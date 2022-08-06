The Los Angeles Dodgers are riding an eight-game winning streak and now shift focus to an Interleague matchup with the Minnesota Twins at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers swept the San Diego Padres this past weekend and hold a 16-game lead in the National League West standings entering play on Tuesday. L.A. additionally has the best record in baseball at 75-33.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO