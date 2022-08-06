Read full article on original website
Man charged in Stevenson Expressway shooting that critically injured woman, involved CPD officer
A 22-year-old Chicago man has been charged in an expressway shooting last week that also involved a Chicago police officer.
Bullet strikes truck driver’s Mountain Dew can while driving on I-80
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A truck driver narrowly avoided injury after a bullet entered his cab while he was driving on Interstate 80 and struck a can of Mountain Dew Kickstarter that sat in a cupholder near his leg. According to the Indiana State Police, the interstate shooting occurred at approximately 2:52 p.m. at the […]
cwbchicago.com
Two men who allegedly had catalytic converters in their cars face misdemeanor charges
Catalytic converter thieves may be among Chicago’s most despised species of common criminals today. They’re sneaky, thieving, and increasingly willing to shoot anyone who gets in the way of their work. Even when Chicago police appear to catch thieves in the act, they are usually only charged with...
cwbchicago.com
Wild party bus driver was airlifted to a hospital after 100 mph police chase in 2018, records show
The party bus driver who is accused of crashing into an ambulance and 17 other cars while driving through heavy traffic in Lakeview on Saturday was airlifted to a hospital four years ago after being thrown from a sports car during a 100 mph police chase in Indiana, according to court records and a contemporaneous newspaper report.
Lakeview crash critically injures girl, 17, after vehicle jumps curb, hits tree: Chicago police
The impact was so violent the car was broken up into pieces.
fox32chicago.com
2 arrested after police chase at Chicago Premium Outlets mall in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. - A large law enforcement presence was seen at a mall in west suburban Aurora Tuesday afternoon after a police chase. According to Aurora police, officers responded to the Chicago Premium Outlets mall located at 1650 Premium Boulevard. Officers briefly chased two suspects and then took them into...
Driver of party bus that rammed several cars charged
CHICAGO — The driver of a party bus that damaged several vehicles Saturday was officially charged Monday. Gregory Baldwin, 45, faces multiple charges including reckless driving and criminal damage to government property. Baldwin was behind the wheel of a party bus Saturday that rammed 13 vehicles on Chicago’s North Side. The bus was traveling in […]
wlip.com
No Arrests After Waukegan Shooting Leaves Teen Dead
(Waukegan, IL) A Hainesville teen is dead after a shooting in Waukegan. Police say they were called to the 500-block of South Genesee Street on Saturday night for a shots fired call. When officials arrived they found shell casings and a gun, but no victim. Authorities later learned that the victim had been dropped off at the hospital with serious injuries…he was pronounced dead on Sunday. At this point, the victim is only being identified as an 18-year-old male. No arrests have been announced at this point, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Party bus sideswipes 13 cars in Lakeview, CPD says; driver arrested
A party bus driver is in custody after Chicago police said he struck 13 cars in Lakeview Saturday afternoon.
wjol.com
Jury Trial For Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Charged with Disorderly Conduct Following Gun Threat at St. Mary Mokena School
The trial date for off-duty Will County Sheriff’s Deputy, Edward Goewey is set for Tuesday, August 9th. Goewey pleaded not guilty to the Class C Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct Charge of December 3rd, 2021. The disorderly conduct charged was in response to a threat of gun violence in his daughter’s seventh-grade classroom at Saint Mary’s School in Mokena.
cwbchicago.com
Woman foils carjacking attempt near Magnificent Mile overnight, but another woman wasn’t so fortunate in Rogers Park
Police are investigating an attempted carjacking that occurred near the Magnificent Mile overnight. Detectives are also investigating a successful hijacking in Rogers Park on Monday evening. Most recently, a 25-year-old woman foiled a carjacking as she sat in her car in the 800 block of North Rush Street around 1:31...
‘It's Just So Dangerous:' Family in Mourning After Father Shot and Killed on CTA Train
The family of a 29-year-old man shot and killed on a CTA Red Line train says that he often talked about the need for increased security on trains in the months prior to his death. Diunte Moon was riding on a CTA Red Line train early Saturday morning when his...
Chicago police alert Northwest Side businesses to string of burglaries, vehicle thefts
Chicago police put businesses on alert after a string of burglaries and vehicle thefts in Albany Park and Grand Central. Chicago police said a number of burglaries and motor vehicle thefts have happened over the past month in Districts 17 and 25.
wjol.com
Man Arrested in Monday Morning Incident at Joliet Motel
A Monday morning domestic disturbance ended with the arrest of a 46-year-old Joliet man. Joliet Police were called to the Bel Air Motel, 1103 Plainfield Road, at 12:15 am on Monday. Shortly after arriving officers determined that Timothy Thurmond had battered his girlfriend. Police tell WJOL that an argument started while the victim and Thurmond were in a guest room. After he became angry, Thurmond is said to have pushed the victim on the bed and held her down by her hair. He’s then accused of choking the victim causing her difficulty breathing. Thurmond then stood up and blocked the doorway while threatening the victim with a pocket knife, preventing her from leaving the room. Thurmond pressed the knife against the victim, causing minor wounds to her body. The victim locked herself in the bathroom and contacted 911. Officers contacted Thurmond in the room and placed him into custody without incident.
Party bus in Chicago sideswipes 13 cars, police say; driver arrested
CHICAGO — The driver of a party bus is accused of sideswiping at least 13 vehicles in a Chicago neighborhood on Saturday, authorities said. Police arrested the 45-year-old driver, who allegedly damaged the vehicles in the city’s Lake View neighborhood, WLS-TV reported. The crashes occurred at about 3...
cwbchicago.com
Man charged with shooting at off-duty cop during road rage incident on Stevenson Expressway
A Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at an off-duty Chicago police officer on the Stevenson Expressway last week. The woman driving the man’s car at the time of the shooting was critically injured. The officer was on his way to work when he...
Caught on video: Chicago police seek suspect who shoved man onto CTA train tracks
In a video released by police, the suspect is seen crossing paths with a man, who they push from the platform and onto the tracks.
walls102.com
More police promised for Chicago trains after fatal shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Officials are pledging to reinforce security on Chicago Transit Authority trains after the shooting death of a passenger. Twenty-nine-year-old Diuntel Moon was shot multiple times on a CTA Red Line train early Saturday and pronounced dead at a hospital. The killing punctuates an uptick in violent crime on trains in the city. More violent incidents have occurred on trains this year than at any time in the past decade. Police Superintendent David Brown says an unspecified number of additional police officers will be assigned to CTA trains starting Sunday. CTA president Dorval Carter says canine units will return to the trains as part of the system’s unarmed security force.
Oak Lawn residents voice support for scrutinized police department
Oak Lawn residents filled their village board room Tuesday morning to offer support to their police force nearly two weeks after a video showed officers beating a teenaged suspect, Hadi Abuatelah.
Chicago police: Man shot after approaching suspected catalytic converter thieves in Rogers Park
A man was shot after approaching a suspect attempting to take something under the man's vehicle in the Rogers Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.
