Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Picking the best college football team in each state entering the 2022 season
College football is one of the biggest and most popular sports in the country, though it's regional in its roots. Intra-state rivalries like the Iron Bowl, Egg Bowl and Old Oaken Bucket provide bragging rights for residents and fans for 365 days. Simply put, state pride has been the foundation of the sport for more than a century.
247Sports
Athlon: Anonymous Pac-12 coaches speak on USC football going into 2022 season
Anonymity in college football is sometimes the best way to get the real answers. Athlon Sports released the quotes for the Pac-12 earlier this week where conference coaches spoke on each program anonymously. Naturally, the tone for the Trojans was much different than years past with new head coach Lincoln Riley now in charge of the program.
NFL・
KKTV
Friday Night Endzone preview: Vista Ridge High School football
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Vista Ridge Wolves were only picked to win four games last season, but shocked the division finishing 7-4. With the 2022 season right around the corner, they’re looking to turn even more heads. When attempting to make a run in the playoffs last...
2 USC Trojans burning questions as 2022 preseason camp kicks off
The winds of change have found a foothold and have been blowing right through Los Angeles all summer. Out goes Clay Helton and interim Donte Williams, and in comes Lincoln Riley and a set of expectations unrivaled in this USC football program since the days of Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, LenDale White and others under Pete Carroll. However, that doesn’t mean that there are zero questions for the new regime to answer as far as the 2022 season goes. It will be a challenging one, even with the loads of additions made through the transfer portal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fall Ball Takeaways: Physicality ramps up at Oregon Ducks fifth practice
On Monday afternoon, Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham brought some reality to the fanbase. Practice is in the full swing of things, but despite the reps that we’ve seen thus far in four sessions, they aren’t really playing football yet. “We haven’t even had full pads yet. We haven’t played football yet,” Dillingham said. “We’ve played 7-on-7 a lot.” Despite not being in full pads yet, there was a noticeable increase in physicality on Tuesday afternoon. Whether it was wide receivers and safeties cracking each other on tackling drills or offensive and defensive linemen thudding pads in blocking drills, it’s clear...
Wisconsin football: Fall practice recap (August 8)
A report from Monday's Wisconsin football practice inside Camp Randall Stadium.
deseret.com
High school football: Confident Farmington the favorite heading into ultracompetitive Region 1 campaign
The last time a current Region 1 team won a state championship was Davis in 2004. But don’t be deceived, the region has been playing solid football year after year, and that’s expected to continue in 2022. The region has had three different champions the last three years,...
South Plains high school volleyball top performers, results: Week of Aug. 8
EDITOR'S NOTE: Coaches, please send results and stats to sports@lubbockonline.com. Chloe Conover, All Saints Conover started the season with a monster match, notching 40 kills, 26 digs, 10 aces and six blocks in a loss to Midland Christian. ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Freshman Zavion Thomas has the eye of Mike Leach early in Fall Camp
Zavion Thomas comes to Mississippi State as a four-star wide receiver in the Class of 2022. He’s already caught the eye of Air Raid head coach Mike Leach. “He’s been really explosive in the offseason and has done a lot of really good things,” Mike Leach said of Zavion Thomas to reporters. “And, I think, yeah, we are gonna have to check him out and see if he’s ready to play. I mean, you got to give him a little time in order to, you know, learn things, get comfortable. But, no, he’s explosive and does a lot of good things.”
Comments / 0