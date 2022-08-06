The winds of change have found a foothold and have been blowing right through Los Angeles all summer. Out goes Clay Helton and interim Donte Williams, and in comes Lincoln Riley and a set of expectations unrivaled in this USC football program since the days of Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, LenDale White and others under Pete Carroll. However, that doesn’t mean that there are zero questions for the new regime to answer as far as the 2022 season goes. It will be a challenging one, even with the loads of additions made through the transfer portal.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO