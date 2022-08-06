Read full article on original website
Fast Company
Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ celebrates the queer artists of color who ‘originate culture’
Club Renaissance finally landed, and Beyoncé demands that we dance. Beyoncé released her long-awaited seventh solo project, Renaissance, last Friday, a booming, energetic album full of bangers we would have danced to in the club before the world was on fire. Unlike her previous albums, Renaissance strays from...
Beyoncé wears a custom-made outfit by a Dominican fashion designer for her ‘Renaissance’ album cover
Beyoncé shocked the world after unveiling her new album Renaissance which features the artist wearing a custom-made Giannina Azar outfit. Styled by Marni Senofonte, Beyoncé can be seen on top of a metallic horse and wearing the crystal embellished bodice with cut-outs and feather details. The look...
Famed African American Quilters From Gee’s Bend Are Reproducing Their Colorful Masterpieces for Macy’s
As part of a collaboration between Macy's, the Souls Grown Deep Foundation and Community Partnership, Keeco, and Artists Rights Society, reproductions of the quilts of Gee's Bend, Alabama are available for purchase online and in select Macy's department stores. Percentages of the sales will be used to support individual artists including Lucy Mingo, Loretta Pettway, Louella Pettway, Lucy T. Pettway, and Stella Mae Pettway, as well as the Souls Grown Deep Foundation, Inc. Considered to be major contributions to African-American and American art history, the colorful abstract fabric pieces have been produced within the small,...
travelnoire.com
Meet The Jewelry Designer Creating 'Wearable Art' Inspired By Trinidad and Tobago
Shae releases collections of earrings based on various aspects of Trinidad and Tobago. The twin island’s ethnic backgrounds, foods, land, and music are her inspiration. Each collection is a result of personal experiences and extensive research of the country dearest to her heart. The end result is beautiful, vibrant, and sculptural earrings made from polymer clay.
A German Woman Turned Herself in for a Brazen Art Theft, but Claims She Lost the Painting
A 31-year-old woman in Hamburg, Germany, filed a police report about herself for the theft of a Pieter Aertsen oil painting from a Bielefeld museum, authorities announced on Wednesday. Normally, this would signal an unusually neat end to a case of art theft—except for the fact that the alleged thief misplaced the painting she said she stole. On April 27, a still-unidentified woman removed the 16th-century painting Portrait of a Young Woman from its frame in broad daylight, tucked it into a large folder, and walked out of the Museum Huelsmann in Bielefeld. According to...
yankodesign.com
These Japanese-inspired office pods offer an oasis in busy workplaces
Design trends come and go. Some even say they swing back and forth like a pendulum. Office cubicles and room dividers were once deemed impersonal and anti-social, but open floor plans that replaced them are now considered too distracting and unproductive. Whichever way that design pendulum swings, the workplace will always be a busy place, and people in that space will always be in need of some safe, quiet area from time to time. Rather than building permanent walls and rooms, office pods have become a more economical alternative, offering an enclosed sanctuary even for just a few minutes or hours. This minimalist work pod promises the same but adds a touch of Japanese-inspired aesthetic to bring a visual and aural retreat right in the midst of a chaotic office.
Two foiled smugglers, a VR old master, and Bruegel goes sketching – the week in art
Explore the excesses of Colombian carnaval, get real with Artemisia Gentileschi, see the unseen with Frank Auerbach and learn how a pipe not being a pipe still influences design today – all in your weekly dispatch
“The Snowman” children’s author Raymond Briggs dies at 88
LONDON (AP) — British children’s author and illustrator Raymond Briggs, whose creations include “The Snowman” and “Fungus the Bogeyman,” has died. He was 88. Briggs’ family said he died Tuesday, and thanked staff at Royal Sussex County Hospital in southern England “for their kind and thoughtful care of Raymond in his final weeks.”
Locarno Competition Title ‘Matter Out of Place’ Looks at How We Dispose of Our Trash
In the mesmerizing and strangely beautiful documentary "Matter Out of Place," which world premieres in International Competition at the Locarno Film Festival on Wednesday, Austrian director Nikolaus Geyrhalter looks at how we dispose of our trash. But, taking a broader view, he is trying to gain a better understanding of mankind, and the impact it is having on the planet, he tells Variety. The locations for the film are wide ranging: it moves from the mountains of Switzerland to the coasts of Greece and Albania, to an Austrian refuse incinerator, and then to Nepal...
Sotheby’s Plans First Auction Dedicated to Artists’ Jewelry
The latest indicator of consumers' and collectors' interest in refined jewelry is underscored by Sotheby's, which plans to host its first dedicated auction to artists' jewelry. The assortment will feature pieces by Pablo Picasso, Max Ernst, Alexander Calder, Salvador Dalí and other top-notch creatives of the 20th century and from more recent years. In what sounds like a matter of why-just-collect-art-when-you-can-wear-it, the event is being touted as "Art as Jewelry as Art."
Harry Hill joins artists to have interactive works displayed across London
Harry Hill is among a number of artists to have their work publicly displayed in interactive exhibits in London’s West End.The comedian has unveiled a trail of small green figures in a piece, titled Harry Hill’s Alien Art Adventure alongside works made by Zarah Hussain and Fiona Quadri.The exhibits are part of public showcase Brighter Future, developed with the National Gallery X (NGX) and other prestigious arts institutions.Hill’s intergalactic journey follows the five alien sculptures, with each one accompanying one of the competition artworks.Visitors are invited to join a creative tour of the area through an immersive augmented reality trail,...
An Auction House Specialist Is Rewriting the Rules of the African Art Market
In museums and galleries, and on the art market, African art has become sought-after. But international recognition didn't happen overnight, as many might assume. Instead, it came through the concerted efforts of African art experts like Bonhams specialist Helene Love-Allotey. In sales at that auction house, Love-Allotey has been quietly rewriting the rules of the burgeoning African art market. In 2020, Love-Allotey broke away from the tradition of putting the most expensive lot on the cover of sale catalogues, placing Zanele Muholi's Sasa, Bleecker, New York, 2016 from their "Somnyama Ngonyama" series on the...
hackernoon.com
The Essays of Adam Smith: THE IMITATIVE ARTS - Part I
THE most perfect imitation of an object of any kind must in all cases, it is evident, be another object of the same kind, made as exactly as possible after the same model. What, for example, would be the most perfect imitation of the carpet which now lies before me?—Another carpet, certainly, wrought as exactly as possible after the same pattern. But, whatever might be the merit or beauty of this second carpet, it would not be supposed to derive any from the circumstance of its having been made in imitation of the first. This circumstance of its being not an original, but a copy, would even be considered as some diminution of that merit; a greater or smaller, in proportion as the object was of a nature to lay claim to a greater or smaller degree of admiration. It would not much diminish the merit of a common carpet, because in such trifling objects, which at best can lay claim to so little beauty or merit of any kind, we do not always think it worth while to affect originality: it would diminish a good deal that of a carpet of very exquisite workmanship. In objects of still greater importance, this exact, or, as it would be called, this servile imitation, would be considered as the most unpardonable blemish. To build another St. Peter’s or St. Paul’s church, of exactly the same dimensions, proportions, and ornaments with the present buildings at Rome or London, would be supposed to argue such a miserable barrenness of genius and invention in the architect as would disgrace the most expensive magnificence.
Celebrate National Braiders Day By Checking Out These Dope Masters Of The Art Form
August 8, 2022 marks the third annual National Braiders Day.
An Exhibit on Fashion and Ritual in Colonial Latin America Weaves Lessons Through Textiles
Step back 300 years into colonial Latin America and the textiles are lavish, fashions often akin to couture, and who wore what was determined not just by what they could afford, but by class and race, too. It's a setting the exhibit "Painted Cloth: Fashion and Ritual in Colonial Latin America," opening Aug. 14 at the Blanton Museum of Art in Austin, Texas, will surround its visitors with.
architecturaldigest.com
An Apartment in Rome Becomes a Showcase for Contemporary Design
In a historic early 20th century building, between the greenery of the Tiber’s east bank and the Parioli hills in Rome’s elegant Flaminio District, stands the home of Alfonso Tagliaferri—a diplomat slash professional nomad. His 1,400-square-foot apartment has become the ideal home in which works of art, contemporary design elements, and unique artisan pieces interact with each other. To pull off this impressive balancing act, Alfonso hired the Rome-based emerging architecture and design studio, 02A.
Pioneering Fashion Designer Issey Miyake Has Died at 84
Fashion designer Issey Miyake has tragically died at age 84. Born in Hiroshima on April 22, 1938, Issey cemented himself as one of the most forward-thinking fashion designers of the 20th and 21st centuries, with a variety of pieces redefining comfort, functionality, and the experience of corporeality. His life's work has served as the subject of several retrospectives and books.
Grace Jones Is the Enduring Queen of Disco Club Fashion
Grace Jones—the singer, model, and actor—is an undisputed style icon. She effortlessly embodied the opulent club style of the late 70s and 80s, beaming out a vision of avant-garde pop to the world. Her imprint on style and culture is everlasting. This fact was reiterated recently through pop extraordinaire Beyoncé tapping Jones for a feature on her ballroom-tinged, “disco trap” record Renaissance. Bey also paid tribute to the enduring icon in the album's visuals, donning Mugler-inflected pieces throughout the promotional photos.
The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language : Chapter XII - Harmony Of Style
The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language Word-Study, by Sherwin Cody is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language Word-Study, by Sherwin Cody is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here.
How Equihua Is Transforming Traditional Mexican Blankets Into Luxury Fashion
These days, you’re most likely to come across a cobija—a traditional, acrylic Mexican blanket—draped over a couch or folded at the bottom of a bed. The heirloom textiles, once used for warmth, are now a popular decor item, especially in Latin-American households. And now, thanks to independent designer, Brenda Equihua, they’re entering a third phase of life: At her namesake label, Equihua has been sewing cobijas into jackets—and demand for the garments is so high, she can hardly keep up.
