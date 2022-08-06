ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon: Anonymous Pac-12 coaches speak on USC football going into 2022 season

Anonymity in college football is sometimes the best way to get the real answers. Athlon Sports released the quotes for the Pac-12 earlier this week where conference coaches spoke on each program anonymously. Naturally, the tone for the Trojans was much different than years past with new head coach Lincoln Riley now in charge of the program.
2 USC Trojans burning questions as 2022 preseason camp kicks off

The winds of change have found a foothold and have been blowing right through Los Angeles all summer. Out goes Clay Helton and interim Donte Williams, and in comes Lincoln Riley and a set of expectations unrivaled in this USC football program since the days of Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, LenDale White and others under Pete Carroll. However, that doesn’t mean that there are zero questions for the new regime to answer as far as the 2022 season goes. It will be a challenging one, even with the loads of additions made through the transfer portal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fall Ball Takeaways: Physicality ramps up at Oregon Ducks fifth practice

On Monday afternoon, Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham brought some reality to the fanbase. Practice is in the full swing of things, but despite the reps that we’ve seen thus far in four sessions, they aren’t really playing football yet. “We haven’t even had full pads yet. We haven’t played football yet,” Dillingham said. “We’ve played 7-on-7 a lot.” Despite not being in full pads yet, there was a noticeable increase in physicality on Tuesday afternoon. Whether it was wide receivers and safeties cracking each other on tackling drills or offensive and defensive linemen thudding pads in blocking drills, it’s clear...
EUGENE, OR
Freshman Zavion Thomas has the eye of Mike Leach early in Fall Camp

Zavion Thomas comes to Mississippi State as a four-star wide receiver in the Class of 2022. He’s already caught the eye of Air Raid head coach Mike Leach. “He’s been really explosive in the offseason and has done a lot of really good things,” Mike Leach said of Zavion Thomas to reporters. “And, I think, yeah, we are gonna have to check him out and see if he’s ready to play. I mean, you got to give him a little time in order to, you know, learn things, get comfortable. But, no, he’s explosive and does a lot of good things.”
STARKVILLE, MS

