Pamela Sue Swift, 64, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 64-year-old Pamela Sue Swift of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Pamela Swift died Sunday in Mountain Home.
Richard Lynn Wortendyke, 74, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 74-year-old Richard Lynn Wortendyke of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Richard Wortendyke died Monday at his residence.
J.C. Spurlock, 92, Big Flat (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 92-year-old J.C. Spurlock of Big Flat are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. J.C. Spurlock died Sunday in Mountain Home.
Robert Lowell Conner, 86, Mountain Home (Roller)
Robert Lowell Conner, Sr., of Mountain Home, passed away at his home following a brief illness on August 5th, 2022. He was born on December 9, 1935, in Logan, Ohio to John Shelton Conner and Margaret Betty Pavlik Conner. He was known as Bob, but also answered to Lowell, Junior, and Brother. Bob grew up in Mishawaka, Indiana, where he graduated from high school at age 15.
Anthony ‘Tony’ John Quattrochi, 79, Lakeview (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 79-year-old Anthony ‘Tony’ John Quattrochi of Lakeview are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Anthony Quattrochi died Saturday at Creekside Health and Rehabilitation in Yellville.
Burn ban lifted in Baxter County, Salesville
Two local burn bans were lifted on Tuesday. The bans in the unincorporated areas of Baxter County and the city of Salesville are no longer in effect. Baxter County Judge Mickey Pendergrass says in his order recent rainfall has relieved the area’s hazardous conditions, enabling him to remove the ban on outdoor burning.
Barnett commits to Harding
A member of the Mountain Home High School football team will go into his senior year with a commitment to play on the collegiate level. Brady Barnett has committed to attend Harding University in Searcy next year. Barnett has played both quarterback and running back for the Bombers. He has...
Man, teen injured in 1-vehicle accident in Ozark County
Two Theodosia residents were transported by ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center after being hurt in a one-vehicle accident in Ozark County Tuesday morning. Forty-three-year-old Micheal Renne had minor injuries, and his passenger, a 15-year-old male, suffered moderate injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Renne and the teen...
Woman, child taken to hospital following 1-vehicle accident in Baxter County
A woman and child from Corning were taken by ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center following a one-vehicle accident late Friday afternoon in southeastern Baxter County. Twenty-seven-year-old Mahalie Hathaway had what was described as a suspected minor injury, and the 4-year-old male was possibly injured. According to the Baxter County...
MH City Council member changes mind, files for re-election
Filings for municipal positions are continuing to come into courthouses around Arkansas, and more races have been developed in Baxter and Marion counties. A current member of the Mountain Home City Council who had announced she did not intend to seek another term appears to have had a change of heart. Jennifer Baker has filed for re-election for Ward 2, Position 1, and Jay Volkman filed to be her challenger.
Marion County woman accused of threatening, inappropriately grabbing deputy
A Marion County woman reported for drunk driving is accused of threatening a deputy and grabbing him in an inappropriate manner. Thirty-eight-year-old Crystal Sanford has been charged with a felony count of aggravated assault on a law-enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of second-degree terroristic threatening and public intoxication. According to...
More municipal races develop in Big Flat, Bull Shoals
With just a few hours left for potential candidates to file for municipal positions for the general election, two more races have developed in Baxter and Marion counties. Big Flat Mayor Glenda Wiseman will be challenged for her seat in November. Charles Schmitt is challenging Wiseman after filing his candidacy on Tuesday.
Sutton named ASUMH assistant baseball coach
Hayden Sutton (third from right) Arkansas State University-Mountain Home recently took another step in the building of its baseball program. Hayden Sutton has been selected as the new assistant coach for the Trailblazers. Sutton says he was excited when ASU-Mountain Home Head Coach Spencer Adcock contacted him and told about...
Boil order issued for Mountain View Waterworks
The Arkansas Department of Health has issued a boil order for a portion of Mountain View Waterworks in Stone County. The order was issued Monday afternoon for the customers along West Webb Street, between Knox and Peabody Avenues due to a water line break. All affected customers are advised the...
MH golf teams to play in Fayetteville High School Invitational
The Mountain Home High School golf teams will have their first road test of the season starting Monday. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will begin its two-day run in the Fayetteville High School Invitational. Tee time at Paradise Valley Country Club is scheduled for noon.
MH School District millage proposal narrowly defeated
By a narrow margin, just 16 votes, voters in the Mountain Home School District have rejected a proposal to increase the district’s millage rate. In Tuesday’s special election, there were 1,592 votes in favor of the measure and 1,608 against it. Registered voters in the school district were...
MH superintendent reacts to rejection of millage proposal
Following Tuesday’s special election in which voters in the Mountain Home School District narrowly rejected a millage proposal, Superintendent Dr. Jake Long gave his thoughts on the results. He spoke with KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot’s Heather Loftis.
Man with long list of criminal charges pleads guilty to more
Beginning in his late teens, a Mountain Home man has been arrested and charged with a long string of crimes, including breaking into businesses, homes, a hunting cabin, an outbuilding and a large number of storage units. Twenty-seven-year-old Brian Ashley Calvert appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday, pled...
Man is both suspect and victim
A 26-year-old man listing a Yellville address pled guilty to charges in two open criminal cases during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and was put on probation for six years. Both of Kevin Andrew Gerts’ arrest came in 2021 and stemmed from traffic stops – one in...
