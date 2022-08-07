Read full article on original website
Nikki Ammerman
2d ago
Unfortunately this child has been g9ne for some time. Artificial life is not life at all. He never regained consciousness and had no brain function. His sole and spirit left that vessel in April. May is parents now be at peace.
Reply(1)
11
Catherine Anne
2d ago
This is terrible. Hopefully now his parents can start to accept that their son passed away and the resources can be used on someone who has a chance to recover.
Reply(15)
17
Brooklyn Soul
2d ago
so sad. prayers to his family. may he RIP.
Reply
16
Comments / 55