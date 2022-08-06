Wellston High School senior helps others

WELLSTON — Wellston High School senior Logan Remy has raised more than a thousand dollars to help feed the needy that will benefit students near and far.

“I want shows how much one person can make a difference in their community,” he said.

Last year when Remy, 17, began volunteering last year with the RSVP back pack program, he noticed that they were running low on items so he decided to hood a food drive for him — raised over $500. Joe Burrow is his idol.

Fast forward to 2022, Remy assisted a local ministry, Compel Ministries in Wellston, put out a status on social media asking for donations. So Remy decided to hold another one fundraiser. He set out to raise $550 but he actually raised $1,140 and totes of food that people also donated.

“I think that giving back to your community is important,” he said. “It shows you take pride in where you come from. I just hope there are less people hungry now. I also hope others will see this and want to do more.”

Seeking to pursue a career in cyber security, Remy has already been accepted into UAT in Tempe, Arizona but he’s applying other places as well.