficult, he said, because the rabbinic couple would be “making their home permanently and raising a family in Toledo.” The family’s children, like Rabbi Shemtov’s, will have to travel to Detroit every day to attend a religious school suited to their beliefs.

Since the departure of Etz Chayim’s rabbi, Rabbi Shemtov has been assisting with services as needed at the Orthodox congregation, particularly funerals. “They’re our partners,” he said.

In a smaller Jewish community like Toledo, he said, there is often a greater need for collaboration and for people to “step up to the plate” for each other.

“In the small community, it’s so obvious that you’re really important,” Rabbi Shemtov said. “In New York, whatever. But here, you can really make a difference. So every organization here probably feels the same way, that it’s up to us to really take care of our people.”

wktn.com

Three Food Distributions Site Operating in Findlay this Week

There will be three West Ohio Food Bank drive through food distributions in Hancock County this week. The first one is tomorrow from 11:00am until 1:00pm at the Church of Christ in McComb. The other two will both be Saturday August 13 in Findlay. From 8:30 until 10:00am, it will...
FINDLAY, OH
