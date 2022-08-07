ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

One of four Muslim men slain in potentially linked Albuquerque killings remembered as 'brilliant public servant'

By Michelle Watson, Dakin Andone
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 444

The Dude.
2d ago

First they came for the CommunistsAnd I did not speak outBecause I was not a CommunistThen they came for the SocialistsAnd I did not speak outBecause I was not a SocialistThen they came for the trade unionistsAnd I did not speak outBecause I was not a trade unionistThen they came for the JewsAnd I did not speak outBecause I was not a JewThen they came for meAnd there was no one leftTo speak out for me

Reply(36)
154
Carmen EllCE
2d ago

They are human beings with families who cared for them hope the sick killer is found!!!and justice prevails

Reply
125
Mary Porter Duplessis
2d ago

Donald Trump has blood on his hands! He opened a pandora's box of hatred , racism and American will never be the same. He's destroyed this country in a million ways

Reply(84)
134
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Española, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
Espanola, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Espanola, NM
TheDailyBeast

‘Honor Killing’ Dad Molested Girls Years Before Allegedly Shooting Them, Mom Testifies

The Texas father accused of fatally shooting his daughters in the back of his taxi in an “honor killing” allegedly sexually assaulted the two girls years prior—and then threatened to kill their mother if they didn’t recant their claims to police.The shocking accusation against Yaser Said came during testimony by his ex-wife, Patricia Owen, in Dallas County Court on Thursday during his capital murder trial. Breaking down several times on the stand, Owens testified that her daughters, Sarah and Amina, told her in 1998 that Said had touched them.After learning about the allegations, Owens said that she went with the...
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Autopsy reveals gruesome causes of death for family killed while camping at Iowa park

Authorities have determined the gruesome causes of death for a family killed while camping at an Iowa park. Autopsy results released on Thursday revealed that Tyler Schmidt and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their six-year-old daughter Lula were shot, stabbed and/or strangled inside their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park in Jackson County on 22 July, the Associated Press reported. Mr Schmidt was shot and stabbed while his wife died of stab injuries. Lula died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. Their deaths have been ruled homicides, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a statement....
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad
Person
Joe Biden
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

2-year-old boy becomes a millionaire after his parents die in a mass shooting

While the debate on the carrying of weapons was reignited in the United States following the terrible mass shooting which took place in a school in Texas, another shooting took place a few days later near Chicago. During the celebrations of the American national holiday on July 4, 2022, a shooter named Robert Crimo open fired in Highland Park, killing 7 people in total. Among them, were Irina and Kevin McCarthy.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi#Violent Crime#Muslim#Volkswagen Jetta#Passat
Fox News

JonBenet Ramsey crime scene DNA could be IDed in hours, cold case researcher says as family pushes for answers

"Hi - @GovofCO. #Parabon and @CeCeLMoore is the premier shop in the world to successfully hunt #childkillers," John Andrew Ramsey, JonBenet’s half-brother, tweeted Monday. "Let's get to work! #jonbenet #boulderco." Parabon NanoLabs, the Virginia-based firm Ramsey mentioned in his tweet, has a track record of using complicated and innovative...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
americanmilitarynews.com

New image shows hero’s 40-yard pistol shot that stopped active shooter

An administrator of the Facebook group “Indiana Gun Free Zones” created a photoshop rendering of the incredible 40-yard shot that armed citizen Eli Dicken took with a pistol to stop an active shooter at an Indiana mall last week. “My photoshop rendering of what Eli Dicken’s point of...
INDIANA STATE
CBS Denver

Several New Mexico residents suspected in Boulder murder investigation

Four New Mexico residents have been identified as the suspects in a Colorado murder case. A woman was found dead near Realization Point trailhead on July 24. That's near Flagstaff Mountain in the Boulder foothills.Detectives with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office haven't said how they think the woman was killed, or where. However, they obtained four arrest warrants. The following three people have all been arrested: - Jaime Moore- Ashley Provine- Cody HobirkA fourth suspect, Elizabeth Griffin, has not been located.Moore, Provine and Griffin face are facing first degree murder charges and Hobkirk faces a second degree murder charge. They are all residents of the Las Cruces area.Anyone who saw unusual activity in the Flagstaff Mountain area or the Realization Point trailhead around July 24 is asked to call police at 303-441-3674 or email: BCSOtips@bouldercounty.org. Police are also hoping to talk to anyone who knows where Griffin is.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy