Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati mass shooting leaves 9 injured downtown

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

At least nine people were wounded - none critically - in a shooting outside a Cincinnati bar early Sunday, police there said.

Most of the victims suffered wounds to their lower halves, Lt. Col. Mike John of the Cincinnati police told news outlets. A police officer fired at a suspect who fled the scene, but it was unclear if that person was actually shot. The suspect was not in custody as of Sunday morning.

"It is a little unusual when we do not know for certainty whether the individual the officer fired on was struck or not," John said.

John said police used what he called two "bang balls" - a "percussion instrument" with a "very loud noise" - to disperse a crowd they said had gathered around officers trying to provide aid to the wounded.

The shooting took place shortly before 2 a.m. outside Mr. Pitiful's bar in the Ohio city's Over-the-Rhine district, a popular nightlife area. Another shooting in the neighboring Central Business District left two wounded soon after, but John said it was too early to tell whether there was a connection.

CBS LA

Cincinnati mass shooting leaves 9 wounded as police search for suspects

Police are searching for at least two suspects after nine people were wounded in a mass shooting during a chaotic scene in downtown Cincinnati early Sunday morning.Police were called to Main Street in the city's downtown to respond to reports of a disorderly crowd, Lt. Colonel Mike John of the Cincinnati Police Department said at a press conference Sunday.Two groups started fighting as police were clearing the crowd, and at least two people involved in the fight pulled out guns and opened fire into the crowd, John told reporters. A police officer fired at one of the shooters, who fled the scene. A second unidentified suspect then fired more shots, John said. In total, eight men and one woman aged 23 to 47 sustained non life-threatening injuries. Police are asking anyone with information regarding the suspects to contact police. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval called Sunday's gun violence "an absolute tragedy." "What took place last night was completely and totally unacceptable," Pureval said. "The gun violence we are seeing in our community cannot and will not persist."
CINCINNATI, OH
TheDailyBeast

At Least Nine Injured in Mass Shooting Outside Cincinnati Bar

Partygoers were left shell-shocked early Sunday morning after nine people were shot outside a bar in Cincinnati, Ohio. The shooting occurred around 1:40 a.m. outside Mr. Pitiful’s bar, with a police officer firing one bullet at the suspect, who fled the scene. It was unclear whether the bullet hit them. One witness described the scene to WXIX as “chaos.” “It was just melee,” they said. “I actually saw the cops running down the street trying to find the guy who they were looking for.” None of the victims were in critical condition, and it was unclear if they were targeted. The shooting followed another incident in the city’s Central Business District that evening, in which two people were injured. Police are investigating whether the two were connected.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 2 injured after shooting at The Banks Sunday

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating a shooting at The Banks in downtown Cincinnati. It happened at 12:30 a.m. at West Freedom Way and Rosa Parks Street. Officers on scene say two people were injured and taken to the hospital. An hour later, police responded to reports of a disorderly...
WLWT 5

Over-the-Rhine bar owner recounts moments people sought shelter during mass shooting

CINCINNATI — Witnesses of Sunday morning's shooting in Over-the-Rhine are shaken up, with many telling WLWT they've never seen such a large police presence in the area. It very quickly went from a comfortable Saturday night, the rain had cleared and people were enjoying their night out to a night of chaos and confusion.
WHIO Dayton

Dayton woman identified as victim killed in Colerain Twp. crash

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — A Dayton woman was killed and three others were injured after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer in Colerain Township Saturday. Police said the fatal crash happened around 12:01 p.m. on Hamilton Avenue at the I-275 overpass and involved both the tractor trailer and a sedan, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.
DAYTON, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRC

Driver pleads guilty to hitting, killing a tow truck driver

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man has admitted to hitting and killing a tow truck driver in 2021. Mahamadou Maiga pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular manslaughter Monday. Glenn Ewing was working as a tow truck driver for AAA when he was struck while outside of his vehicle in West Price Hill on July 4.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Loveland man accused of raping woman in 2021

LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - A Loveland man is accused of raping a woman. Police say Blake Leonard, 20, held a woman down and sexually assaulted her on December 15. Leonard increased the force he was using to held her down as she struggled to get free, according to court papers. He also allegedly covered her mouth to keep her from calling for help.
LOVELAND, OH
Fox 19

Driver seriously injured in Mt. Airy crash, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is seriously injured after a crash happened in Mt. Airy Sunday morning. Officers say the crash happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 4400 block of Colerain Avenue. Rahkina Eubanks, 24, was driving a 2003 Honda Accord southbound on Colerain Avenue when she lost control of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

One person shot outside Marshall's in Deerfield Township

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is under arrest following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of Marshall’s in Deerfield Township, a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies responded to the area around 9:26 p.m. for a report of a disorderly/intoxicated...
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
