Filings for municipal positions are continuing to come into courthouses around Arkansas, and more races have been developed in Baxter and Marion counties. A current member of the Mountain Home City Council who had announced she did not intend to seek another term appears to have had a change of heart. Jennifer Baker has filed for re-election for Ward 2, Position 1, and Jay Volkman filed to be her challenger.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO