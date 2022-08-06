ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

ISP to Conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols

ISP to Conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols. Effingham – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Marion and Fayette County during September. ACE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
Illinois State Police to Conduct Nighttime Enforcement Patrols

Illinois State Police to Conduct Nighttime Enforcement Patrols. Effingham – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 (Interim) Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Effingham County during September. NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations especially between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.
Illinois State Police to Conduct Distracted Driving Enforcement

Illinois State Police to Conduct Distracted Driving Enforcement. Effingham – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Distracted Driving Enforcement Program patrols in Effingham and Cumberland County during September. This program allows ISP to focus on distracted driving laws to prevent traffic deaths and serious injury crashes.
HHS Invests Nearly $2.3 Million to Strengthen Health Care Workforce and Improve Access to Care in Rural Communities in Illinois

HHS Invests Nearly $2.3 Million to Strengthen Health Care Workforce and Improve Access to Care in Rural Communities in Illinois. Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), announced investments of nearly $2.3 million to grow the health workforce and increase access to quality health care in rural communities in Illinois, including over $1.5 million in funding from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to improving health outcomes and promoting health equity in rural America. In 2021, thanks to President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, the Department of Health and Human Services invested over $16 billion to strengthen rural health.
HHS Awards Over $3.1 Million to Illinois Community Health Centers to Advance Health Equity through Better Data

HHS Awards Over $3.1 Million to Illinois Community Health Centers to Advance Health Equity through Better Data. Today, during National Health Center Week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), awarded $3,143,986 in American Rescue Plan funding to 48 community health centers in Illinois to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting. On Friday, August 5, President Biden issued a proclamation on National Health Center Week to recognize the vital role health centers play in safeguarding the well-being of Americans and honor the heroic staff who keep these facilities running.
Invasive silver carp removed from Lake Calumet

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and the Invasive Carp Regional Coordinating Committee (ICRCC) today announced the removal of one silver carp from Lake Calumet in the Chicago Area Waterway System. Lake Calumet is approximately seven miles from Lake Michigan. The fish was captured Thursday by...
