Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
fox32chicago.com

2 arrested after police chase at Chicago Premium Outlets mall in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. - A large law enforcement presence was seen at a mall in west suburban Aurora Tuesday afternoon after a police chase. According to Aurora police, officers responded to the Chicago Premium Outlets mall located at 1650 Premium Boulevard. Officers briefly chased two suspects and then took them into...
AURORA, IL
WGN News

Driver of party bus that rammed several cars charged

CHICAGO — The driver of a party bus that damaged several vehicles Saturday was officially charged Monday. Gregory Baldwin, 45, faces multiple charges including reckless driving and criminal damage to government property. Baldwin was behind the wheel of a party bus Saturday that rammed 13 vehicles on Chicago’s North Side. The bus was traveling in […]
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

No Arrests After Waukegan Shooting Leaves Teen Dead

(Waukegan, IL) A Hainesville teen is dead after a shooting in Waukegan. Police say they were called to the 500-block of South Genesee Street on Saturday night for a shots fired call. When officials arrived they found shell casings and a gun, but no victim. Authorities later learned that the victim had been dropped off at the hospital with serious injuries…he was pronounced dead on Sunday. At this point, the victim is only being identified as an 18-year-old male. No arrests have been announced at this point, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
WAUKEGAN, IL
wjol.com

Jury Trial For Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Charged with Disorderly Conduct Following Gun Threat at St. Mary Mokena School

The trial date for off-duty Will County Sheriff’s Deputy, Edward Goewey is set for Tuesday, August 9th. Goewey pleaded not guilty to the Class C Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct Charge of December 3rd, 2021. The disorderly conduct charged was in response to a threat of gun violence in his daughter’s seventh-grade classroom at Saint Mary’s School in Mokena.
WILL COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Man Arrested in Monday Morning Incident at Joliet Motel

A Monday morning domestic disturbance ended with the arrest of a 46-year-old Joliet man. Joliet Police were called to the Bel Air Motel, 1103 Plainfield Road, at 12:15 am on Monday. Shortly after arriving officers determined that Timothy Thurmond had battered his girlfriend. Police tell WJOL that an argument started while the victim and Thurmond were in a guest room. After he became angry, Thurmond is said to have pushed the victim on the bed and held her down by her hair. He’s then accused of choking the victim causing her difficulty breathing. Thurmond then stood up and blocked the doorway while threatening the victim with a pocket knife, preventing her from leaving the room. Thurmond pressed the knife against the victim, causing minor wounds to her body. The victim locked herself in the bathroom and contacted 911. Officers contacted Thurmond in the room and placed him into custody without incident.
JOLIET, IL
walls102.com

More police promised for Chicago trains after fatal shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Officials are pledging to reinforce security on Chicago Transit Authority trains after the shooting death of a passenger. Twenty-nine-year-old Diuntel Moon was shot multiple times on a CTA Red Line train early Saturday and pronounced dead at a hospital. The killing punctuates an uptick in violent crime on trains in the city. More violent incidents have occurred on trains this year than at any time in the past decade. Police Superintendent David Brown says an unspecified number of additional police officers will be assigned to CTA trains starting Sunday. CTA president Dorval Carter says canine units will return to the trains as part of the system’s unarmed security force.

